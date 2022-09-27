Read full article on original website
Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash
A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
Archie Battersbee funeral: Grieving family to lay 12 year-old to rest after losing legal fight
Grieving relatives are preparing for the funeral of Archie Battersbee on Tuesday, who died following a legal battle over his life support treatment.The 12-year-old’s parents fought to keep him on life support after he was found unconscious by his mother at their home in Essex in April.But he died at 12pm on Saturday 6 August after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment.Archie’s funeral is due to take place at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend, at noon.His family have been supported by a campaign group called the Christian Legal Centre.A spokesman for the centre said Reverend Paul Mackay will oversee...
U.K.・
Man, 52, arrested as boy, 10, left in hospital after falling from 100ft cliff during visit to Brighton
A MAN has been arrested after a 10-year-old boy fell from a 100ft cliff while visiting Brighton, seeing him airlifted to a London hospital. The youngster was seriously injured when he fell from near the Ovingdean cliffs around 5pm on Saturday, and still remains in St George's Hospital. Sussex police...
BBC
Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer
A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
Anglo-Saxon treasures ‘returning home’ for north-east heritage venture
Rare Anglo-Saxon treasures from the British Museum are “returning home” to the north-east of England to help tell the story of a royal court in Northumbria’s golden age. The objects include one of the finest examples of Anglo-Saxon glass ever found in England and a replica of one of the superstars of Northumbrian artistry, the Franks Casket.
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aylesbury families call for crackdown on cars parking on cycle path
Families are demanding a crackdown on people parking on a cycle path in a busy Buckinghamshire town. People living near Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, claim the cycle path is 'regularly obstructed' between Aldi and Royal Mail. Now a petition to Buckinghamshire Council is calling for bollards to be installed. Those backing...
BBC
CCTV appeal after Birmingham dog attack leaves man badly hurt
Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to after a man was seriously injured in a dog attack. Two men were outside Birmingham New Street station on Thursday at about 00:45 BST when an argument escalated with a woman, British Transport (BTP) police said. A...
BBC
Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners
A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
BBC
Bristol Arena transport delay would be 'calamitous' - council boss
Any delay to transport works around a planned arena would be "calamitous", a council boss has warned. A decision about whether to approve funding for measures including new cycle lanes and traffic light upgrades around the site near Bristol has been put off. The metro mayor said this was because...
BBC
Plans to rebuild two Lancashire hospitals revealed
Two hospitals in Lancashire could be rebuilt under plans to bring "much-needed investment" into the area. NHS trusts in Lancashire and South Cumbria have revealed its preferred option to rebuild Royal Preston Hospital and Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Work is under way to find potential sites within 10 miles of the...
County cricket: Kent power on against Somerset to avoid relegation – as it happened
Kent will fight another year in Division One after collecting all eight bonus points available at Canterbury
BBC
Tributes to retired teacher killed in crash near Stafford
The family of a retired teacher who was killed in a crash said he had been an inspirational man. Andrew Leadbetter, 79, was cycling near Stafford when he was involved in a collision with a car and died at the scene, Staffordshire Police said. His family said the much-loved father...
BBC
Focus on west Cumbria: The woman who paints Whitehaven
Whitehaven is a Georgian town and harbour on the coast of Cumbria. As part of a focus on the area, the BBC has spoken to one of its artists. It was during her government-sanctioned exercise trips that Natalie Burns first started to appreciate the beauty of her home town. With...
BBC
Nurses wanted for Staffordshire 'virtual wards'
Up to 95 nurses are needed to staff new "virtual wards" in Staffordshire. The NHS said the project aimed to deliver "hospital-equivalent care to patients" in their own home or another community setting. It added the move would free up hospital beds and help deal with spikes in demand. The...
BBC
Burry Port: Retired teacher Peter Ormerod dies after alleged assault
A retired teacher has died days after suffering serious injuries in an alleged assault. Dyfed Powys Police said Peter Ormerod, 75, was left in critical condition following an incident in Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, on Saturday. His family said he was a "very loved and loving father, grandfather, brother and friend".
Phys.org
Research into 1930s commuting in London shows how public transport boosts the labor market
Following losses of £1.5bn in annual fare revenues incurred during the pandemic, Transport for London recently signed a deal with the U.K. government for emergency funding. The agreement ensures that new train orders, bridge repairs and tube upgrades will continue as planned. It also will lead to tube fares rising and bus services being cut.
BBC
Ystrad Mynach rugby pitch saved as school expansion plan changed
A rugby pitch, threatened by the proposed expansion of a school, is set to be spared after plans were changed. Original proposals would have seen a new building for Trinity Fields School constructed on council fields in Ystrad Mynach which are used by Penallta RFC. The controversial move would have...
BBC
Archers Green: Wildlife charity in bid to raise £500k to buy land
A wildlife charity is trying to raise £500,000 to buy land that contains "vulnerable habitats". Archers Green, near Welwyn Garden City in Hertfordshire, supports "iconic, yet threatened" wildlife such as water vole, skylark and harebell, the Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust said. The trust said it needed to raise...
PETS・
BBC
Face masks reintroduced at Suffolk and Essex hospitals
Face masks are being reintroduced for visitors to hospitals due to rising Covid cases in patients, a trust said. East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester, have brought in the new rules effective from Wednesday. Visitors must wear surgical face masks...
