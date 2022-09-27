ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
courierjournal.net

Happening This Week

THE 20TH ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST takes place Saturday, October 1 at 9am at the St. Florian Park in St, Florian. The day includes an antique tractor show, car show, historical displays, craft vendors, kids games, BBQ competition, and live music. Free Admission and free parking. This year includes celebrating the 150th anniversary of the founding of St. Florian.
KILLEN, AL
courierjournal.net

Scarecrow Stroll in New

HILLSBORO – Pond Springs, the General Joe Wheeler Home, invites you to participate in a brand new free family-friendly event, its first Scarecrow Stroll!. Families, individuals, businesses, community groups, schools, and churches are all invited to build a scarecrow for the Scarecrow Stroll. There is no fee to participate and no fee to come see them. Scarecrows will line the driveway leading up to the beautiful historic home for the month of October.
HILLSBORO, AL
WAFF

Madison Pizza chef featured on Hulu’s “Best in Dough”

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It may not be Jersey, but Madison is making a name for itself in pizza, thanks to Joe Carlucci. Carlucci owns Original Valentina’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar in Madison. While he’s used to winning awards for his pizza, he’s headed to a new competition!
MADISON, AL
courierjournal.net

Community Notes

COMMUNITY NOTES may be submitted for non-profit, civic or church-related events and published free of charge AS SPACE IS AVAILABLE in the Courier Journal. Community Notes must be submitted in writing by 3pm Friday for consideration in the following week’s issue. • Look for “Submit News” on our website...
FLORENCE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Restaurants
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
State
Illinois State
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Florence, AL
Entertainment
City
Rockford, AL
Florence, AL
Lifestyle
Florence, AL
Food & Drinks
State
Alabama State
courierjournal.net

Smith’s Art Auction

SHEFFIELD – Art collectors will get the chance to bid on original watercolor artworks by the late Richard Smith at a benefit auction on Friday, September 30, at 6pm. The auction will take place at the Ritz Studio, which is next door to the Ritz Theatre in downtown Sheffield. The pieces were donated courtesy of J.D. and Anna Smith. Proceeds will benefit the Tennessee Valley Art Association, which runs the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art and The Ritz.
SHEFFIELD, AL
courierjournal.net

Lepp is Full of Laughs

SHEFFIELD – Audiences of all ages can enjoy some laughs at Mayhem and Madness: Family-Friendly Tall Tales with Bil Lepp at the Ritz Theatre on Thursday, September 29 at 7pm. Bil Lepp is an award-winning storyteller, author, and recording artist, who is also the host of The History Channel series, Man Vs History.
SHEFFIELD, AL
WAFF

Two men in Florence injured in stabbing

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A stabbing in Florence on Wednesday sent two men to the hospital. At 12:20 p.m. officers with the Florence Police Department responded to a home at 208 Double Oak Ct. on a stabbing call. Once officers arrived they located two injured men, one sustained injuries to...
FLORENCE, AL
courierjournal.net

Evening for Progress ‘22

SHOALS - The Shoals Chamber of Commerce is proud to host the third annual Evening for Progress set for October 25. The 2022 Evening for Progress will feature a keynote address by House Majority Leader Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, followed by a town hall forum with Alabama House District 3 candidates, Kerry Underwood and Wesley Thompson.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Capone
courierjournal.net

Big Music Weekend Ahead in the Shoals

FLORENCE – ShoalsFest will close out a big weekend of music in the Shoals when it returns to McFarland Park October 1-2. There will be stellar performances by Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Drivin n Cryin, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Amanda Shires, John Moreland, Danielle Ponder, Billy Allen + The Pollies, Wand Band, and Steve Trash. This year will also include an in-the-round set from Isbell, John Paul White, Chris Tompkins, and Gary Nichols.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Madison City Schools ranked no. 1 in Alabama, 57th nationwide

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - In a report by NICHE, Madison Schools was ranked the No. 1 school district in the state of Alabama. The district sits on top of the other 137 districts in the state and was named the 57th best school district nationwide. Elementary, middle and high...
MADISON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Roadshow#Food Drink#Best Restaurants#Abr#Bar Grille
courierjournal.net

Five Merit Semifinalists

MONTGOMERY – The list of Alabama high school’s 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists was released last week, and it includes five students from the Shoals. Only the highest-scoring entrants in the state on the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test are represented. Muscle Shoals High School’s Riley...
FLORENCE, AL
courierjournal.net

Both Shelters Are Participating

SHOALS – Over 280 shelters in 42 states are participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation Fall National Empty the Shelters adoption event from Oct. 1–8. Among the seven Alabama shelters participation are Colbert County Animal Services and Florence Lauderdale Animal Services. This effort has helped more than 117,716...
FLORENCE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing Plant to Add 100 More Jobs in Alabama

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturing plant that makes seats for...
ALABAMA STATE
radio7media.com

Male Subject Arrested for Criminal Surveillance in Florence

ON FRIDAY OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO PLANET FITNESS IN REFERENCE TO A CRIMINAL SURVEILLANCE CALL. OFFICERS MADE CONTACT WITH A FEMALE COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SHE WAS IN ONE OF THE TANNING BED ROOMS AND NOTICED A CELL PHONE SLIDE UNDER THE DOOR. THE CELL PHONE’S CAMERA WAS ON AND RECORDING. THE FEMALE YELLED AND THE PHONE WAS REMOVED. SHE THEN MADE CONTACT WITH THE MANAGER AND THE POLICE WERE NOTIFIED. AFTER AN INVESTIGATION, JACOB KEETON, OF FLORENCE, WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL SURVELLIANCE. KEETON WAS RELEASED ON BOND FROM THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER.
FLORENCE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy