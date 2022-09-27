Read full article on original website
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!Deborah Archuleta-MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Details Have Been Released in a Deadly August Police ShootingDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Daily Lobo
Lobos slot receiver forges new legacy
Since he was four years old, University of New Mexico sophomore and Lobos slot receiver Luke Wysong knew he wanted to play football. Playing catch with his dad in their neighborhood’s cul-de-sac would begin a lifelong obsession with the game of football. Wysong was born into a family steeped...
Former Volcano Vista star Natalia Chavez inks NIL deal with national brand
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Before Natalia Chavez has played a single minute of Lobo basketball, she has already earned a NIL deal from a national brand. The former Volcano Vista standout is part of the Degree Breaking Limits team that aims to inspire people to push beyond their limits. “I just help share my story as […]
losalamosreporter.com
County Council Honors LAHS Alumna And World Championship Shot Put Gold Medalist Chase Ealey With Proclamation
Los Alamos County Councilors during their regular session Tuesday evening at the Municipal Building issued a proclamation honoring world class athlete Chase Ealey, an alumna of Los Alamos High School. Ealey was not present for the proclamation which was read by Councilor David Reagor and reads as follows. WHEREAS, Chase...
newmexicopbs.org
Montoya, Andrew
“Andrew Montoya is an award-winning artist who was born and raised in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Living in the village of Agua Fria most of his life, he started learning about Spanish colonial art at nine years of age after the sudden death of his mother. He was mentored by his aunt, world-renowned artist Arlene Cisneros Sena. Montoya spent his summers painting and learning about saints and devotional art. Montoya entered his first piece in youth Spanish market at the age of 14, earning the Bienvenidos Award for first-time showing artists.”
KRQE News 13
Nine chefs get ready to compete in ‘Duke it Out’ competition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ‘Duke it Out‘ chef competition is pinning nine of the state’s top chef’s against each other to see who will whip up the best dish of the night. Owner and Chef of The Shop Israel Rivera, is coming back for...
KOAT 7
Shelter in place lifted for Albuquerque High School and CEC/ECA
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque High School, Career Enrichment Center and the Early College Academy were in a shelter in place as police investigated a potential threat. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
krtnradio.com
In Loving Memory of Derek Joseph Duran
Derek was born on February 2, 1994, to Melissa and Albert Duran in Raton, New Mexico. Derek grew up in the Springer community. He liked to fish, hunt, and played sports for SHS. He graduated from Springer High School in May of 2012. He went on to study Forestry at Western New Mexico University then moved to Albuquerque from Silver City in 2017. In 2014, Derek graduated from the Army National Guard basic training, eventually serving eight years in the National Guard, and went on to complete deployment in Djibouti, Africa from September 2019 to August 2020. Derek was employed as a Security Officer for the Albuquerque Airport since 2018.
‘Eco-warrior’ from Albuquerque dies
“There will never be another like him. One of the greatest conservationists ever,” the New Mexico-based Rewilding Institute said. “He is sorely missed by so many as a dear friend, leader, and mentor.”
KRQE News 13
New Mexico wildfire victim celebrates 100th birthday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This wasn’t just any birthday celebration. This was one for the books. Tommie Carter celebrated her 100th birthday Monday at the Crowne Plaza in Albuquerque. It’s a hotel she’s called home since May after her entire life was destroyed in the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon wildfire.
KOAT 7
History of ballooning in New Mexico
While we celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, those 50 years don't come close to covering the history New Mexico has had with ballooning. In fact, we have to travel to 1882 to look at some of the first ballooning projects in New Mexico. Park Van Tassel flew in a...
Rio Grande Arts Festival returns to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival is making a return this year. The 32nd annual event kicks off Friday at Sandia Resort and Casino, hosting 200 of the nation’s top artists along with live entertainment and food. Due to the pandemic, this marks the first time since 2019 that the festival has […]
KOAT 7
Advocates seek better protection for women amid Daniel Ivey-Soto harassment allegations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico state Democratic Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto has been the center of sexual harassment allegations since early this year. “It's been shown that his history of behavior is not suitable to serve as a senator, to step foot in the roundhouse and to continue this behavior, his predatory behavior,” Lan Sena, of the Center For Civic Policy said.
Santa Fe Reporter
Loud Mufflers Receive Hearing at Tonight’s Santa Fe City Council
At tonight’s 5 pm City Council meeting (viewable on the city’s YouTube page), the public will have an opportunity to weigh in on proposed changes to the city’s Uniform Traffic Ordinance governing mufflers and emission control devices, along with the possibility of increasing fines for violating muffler noise violations (item #17, so toward the end). According to a memo from Santa Fe Police Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin, both SFPD and the City Council have received increasing numbers of complaints in recent years regarding “loud modified mufflers,” which “have a direct impact on the quality of life in several areas of the city. This includes not only high pedestrian traffic and open commerce areas such as the Santa Fe Plaza and downtown area, but also residential neighborhoods throughout the city.” In response, Champlin’s memo notes, city officials have had numerous meetings to discuss “innovative ideas for the enforcement of muffler noise violations,” with one key issue emerging as the “relatively high impact on the quality of life and comparatively low fine imposed for such violations.” To wit: The current fine is $25, regardless of how many citations one has. The proposed bill would increase the initial fine from $25 to an amount not less than $250 nor more than $500 for the first violation and implements a fine of $500 for successive violations. According to a fiscal impact report, SFPD currently issues approximately 30 muffler violation citations annually. The bill also amends the law to specify that anyone who modifies or offers to modify a muffler in such a way that it increases the noise, fumes or smoke exhaust is violating the law; selling devices that increase noise, fume or smoke also would be illegal. In California, by the way, the governor has a bill on his desk that would require drivers to fix their mufflers within three months or risk having their registrations suspended. Lastly, Vice magazine a few years back asked people (men people) why they make their car engines so loud, in case you too were wondering.
APS responds to video of teacher using racial slur in March
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at an Albuquerque Public Schools high school say they’re upset that a teacher who used a racial slur in class, still has her job. The district says there’s more to the story. A Freedom High School student says she’s upset that their teacher wasn’t fired after being caught on video […]
Hyperallergic
In Santa Fe, Artists and Retirees Join Hands to Combat Loneliness
SANTA FE, N. Mex. — The Ralph T. Coe Center for the Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, recently opened its Project Space, a vast warehouse-like annex near its headquarters south of downtown. In alignment with their organizational mission to create awareness, education, and appreciation of Indigenous arts, Bess Murphy, the Coe’s creative director, enlisted two local artists, Eliza Naranjo Morse (Santa Clara Pueblo) and Jamison Chas Banks (Seneca-Cayuga), for its inaugural project. The two artists envisioned a community center, and they invited members of Ventana de Vida, a retirement community a few minutes’ walk from the Coe, to gather at the Project Space regularly to create and talk. Many residents had converted parts of their living quarters into art studios, so they had plenty to contribute and discuss.
Daily Lobo
10th Annual Cine Magnifico festival spotlights Latine filmmakers
The Instituto Cervantes Albuquerque hosted the 10th annual Cine Magnifico Latino Film Festival from Sept. 13-25, showcasing a variety of Latine films, directors and actors. On Friday, Sep. 23, the main program of the festival began with a viewing of “El Sustituto” (The Replacement) by Spanish film director Óscar Aibar and an opening cocktail party.
pinonpost.com
ABQ passes grim homicide milestone
In Democrat Mayor Tim Keller’s crime-ridden Albuquerque, Keller’s Police Chief Harold Medina confirmed to KOB 4 that Sunday’s homicide near Kathryn and Palomas NE was the city’s 100th this year — a grim milestone for the city. With over three months until the end of...
rrobserver.com
Balloon Fiesta Insider: Suggestions from Balloon Fiesta to enjoy the event
(Courtesy photo/Balloon Fiesta) With Balloon Fiesta landing soon in Albuquerque, here are some tips from the Balloon Fiesta Insider newsletter. The 50th Balloon Fiesta is right around the corner — beginning Oct. 1. And, to help you prepare, below are some of our favorite event tips. Book Park &...
KRQE News 13
Drier Conditions Expected Today, Isolated Northern Mountain Storms
High pressure continues working to draw in dry air across a majority of New Mexico as it hovers over the eastern half of the state. This is going to keep things significantly drier across a majority of the state, especially to the south and east. Temperatures will also warm a few degrees above average again this afternoon to the north.
Police seen at northeast Albuquerque apartment Friday night
A large police presence was seen in ABQ Friday night.
