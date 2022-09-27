ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Irish Government unveils 11 billion euro 'cost of living budget'

Ireland’s Minister for Finance announced an €11bn package intended to tackle the cost of living for "individuals, families and businesses" on Tuesday, 27 September.Speaking in the Irish parliament, Paschal Donohoe described how the war in Ukraine has sent "shockwaves" through global economies.Among the measures announced were a €200 electricity credit for bills before Christmas, followed by another two €200 payments in the first half of 2023, as well as two €500 tax credits for renters.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
WORLD
Retirement Daily

How to Prepare for “A Strange Recession”

The United States, Europe, and Asia might be headed towards recession starting late this year or early next year due to economic trends and other risks, according to two global economists. The pandemic’s effect — especially on China — and the war in Ukraine are two of the biggest factors...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paschal Donohoe
Person
Leo Varadkar
The Independent

Warning house prices could fall by 15% as banks hike mortgage rates

House prices could fall by as much 15 per cent as mortgage providers hike interest rates to levels not seen since the financial crisis, experts have warned. As analysts began predicting the Bank of England’s base rate, currently standing at 2.25 per cent, would have to rise to as high as 6 per cent next year, some lenders began pulling their fixed-rate mortgage deals amid the uncertainty.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Why the US is minting millionaires at the fastest rate in decades, even as the 'quiet fleecing' of American workers' pay continues

In 2021, the US added 2.5 million millionaires, the most of any country since 2000. Meanwhile, the average worker has been subject to decades of "quiet fleecing" that's suppressed wages. Historically strong stock-market performance and a red-hot housing market were largely responsible for the disconnect. In 2021, as Americans grappled...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Cost Of Living#European Commission#Irish#Summer Economic Statement#Eu
ConsumerAffairs

Average heating bills could rise 17.2% this winter

Since the start of 2022, residential utility costs have risen sharply with inflation. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA) warns it’s going to get worse this winter. The agency projects the average cost of home heating will increase by 17.2% since last winter's heating season from $1,025 to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

London renters in leakiest homes face £1,000 premium on energy bills

London mayor Sadiq Khan has called for an immediate private rent freeze, as new analysis shows renters in the capital’s most poorly-insulated homes face paying a premium of almost £1,000.City Hall figures shared with The Independent shows that Londoners in the leakiest private rental homes – in energy-efficiency rating bands F and G – face a premium of £947 a year.Half of all London’s 490,000 private renters sit below the band C energy rating standard. They face an average premium of an extra £455 a year on their bills compared to those at band C.Mr Khan has called on Liz...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Vice

Why Is It So Hard to Rent a Flat Right Now?

“I'm putting the flat on the market. It's gonna go quick so find somewhere ASAP.” This was the hellscape that Ally, a 19-year-old private renter, landed in when her landlord suddenly decided to sell. A month later, the sale was suddenly off – she could stay! – but by August, Ally was out anyway. Her landlord explained that they’d “make more money” turning the flat into an Airbnb.
HOUSE RENT
The Independent

Food bank interest surges with 250% increase in online searches: Labour analysis

Interest in food bank services has surged dramatically – with a 250% increase in online searches for “food banks near me” since March 2020, Labour Party analysis shows.Ahead of his conference party speech, shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth visited the Big Help community group in Liverpool, which provides wrap-around services with food, employment, and debt support.During his visit, Mr Ashworth revealed Labour’s analysis of Google trends data, which shows searches for “food bank near me” have increased by 250% compared with the first week of March 2020, immediately before the pandemic.The research also shows searches for “energy bill...
CHARITIES
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy