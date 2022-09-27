Read full article on original website
Irish Government unveils 11 billion euro 'cost of living budget'
Ireland’s Minister for Finance announced an €11bn package intended to tackle the cost of living for "individuals, families and businesses" on Tuesday, 27 September.Speaking in the Irish parliament, Paschal Donohoe described how the war in Ukraine has sent "shockwaves" through global economies.Among the measures announced were a €200 electricity credit for bills before Christmas, followed by another two €200 payments in the first half of 2023, as well as two €500 tax credits for renters.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
US home prices could plunge 20% by next summer as a housing recession kicks in, a top economist says
The US housing market is in a recession, Pantheon Macroeconomics' Ian Shepherdson said. House prices are down about 5% since May, and may slump another 20% by mid-2023, the economist said. Federal Reserve officials have indicated they want a correction in the housing market. The US housing market is in...
How to Prepare for “A Strange Recession”
The United States, Europe, and Asia might be headed towards recession starting late this year or early next year due to economic trends and other risks, according to two global economists. The pandemic’s effect — especially on China — and the war in Ukraine are two of the biggest factors...
A US housing recession has arrived and it could lead to a 20% decline in home prices and Fed interest rate cuts by 2023, chief economist says
A recession in the US market has already arrived as mortgage rates soar, according to ING chief economist James Knightley. Demand for mortgages has fallen 30% year-to-date and sale transactions are beginning to slow. "A housing market downturn will weaken the US growth story, but it is also important to...
Warning house prices could fall by 15% as banks hike mortgage rates
House prices could fall by as much 15 per cent as mortgage providers hike interest rates to levels not seen since the financial crisis, experts have warned. As analysts began predicting the Bank of England’s base rate, currently standing at 2.25 per cent, would have to rise to as high as 6 per cent next year, some lenders began pulling their fixed-rate mortgage deals amid the uncertainty.
Why the US is minting millionaires at the fastest rate in decades, even as the 'quiet fleecing' of American workers' pay continues
In 2021, the US added 2.5 million millionaires, the most of any country since 2000. Meanwhile, the average worker has been subject to decades of "quiet fleecing" that's suppressed wages. Historically strong stock-market performance and a red-hot housing market were largely responsible for the disconnect. In 2021, as Americans grappled...
House sellers ‘putting up prices despite rate rises and cost of living crisis’
House sellers have continued to raise their asking prices despite borrowers facing higher interest rates and the cost of living squeeze, data from property portal Rightmove shows. The average price of a home coming to market increased by £2,587, or 0.7% month-on-month in September to £367,760, according to the company....
BBC
Mortgage rates: 'If we can't afford higher payments, we lose our home'
Sales assistant Robin Price, who is on the minimum wage, has been saving up his mortgage deposit for years and thanks to that and an inheritance, is now ready to buy. But with the threat of a sharp rise in interest rates looming, he says he now feels completely lost.
More than a third of people ‘have cut social activities amid high living costs’
People’s social lives are shrinking as they search for ways to cut back on their living costs, according to a debt help charity. More than four-fifths (84%) of people surveyed across the UK in August said they have been financially affected by the cost-of-living crisis. Nearly (49%), reported their...
ConsumerAffairs
Average heating bills could rise 17.2% this winter
Since the start of 2022, residential utility costs have risen sharply with inflation. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA) warns it’s going to get worse this winter. The agency projects the average cost of home heating will increase by 17.2% since last winter's heating season from $1,025 to...
London renters in leakiest homes face £1,000 premium on energy bills
London mayor Sadiq Khan has called for an immediate private rent freeze, as new analysis shows renters in the capital’s most poorly-insulated homes face paying a premium of almost £1,000.City Hall figures shared with The Independent shows that Londoners in the leakiest private rental homes – in energy-efficiency rating bands F and G – face a premium of £947 a year.Half of all London’s 490,000 private renters sit below the band C energy rating standard. They face an average premium of an extra £455 a year on their bills compared to those at band C.Mr Khan has called on Liz...
UK home asking prices rise, tax cuts to spur demand: Rightmove
LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Asking prices for British homes advertised rose solidly this month and last week's cut to property purchase tax announced by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng could fuel demand further, property website Rightmove said on Monday.
Why Is It So Hard to Rent a Flat Right Now?
“I'm putting the flat on the market. It's gonna go quick so find somewhere ASAP.” This was the hellscape that Ally, a 19-year-old private renter, landed in when her landlord suddenly decided to sell. A month later, the sale was suddenly off – she could stay! – but by August, Ally was out anyway. Her landlord explained that they’d “make more money” turning the flat into an Airbnb.
The U.K. is facing a property crash as the popularity of 2- to 5-year fixed mortgages means millions may soon not be able to afford their monthly payments
The risk of a serious property price crash is rising fast in the U.K. The biggest casualty to come out of British Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s much-criticized mini budget announcement may be the U.K.’s housing market. As the Bank of England threatens to hike interest rates, and bond yields...
Credit Suisse names Wang as China securities venture CEO - memo
HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) has named veteran banker Jing Wang as chief executive officer of its Chinese securities joint venture effective immediately, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.
Mortgage borrowers could see monthly bills climb higher
Mortgage borrowers may see their monthly bills climb higher amid concerns that pressure is building for the Bank of England base rate to be hiked further in order to steady the pound. A raft of tax cuts unveiled on Friday last week have prompted concerns for the impact on inflation.
Petrol prices are about to skyrocket again after fuel tax cut expires - here's how bad it could get
Petrol prices at the pump could next week jump by 25c-a-litre as the fuel excise discount ends after Labor refused to extend it. But drivers should be spared the financial woe of astronomical prices seen earlier this year when the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, pushing average unleaded prices above $2-a-litre.
UK mortgages: ‘next 10 days crucial’ in how much rates rise
Mortgage rates in the UK will rise further in coming days, and the next 10 days in financial markets will be crucial in determining how high they will go, according to the head of Principality building society. Experts are predicting that a typical two-year fix, which has cost borrowers £850...
Food bank interest surges with 250% increase in online searches: Labour analysis
Interest in food bank services has surged dramatically – with a 250% increase in online searches for “food banks near me” since March 2020, Labour Party analysis shows.Ahead of his conference party speech, shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth visited the Big Help community group in Liverpool, which provides wrap-around services with food, employment, and debt support.During his visit, Mr Ashworth revealed Labour’s analysis of Google trends data, which shows searches for “food bank near me” have increased by 250% compared with the first week of March 2020, immediately before the pandemic.The research also shows searches for “energy bill...
UK house prices may fall 20% amid mortgage ‘carnage’, warn experts
Turmoil on the UK’s financial markets has prompted analysts to predict that house prices could fall by as much as 20% amid “carnage” in the mortgage sector and warnings of a big jump in borrowing costs on the way. Despite the worsening cost of living squeeze, the...
