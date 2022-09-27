Read full article on original website
La Crosse Readies for Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional
LA CROSSE, Wis. (Sept. 27, 2022) – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Hoosier, Illini, Michigan and Okie divisions will finish out their 2022 season next month in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Oct. 13-15, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Presented by T-H Marine at the Mississippi River – La Crosse.
Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Set for Pickwick Lake, Tennessee
COUNCE, Tenn. (Sept. 27, 2022) – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Bama, LBL, Music City and South Carolina divisions will finish out their 2022 season next month in Counce, Tennessee, Oct. 13-15, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Presented by T-H Marine at Pickwick Lake.
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Great Fall Fishing Begins with LIVETARGET
Fall is a great time to target some of the largest predators swimming in Alaska’s lakes and rivers: northern pike and lake trout. Cooling water temperatures trigger predictable changes that make these fish easy to find – and easy to catch. With help from LIVETARGET lures, some of the biggest and most aggressive fish of the year are well within your reach.
The Super Ticket gets you $50 in merchandise + entrance to the show for only $50
Muskie Expo Super Ticket = $50 in merchandise + entrance to the show for only $50. Muskie fans, get your Super Ticket and save big at the 2023 Muskie Expos in Chicago and Milwaukee. The Super Ticket includes admission to the Muskie Expo Chicago on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2022, or...
Dog Day Walleye – Fishing 411
In bodies of water that feature mid-lake structure, summer time is prime time to find adult fish hunting the edges of reefs and submerged islands. Throwing glide baits, swimbaits and also lipless crankbaits are three of the most effective ways to target walleye on mid-lake structure. As summer wains on...
Tungsten Super Shot is Changing the Game for Turkey Hunters
Benefits of using Tungsten Super Shot for Turkey Hunting. Nothing is more rewarding than punching that tag on a Tom you had been chasing. Fall is almost here, and the thrill of the chase is upon us again. Fall Turkey hunting has its challenges, as the Tom’s are no longer eager to find a hen to breed and are not as responsive to calls. In the Spring, turkeys will roost in the same general area, but during the fall, they spread out and can be harder to pin down. As a result, you may find it harder to get the birds to come within range for a shot, and you may leave the field empty-handed. However, ammunition has made giant leaps and bounds, and now with TSS available, you may find yourself bagging that fall turkey with ease.
