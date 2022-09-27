ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico heads to Las Vegas for football. Thankfully in 2022, it’s just for one game, because they last time UNM did this … well, it was a 43-day sojourn to Sin City in which the team couldn’t leave its hotel and set up shop at Sam Boyd Stadium. This time, the city is the same, but the destination is different as UNM will take on a red-hot UNLV Rebel team at Allegiant Stadium on Friday night at 8:02 p.m. Pacific Time, 9:02 p.m. Mountain Time in a game broadcast on CBS Sports Network. THe game will also be on the Lobo Sports Radio Network with Robert Portnoy and DonTrell Moore.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO