ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Man, 24, is banned from the roads after being caught on dashcam footage grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the M6

A driver has lost his licence after he was caught on camera grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the motorway. Paul Holmes, 24, reached out his window to grab the can after he began chatting to the group when he pulled up alongside their party minibus between Junctions 16 and 17 of the M6.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cyclist dies on country road

A cyclist has died after being thrown from his bike on Sunday, police have said. The rider, in his 50s, was found in a critical condition on Granbrook Lane in Mickleton, shortly after 09:30 BST said Warwickshire Police. He was given emergency treatment but died at the scene, said the...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Morgan
BBC

Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer

A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Sutton Heath: Soldier, 20, died in non-operational incident says MOD

A young soldier died during a "non-operational incident", the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed. Sapper Connor Morrison, 20, of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment stationed in Woodbridge, Suffolk, died in Ipswich Hospital on 23 July. It was previously reported he collapsed during hot weather at the regiment's Rock Barracks two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Driving Test#Democrat#The Town Council
BBC

Drink-driving: Man loses licence after emergency hospital trip

A man has lost his licence after drink-driving a child to a hospital, fearing an ambulance would not arrive in time. Liam Goodall-Keen, 35, from Gayton on Merseyside, drove his four-year-old godson to Glan Clwyd Hospital, in Denbighshire, while over the limit. Magistrates in Llandudno heard no attempt to seek...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Electric car charging costs nearing petrol prices for some - RAC

The cost of charging an electric car has surged due to the rise in energy prices, prompting fears it will put off drivers from buying them, the RAC said. It said electric car (EV) owners who use "rapid" public charging points were paying almost the same for electricity as they would for petrol per mile.
GAS PRICE
BBC

Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’

Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aylesbury families call for crackdown on cars parking on cycle path

Families are demanding a crackdown on people parking on a cycle path in a busy Buckinghamshire town. People living near Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, claim the cycle path is 'regularly obstructed' between Aldi and Royal Mail. Now a petition to Buckinghamshire Council is calling for bollards to be installed. Those backing...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Smith and Nephew: New details of city firm's £94m move revealed

Hull medical equipment firm Smith & Nephew has released fresh images showing plans for its new £94m base. In June, the business announced plans to move from the city, where it was formed in 1856, to Melton West business park, in the East Riding of Yorkshire. The new site...
BUSINESS
BBC

Storrington glider crash: Pilot dies after crashing in field

A pilot has died after his glider crashed in a field in Sussex. The aircraft crashed near Hurston Lane in Storrington shortly before 11:00 BST on Saturday. The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the glider, died at the scene, Sussex Police said. A coroner has been informed. Emergency...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Bus strike suspended after Arriva offers new pay deal

A planned strike by more than 2,000 London bus drivers has been suspended after they were offered a new pay deal. The Arriva drivers, members of the Unite union, were due to walk out of eight depots across north London in an ongoing strike from 4 October. Arriva said it...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Stabbed Derbyshire police dog Axle dies in retirement

A former police dog, who survived being stabbed three times while on duty, has died. Axle made headlines in 2018 after he was stabbed by a man who went on to be jailed for more than six years. The German shepherd died aged 11 last week after a short illness,...
ANIMALS
BBC

Arriva bus strike called off as pay deal reached

Industrial action by bus workers will no longer go ahead after a pay offer was accepted by a ballot. Strike action affecting Arriva services in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire was called off after about 900 workers accepted a "vastly improved" pay offer, the union Unite said. It said the new...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Heathrow Airport: Two planes in minor collision

Two aircraft were involved in a "minor collision" at Heathrow on Wednesday evening, a spokeswoman for the airport confirmed. The incident, involving an Icelandair aircraft and Korean Air aircraft on the airfield, is being investigated. The spokeswoman said: "No injuries have been reported but emergency services are attending to ensure...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy