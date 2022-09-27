Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Vaccinating women infected with COVID during pregnancy prior to delivery provides antibodies to newborns
Women with COVID in pregnancy who are subsequently vaccinated after recovery, but prior to delivery, are more likely to pass antibodies on to the child than similarly infected but unvaccinated mothers are. Researchers who studied a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated mothers found that 78% of their infants tested at birth had antibodies. Of these infants, 3 of 4 born to unvaccinated mothers had evidence of antibodies while all of those from vaccinated mothers carried COVID antibodies.
msn.com
Am I pregnant? 12 early signs of pregnancy
If you’re trying to conceive, then you’ll want to know about the early signs of pregnancy. Pregnancy can be an equally exciting and daunting time, especially if you’ve been trying for a long time, had fertility issues and/or suffered a miscarriage. So how soon do early pregnancy...
Women who take paracetamol when pregnant ‘are more likely to have a toddler that WON’T sleep’
DURING pregnancy, women take paracetamol for a myriad of reasons. But experts have now revealed that popping the pain killers could stop your child sleeping properly. Medics in the US said this has particularly been found in children aged three-years-old. Writing in PLOS One the experts said that babies that...
BBC
Dying patient should have been seen in person
NHS officials ruled a man who died after his ear infection was not picked up in GP telephone consultations should have been seen face to face, a BBC Newsnight investigation has found. David Nash, 26, had four remote consultations over three weeks during Covid restrictions but was never offered an...
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Woman Backed for 'Letting' Pregnant Co-Worker Get in Trouble With Boss
How can you know that on that specific day she was gonna oversleep and get herself in trouble?" one commenter asked.
Urgent prescription warning as thousands harmed and 29 killed by NHS mistakes
BRITS have been warned to check their prescriptions after 29 people died following mistakes to their medication. Data shows that almost 6,000 people were harmed due to errors. Millions of Brits rely on their regular prescriptions to keep them healthy and to control illness. The new NHS data shows that...
Six-week-old baby girl died after being found wedged between sofa and wall by her heartbroken father, inquest hears
The mystery into how a six-week-old baby girl from Cheshire died after becoming trapped between a sofa and a wall at her home continues after an inquest yesterday failed to determine how the tragic accident occurred. Cassidy Blossom Oakley was found unresponsive and 'wedged' against the wall at around 11pm...
Expert in Nikolas Cruz trial says he has 'never seen' pregnant woman drink so much alcohol
An expert in fetal alcohol syndrome disorders (FASD) said that he had "never seen" a pregnant woman drink so much alcohol as much as Nikolas Cruz's biological mother. Dr Kenneth Jones took the witness stand on 13 September as the sentencing trial for the Parkland school shooter resumed.The defence continues to build its case that Cruz suffered brain damage and behavioural problems due to alcohol exposure in the womb.“I don’t think I have ever seen — I know I have never seen — so much alcohol consumed by a pregnant woman,” Dr Jones said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Kenan Thompson reunites with his ‘Good Burger’ co-star Kel Mitchell at the EmmysQueen’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace after journey from ScotlandMourners line streets of London to welcome Queen’s coffin
Student who blamed ‘too much partying’ for her vomiting and diarrhoea given unexpected diagnosis
A university student who put her vomiting and diarrhoea down to boy troubles and excessive partying only discovered she had Crohn’s disease after her bowel nearly perforated.As she prepared to begin her second year at the University of Birmingham, Lucy Aitkins, 20, from Sutton, Surrey, realised she was losing weight rapidly – shedding 10kg in six months without trying – but put that down to losing some lockdown weight.And when Lucy, an English and Drama student, started vomiting regularly after the new term began in October 2021, she thought she was clubbing too hard and drinking too much alcohol on...
Pregnant Woman Furious After ‘Warning’ for Nap at Work
Should someone ever be reprimanded for being pregnant?. Anyone who has been pregnant before can tell you first-hand just how much of a toll being pregnant takes on the body. From general pain and discomfort, to nausea, to hormonal fluctuations, and everything else in between, it can be a lot for any person.
Upworthy
Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother
Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
Super rare ultrasound images show babies smiling in the womb as their mothers eat carrots
Kale is a different story.
survivornet.com
Mom Notices Strange ‘White Shadow’ In Her Toddler Son’s Eye: It Turned Out To Be Cancer That Was Caught In The Nick Of Time
Tina Newman from Herefod, England noticed a white shadow in her two-year-old son’s eye just a few days before Christmas last year. Thankfully, she took him right to the hospital. Thanks to his mom’s fast action, little Kaiden-Lee was able to avoid chemotherapy, but had to have his eye...
IFLScience
Our Understanding Of Long COVID's Most Dreaded Symptom Is Still Unclear
When COVID-19 first came onto the scene at the tail-end of 2019, the health advice was simple: it caused ten days or so of fevers, coughs, and trouble breathing, and that was about it. Since then, though, a plethora of symptoms have been added to the list, and “long COVID” – the vernacular name for a mysterious COVID-related condition that can last weeks, months, or even years after a patient has supposedly recovered from the illness – has become a way of life for millions across the world.
Woman goes into labour just 24 hours after finding out she is pregnant
The majority of people have months and months to prepare for a baby after discovering they're pregnant, but one mum had just 24 hours. Molly Gilbert, 25, had barely processed the fact that she was about to become a mum before her son Beau was born at the Royal Derby Hospital.
Fetuses in the womb smiled after their mothers ate carrots but scowled over kale, research finds
Fetuses in the womb scowled after their mothers ate kale but smiled after they ate carrots, according to a new study of around 100 pregnant women and their fetuses in England. The study offers a rare look at how fetuses respond to flavors in real time. The researchers gave the...
Woman, 22, tragically takes her own life after being ‘hijacked’ by cruel disease
A father has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter who ended her life after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. Amelie Champagne, 22, from Montreal in Quebec, was left in ‘unbearable pain’ due to the condition, but she had only received her diagnosis in June after spending years attempting to figure out what was wrong with her health.
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
Brain-damaged five-month-old baby at the centre of life-support treatment fight will have a life of 'value' even if he remains severely disabled, court hears
A brain-damaged baby at the centre of a life-support treatment fight will have a life of 'value' even if he remains severely disabled, a lawyer representing his parents has told a High Court judge. The five-month-old boy's case made headlines earlier this year when a judge was told how he...
