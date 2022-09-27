ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Daily Lobo

UNM basketball player represents Native community on a national scale

University of New Mexico freshman and guard for the Lobo women’s basketball team Natalia Chavez has signed a deal with Degree Deodorant’s “Breaking Limits Team” in just the second year of the program's existence. The team seeks to provide underrepresented athletes a platform while sharing inspiring stories. Chavez won a contest held on Degree’s Instagram and was chosen out of hundreds of athletes, according to a press release from Degree.
KRQE News 13

Chester’s Pick 6: The Top 6 Plays or Players from the week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this week’s edition of the “Pick 6” we highlight the great local plays and players from the week. College and high school athletes are all featured in this week’s Pick 6. Here is the list: NMSU Football Team Elliot Pasket-Bell Rio Grande Football Team Latavious Morris Aidan Armenta Jordan Byrd
golobos.com

UNM Looks to Continue Winning Vegas Ways

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico heads to Las Vegas for football. Thankfully in 2022, it’s just for one game, because they last time UNM did this … well, it was a 43-day sojourn to Sin City in which the team couldn’t leave its hotel and set up shop at Sam Boyd Stadium. This time, the city is the same, but the destination is different as UNM will take on a red-hot UNLV Rebel team at Allegiant Stadium on Friday night at 8:02 p.m. Pacific Time, 9:02 p.m. Mountain Time in a game broadcast on CBS Sports Network. THe game will also be on the Lobo Sports Radio Network with Robert Portnoy and DonTrell Moore.
Daily Lobo

Charlotte and Colette

The Independent Voice of University of New Mexico since 1895. The Daily Lobo is published by the students of the University of New Mexico. Please visit our About Us page for contact information.
krtnradio.com

In Loving Memory of Derek Joseph Duran

Derek was born on February 2, 1994, to Melissa and Albert Duran in Raton, New Mexico. Derek grew up in the Springer community. He liked to fish, hunt, and played sports for SHS. He graduated from Springer High School in May of 2012. He went on to study Forestry at Western New Mexico University then moved to Albuquerque from Silver City in 2017. In 2014, Derek graduated from the Army National Guard basic training, eventually serving eight years in the National Guard, and went on to complete deployment in Djibouti, Africa from September 2019 to August 2020. Derek was employed as a Security Officer for the Albuquerque Airport since 2018.
KOAT 7

Shelter in place lifted for Albuquerque High School and CEC/ECA

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque High School, Career Enrichment Center and the Early College Academy were in a shelter in place as police investigated a potential threat. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KRQE News 13

Rio Grande Arts Festival returns to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival is making a return this year. The 32nd annual event kicks off Friday at Sandia Resort and Casino, hosting 200 of the nation’s top artists along with live entertainment and food. Due to the pandemic, this marks the first time since 2019 that the festival has […]
KRQE News 13

New Mexico wildfire victim celebrates 100th birthday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This wasn’t just any birthday celebration. This was one for the books. Tommie Carter celebrated her 100th birthday Monday at the Crowne Plaza in Albuquerque. It’s a hotel she’s called home since May after her entire life was destroyed in the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon wildfire.
Daily Lobo

10th Annual Cine Magnifico festival spotlights Latine filmmakers

The Instituto Cervantes Albuquerque hosted the 10th annual Cine Magnifico Latino Film Festival from Sept. 13-25, showcasing a variety of Latine films, directors and actors. On Friday, Sep. 23, the main program of the festival began with a viewing of “El Sustituto” (The Replacement) by Spanish film director Óscar Aibar and an opening cocktail party.
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque begins installing ‘smart signals’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been years in the making, the city of Albuquerque is finally installing signals on Lead and Coal in a spot where many drivers speed, but neighbors along Lead and Coal at Walter St. say they wonder if the signals will be enough. Picking up speed heading downhill along the stretch of […]
KRQE News 13

Greek culture celebrated during annual festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Annual Albuquerque Greek Festival is back for the 47th year. St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Grecian Festival from September 30 through October 2. There will be Greek cuisines made with lamb, pastries like baklava, a coffee house, a tavern, and jewelry.
KOAT 7

The experience of attending Balloon Fiesta

Visiting and attending Balloon Fiesta can be a big task. The day usually gets started early — very early. Traffic tends to be slow getting into the park, and parking can fill up quickly. But once you're in the park, you're greeted by thousands of others attending as well...
rrobserver.com

RRPD Arrest Records: August 16-18

Kristen Johnson, 40, Peralta, was cited for shoplifting ($250 Or Less), concealing identity, and tampering with evidence near Crestview Dr. and NM 528. Ronald Asay, 32, Chaparral, was arrested for assault (unlawful acts, threats or conduct)(household member) near NM 528. Christopher Montoya, 33, Peralta, had a felony warrant for arrest...
KRQE News 13

New I-25 on-ramp opens just before Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, officials unveiled the new I-25 on-ramp, aimed at filtering people out of Balloon Fiesta Park quickly, ahead of this year’s 50th-anniversary event. The southbound on-ramp at Tramway was moved about 1,100 feet south, closer to the Pasadena intersection. The goal was to give park-goers access to more side streets and make […]
