Read full article on original website
Related
Man, 24, is banned from the roads after being caught on dashcam footage grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the M6
A driver has lost his licence after he was caught on camera grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the motorway. Paul Holmes, 24, reached out his window to grab the can after he began chatting to the group when he pulled up alongside their party minibus between Junctions 16 and 17 of the M6.
Watch as BMW is written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside Tesco
THIS is the shocking moment a BMW was written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside a Tesco store. Incredible CCTV footage of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media with viewers left stunned at what happened. According to Twitter...
CARS・
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
BBC
Cyclist dies on country road
A cyclist has died after being thrown from his bike on Sunday, police have said. The rider, in his 50s, was found in a critical condition on Granbrook Lane in Mickleton, shortly after 09:30 BST said Warwickshire Police. He was given emergency treatment but died at the scene, said the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Drunk learner driver, 25, who caused death of her passenger in 83mph motorway horror crash is jailed for six years
A learner driver has been jailed for killing her passenger after playing on her phone while drunk and speeding. Charley Little, 25, was given six years in prison after admitting causing the death of young mum Tenisha Cooper, 23, by dangerous driving. The defendant was driving a Vauxhall Astra on...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
BBC
Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer
A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
BBC
Sutton Heath: Soldier, 20, died in non-operational incident says MOD
A young soldier died during a "non-operational incident", the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed. Sapper Connor Morrison, 20, of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment stationed in Woodbridge, Suffolk, died in Ipswich Hospital on 23 July. It was previously reported he collapsed during hot weather at the regiment's Rock Barracks two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Moment prolific burglar, 57, breaks into pensioner's home while she's asleep as crook is jailed for four years
This is the moment a prolific burglar known for targeting elderly people sneaks into a sleeping pensioner's home while her horrified family watch on CCTV - as he is jailed for four years. Serial crook John Donakey, 57, crept into the woman's home before putting on black gloves to rifle...
BBC
Drink-driving: Man loses licence after emergency hospital trip
A man has lost his licence after drink-driving a child to a hospital, fearing an ambulance would not arrive in time. Liam Goodall-Keen, 35, from Gayton on Merseyside, drove his four-year-old godson to Glan Clwyd Hospital, in Denbighshire, while over the limit. Magistrates in Llandudno heard no attempt to seek...
BBC
Electric car charging costs nearing petrol prices for some - RAC
The cost of charging an electric car has surged due to the rise in energy prices, prompting fears it will put off drivers from buying them, the RAC said. It said electric car (EV) owners who use "rapid" public charging points were paying almost the same for electricity as they would for petrol per mile.
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aylesbury families call for crackdown on cars parking on cycle path
Families are demanding a crackdown on people parking on a cycle path in a busy Buckinghamshire town. People living near Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, claim the cycle path is 'regularly obstructed' between Aldi and Royal Mail. Now a petition to Buckinghamshire Council is calling for bollards to be installed. Those backing...
BBC
Smith and Nephew: New details of city firm's £94m move revealed
Hull medical equipment firm Smith & Nephew has released fresh images showing plans for its new £94m base. In June, the business announced plans to move from the city, where it was formed in 1856, to Melton West business park, in the East Riding of Yorkshire. The new site...
BBC
Storrington glider crash: Pilot dies after crashing in field
A pilot has died after his glider crashed in a field in Sussex. The aircraft crashed near Hurston Lane in Storrington shortly before 11:00 BST on Saturday. The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the glider, died at the scene, Sussex Police said. A coroner has been informed. Emergency...
BBC
Bus strike suspended after Arriva offers new pay deal
A planned strike by more than 2,000 London bus drivers has been suspended after they were offered a new pay deal. The Arriva drivers, members of the Unite union, were due to walk out of eight depots across north London in an ongoing strike from 4 October. Arriva said it...
County cricket: Kent power on against Somerset to avoid relegation – as it happened
Kent will fight another year in Division One after collecting all eight bonus points available at Canterbury
BBC
Stabbed Derbyshire police dog Axle dies in retirement
A former police dog, who survived being stabbed three times while on duty, has died. Axle made headlines in 2018 after he was stabbed by a man who went on to be jailed for more than six years. The German shepherd died aged 11 last week after a short illness,...
BBC
Arriva bus strike called off as pay deal reached
Industrial action by bus workers will no longer go ahead after a pay offer was accepted by a ballot. Strike action affecting Arriva services in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire was called off after about 900 workers accepted a "vastly improved" pay offer, the union Unite said. It said the new...
BBC
Heathrow Airport: Two planes in minor collision
Two aircraft were involved in a "minor collision" at Heathrow on Wednesday evening, a spokeswoman for the airport confirmed. The incident, involving an Icelandair aircraft and Korean Air aircraft on the airfield, is being investigated. The spokeswoman said: "No injuries have been reported but emergency services are attending to ensure...
Comments / 0