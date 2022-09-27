ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash

A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Archie Battersbee funeral: Grieving family to lay 12 year-old to rest after losing legal fight

Grieving relatives are preparing for the funeral of Archie Battersbee on Tuesday, who died following a legal battle over his life support treatment.The 12-year-old’s parents fought to keep him on life support after he was found unconscious by his mother at their home in Essex in April.But he died at 12pm on Saturday 6 August after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment.Archie’s funeral is due to take place at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend, at noon.His family have been supported by a campaign group called the Christian Legal Centre.A spokesman for the centre said Reverend Paul Mackay will oversee...
U.K.
BBC

Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer

A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Op#Bbc Co Uk#Church Street#Uk#Tamworth College#Tamworth Borough Council#Victorian
The Guardian

Anglo-Saxon treasures ‘returning home’ for north-east heritage venture

Rare Anglo-Saxon treasures from the British Museum are “returning home” to the north-east of England to help tell the story of a royal court in Northumbria’s golden age. The objects include one of the finest examples of Anglo-Saxon glass ever found in England and a replica of one of the superstars of Northumbrian artistry, the Franks Casket.
TRAVEL
BBC

Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’

Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
MENTAL HEALTH
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aylesbury families call for crackdown on cars parking on cycle path

Families are demanding a crackdown on people parking on a cycle path in a busy Buckinghamshire town. People living near Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, claim the cycle path is 'regularly obstructed' between Aldi and Royal Mail. Now a petition to Buckinghamshire Council is calling for bollards to be installed. Those backing...
TRAFFIC
BBC

CCTV appeal after Birmingham dog attack leaves man badly hurt

Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to after a man was seriously injured in a dog attack. Two men were outside Birmingham New Street station on Thursday at about 00:45 BST when an argument escalated with a woman, British Transport (BTP) police said. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
BBC

Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners

A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bristol Arena transport delay would be 'calamitous' - council boss

Any delay to transport works around a planned arena would be "calamitous", a council boss has warned. A decision about whether to approve funding for measures including new cycle lanes and traffic light upgrades around the site near Bristol has been put off. The metro mayor said this was because...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Plans to rebuild two Lancashire hospitals revealed

Two hospitals in Lancashire could be rebuilt under plans to bring "much-needed investment" into the area. NHS trusts in Lancashire and South Cumbria have revealed its preferred option to rebuild Royal Preston Hospital and Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Work is under way to find potential sites within 10 miles of the...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Tributes to retired teacher killed in crash near Stafford

The family of a retired teacher who was killed in a crash said he had been an inspirational man. Andrew Leadbetter, 79, was cycling near Stafford when he was involved in a collision with a car and died at the scene, Staffordshire Police said. His family said the much-loved father...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Focus on west Cumbria: The woman who paints Whitehaven

Whitehaven is a Georgian town and harbour on the coast of Cumbria. As part of a focus on the area, the BBC has spoken to one of its artists. It was during her government-sanctioned exercise trips that Natalie Burns first started to appreciate the beauty of her home town. With...
VISUAL ART
BBC

Nurses wanted for Staffordshire 'virtual wards'

Up to 95 nurses are needed to staff new "virtual wards" in Staffordshire. The NHS said the project aimed to deliver "hospital-equivalent care to patients" in their own home or another community setting. It added the move would free up hospital beds and help deal with spikes in demand. The...
HEALTH
BBC

Burry Port: Retired teacher Peter Ormerod dies after alleged assault

A retired teacher has died days after suffering serious injuries in an alleged assault. Dyfed Powys Police said Peter Ormerod, 75, was left in critical condition following an incident in Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, on Saturday. His family said he was a "very loved and loving father, grandfather, brother and friend".
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ystrad Mynach rugby pitch saved as school expansion plan changed

A rugby pitch, threatened by the proposed expansion of a school, is set to be spared after plans were changed. Original proposals would have seen a new building for Trinity Fields School constructed on council fields in Ystrad Mynach which are used by Penallta RFC. The controversial move would have...
EDUCATION
BBC

Archers Green: Wildlife charity in bid to raise £500k to buy land

A wildlife charity is trying to raise £500,000 to buy land that contains "vulnerable habitats". Archers Green, near Welwyn Garden City in Hertfordshire, supports "iconic, yet threatened" wildlife such as water vole, skylark and harebell, the Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust said. The trust said it needed to raise...
PETS
BBC

Face masks reintroduced at Suffolk and Essex hospitals

Face masks are being reintroduced for visitors to hospitals due to rising Covid cases in patients, a trust said. East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester, have brought in the new rules effective from Wednesday. Visitors must wear surgical face masks...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy