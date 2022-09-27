Benefits of using Tungsten Super Shot for Turkey Hunting. Nothing is more rewarding than punching that tag on a Tom you had been chasing. Fall is almost here, and the thrill of the chase is upon us again. Fall Turkey hunting has its challenges, as the Tom’s are no longer eager to find a hen to breed and are not as responsive to calls. In the Spring, turkeys will roost in the same general area, but during the fall, they spread out and can be harder to pin down. As a result, you may find it harder to get the birds to come within range for a shot, and you may leave the field empty-handed. However, ammunition has made giant leaps and bounds, and now with TSS available, you may find yourself bagging that fall turkey with ease.

