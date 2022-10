Hurricane Ian: Category 3 storm makes landfall in Cuba (live updates)

Ian became a major hurricane and made landfall near La Coloma, Cuba, early Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Here are the latest updates:

Electricity could go out across Florida due to Hurricane Ian

Update 9:40 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said that residents can expect power to go out statewide due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. He urged people to coordinate communication plans with their families.

“During previous hurricanes, the cell towers did go down,” he said at a news conference Tuesday morning. “We expect them to go down in this particular event.”

Citing the National Hurricane Center, Guthrie said that Ian will likely make landfall in Venice in 35 hours with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph.

“Tampa Bay region, you are not out of the woods yet,” he warned. “There is still going to be a storm surge event in the Tampa Bay region. ... You need to continue to heed the warnings that are in place for Pinellas, Tampa, Manatee (and) Hillsborough. Do not return yet, if you have evacuated.”

Hurricane Ian remains a ‘well-defined’ hurricane, NHC says

Update 9:20 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Satellite images show that Hurricane Ian remains a “well-defined” hurricane as it begins to move off Cuba, with an eye clearly visible from infrared imagery, officials with the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.

“As it starts to pull off of Cuba some additional strengthening is possible, so it’s really imperative that people start taking this seriously and start heeding evacuation orders,” acting NHC Director Jamie Rhome said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that about 2.5 million Floridians were under evacuation orders Tuesday morning amid the threat of catastrophic flooding and storm surge brought by Ian.

Florida Gov. DeSantis: ‘There will be catastrophic flooding’

Update 9:15 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned people along Florida’s Gulf Coast to be prepared for the expected impacts of Hurricane Ian.

“In some where there will be catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge,” he said at a news conference Tuesday morning. “What we have here is really historic storm surge and flooding potential.”

The storm is expected to make landfall south of Tampa Bay in the Sarasota area on Wednesday, though the governor stressed that there remains “uncertainty with where the exact landfall will be.”

Flight disruptions expected at Orlando International Airport

Update 8:45 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Officials were finalizing plans Tuesday for Orlando International Airport as airport closures in the Tampa area are expected to bring more travelers to Orlando ahead of Hurricane Ian, according to WFTV.

The news station reported that officials don’t plan to shut down Orlando International Airport, although they could halt flights depending on conditions.

Hurricane continues to batter western Cuba

Update 8:09 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Hurricane Ian is continuing to batter western Cuba with high winds and life-threatening storm surges, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday morning.

In its 8 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, was about 10 miles north-northeast of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba, and 130 miles south-southwest of the Dry Tortugas. It was moving north at 12 mph.

Florida residents prepare for the storm

Update 7:55 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Florida residents are preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian’s expected arrival. Photographers captured images of people collecting bags of sand, boarding up windows and walking through supermarkets with empty shelves. Watch the video below to learn more:

Florida activates price-gouging hotline

Update 6:30 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Florida has activated its price-gouging hotline as Hurricane Ian continues to churn toward the state, according to WFTV.

If you believe a business has increased its prices for items such as gas, food, water, ice or lodging, you can file a complaint online or by calling 1-866-9-NO-SCAM, state officials said.

Disney World announces temporary resort closures

Update 6 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, some of the state’s largest tourist destinations are preparing for the storm’s potential impact, according to WFTV.

Walt Disney World said on its website that the following resorts will temporarily close Wednesday through Friday due to weather:

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

The company said it is contacting guests whose reservations may be affected, WFTV reported.

As of Monday evening, Disney theme parks were “operating under normal conditions,” the parks’ website said; however, Typhoon Lagoon, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf are slated to close Wednesday and Thursday.

Hurricane continues to move over western Cuba

Update 5 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Hurricane Ian is moving over western Cuba, bringing significant wind and storm surge impacts to the area, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday morning.

In its 5 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, was about 5 miles south of the city of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba, and 175 miles south-southwest of the Dry Tortugas. It was moving north at 12 mph.

Officials have extended a hurricane warning southward along Florida’s west coast to Bonita Beach, the agency said. Tropical storm warnings also have been issued for the Middle Florida Keys from the Channel 5 Bridge westward to the Seven Mile Bridge; Florida’s west coast from the Anclote River northward to the Suwannee River; and Florida’s east coast from Jupiter Inlet to the Volusia-Brevard County line, including Lake Okeechobee. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Florida’s southeast coast from Deerfield Beach northward to Jupiter Inlet, according to the advisory.

Maximum sustained winds of 125 mph reported during Cuba landfall

Update 4:33 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: The center of Hurricane Ian has made landfall over western Cuba, the National Hurricane Center confirmed early Tuesday.

In a 4:30 a.m. EDT update, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, made landfall just southwest of La Coloma in Cuba’s Pinar Del Rio province.

The storm is about 15 miles south of the city of Pinar Del Rio and 80 miles east-northeast of Cuba’s western tip. It is moving north at 12 mph, the agency said.

Hurricane makes landfall near La Coloma, Cuba

Update 4:15 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Hurricane Ian has made landfall as a Category 3 storm near La Coloma, Cuba, according to The New York Times and the AFP news agency.

Storm becomes major hurricane

Update 2:40 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Ian has strengthened into a major hurricane and is expected to make landfall over western Cuba soon, the National Hurricane Center said early Tuesday.

In a 2:30 a.m. EDT update, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, was about 35 miles south of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba, and 85 miles east of Cuba’s western tip. It was moving north-northwest at 13 mph.

Eyewall nears coast of western Cuba

Update 2 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: The eyewall of Hurricane Ian is nearing the coast of western Cuba and is expected to cause “significant wind and storm surge impacts” there this morning, the National Hurricane Center said early Tuesday.

In its 2 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 2 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, was about 50 miles south of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba, and 85 miles east of Cuba’s western tip. It was moving north-northwest at 13 mph.

Wind, storm surge impacts expected in western Cuba ‘very soon’

Update 1 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: A strengthening Hurricane Ian is expected to bring strong winds, flash floods and possible mudslides to parts of Cuba starting overnight through Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said late Monday.

In its 11 p.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 2 storm is “expected to become a major hurricane overnight or early Tuesday” and cause “significant wind and storm surge impacts” in western Cuba “very soon.”

As of late Monday, Ian had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and was about 105 miles east-southeast of Cuba’s western tip, the agency said. The storm was moving north-northwest at 13 mph.

