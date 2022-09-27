ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccinating women infected with COVID during pregnancy prior to delivery provides antibodies to newborns

Women with COVID in pregnancy who are subsequently vaccinated after recovery, but prior to delivery, are more likely to pass antibodies on to the child than similarly infected but unvaccinated mothers are. Researchers who studied a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated mothers found that 78% of their infants tested at birth had antibodies. Of these infants, 3 of 4 born to unvaccinated mothers had evidence of antibodies while all of those from vaccinated mothers carried COVID antibodies.
Am I pregnant? 12 early signs of pregnancy

If you’re trying to conceive, then you’ll want to know about the early signs of pregnancy. Pregnancy can be an equally exciting and daunting time, especially if you’ve been trying for a long time, had fertility issues and/or suffered a miscarriage. So how soon do early pregnancy...
BBC

Dying patient should have been seen in person

NHS officials ruled a man who died after his ear infection was not picked up in GP telephone consultations should have been seen face to face, a BBC Newsnight investigation has found. David Nash, 26, had four remote consultations over three weeks during Covid restrictions but was never offered an...
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
The Independent

Expert in Nikolas Cruz trial says he has 'never seen' pregnant woman drink so much alcohol

An expert in fetal alcohol syndrome disorders (FASD) said that he had "never seen" a pregnant woman drink so much alcohol as much as Nikolas Cruz's biological mother. Dr Kenneth Jones took the witness stand on 13 September as the sentencing trial for the Parkland school shooter resumed.The defence continues to build its case that Cruz suffered brain damage and behavioural problems due to alcohol exposure in the womb.“I don’t think I have ever seen — I know I have never seen — so much alcohol consumed by a pregnant woman,” Dr Jones said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Kenan Thompson reunites with his ‘Good Burger’ co-star Kel Mitchell at the EmmysQueen’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace after journey from ScotlandMourners line streets of London to welcome Queen’s coffin
Student who blamed ‘too much partying’ for her vomiting and diarrhoea given unexpected diagnosis

A university student who put her vomiting and diarrhoea down to boy troubles and excessive partying only discovered she had Crohn’s disease after her bowel nearly perforated.As she prepared to begin her second year at the University of Birmingham, Lucy Aitkins, 20, from Sutton, Surrey, realised she was losing weight rapidly – shedding 10kg in six months without trying – but put that down to losing some lockdown weight.And when Lucy, an English and Drama student, started vomiting regularly after the new term began in October 2021, she thought she was clubbing too hard and drinking too much alcohol on...
Pregnant Woman Furious After ‘Warning’ for Nap at Work

Should someone ever be reprimanded for being pregnant?. Anyone who has been pregnant before can tell you first-hand just how much of a toll being pregnant takes on the body. From general pain and discomfort, to nausea, to hormonal fluctuations, and everything else in between, it can be a lot for any person.
Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother

Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
Our Understanding Of Long COVID's Most Dreaded Symptom Is Still Unclear

When COVID-19 first came onto the scene at the tail-end of 2019, the health advice was simple: it caused ten days or so of fevers, coughs, and trouble breathing, and that was about it. Since then, though, a plethora of symptoms have been added to the list, and “long COVID” – the vernacular name for a mysterious COVID-related condition that can last weeks, months, or even years after a patient has supposedly recovered from the illness – has become a way of life for millions across the world.
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’

Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
