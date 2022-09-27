Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
St Helens town centre regeneration plan approved
An "ambitious" redesign of St Helens town centre has been approved by the council's planning committee. The St Helens Town Centre Masterplan includes building high-spec sustainable offices, an internationally-branded hotel, family homes and a new market hall. Shops and landscaped public spaces will also be included. Council leader David Baines...
BBC
Wolverhampton Council 'embarrassed' at need for warm banks
A council leader says he is "embarrassed" at the need to open dozens of warm banks over winter. Wolverhampton Council has announced there will be 38 places in a mix of civic, community and religious buildings for people to stay warm. Similar schemes will also be available in towns and...
BBC
Salford housing boss warns of homelessness 'tidal wave'
A "tidal wave" of homelessness could hit Salford in coming months as people struggle to cope with the rising cost of living, a housing boss has warned. The city's head of supported housing Rachel Connelly spoke out after data revealed the number of families at risk of homelessness in England had risen by almost a quarter in the last year.
English district councils warn support services for poorest face axe
A network of councils in England is warning support services for families hit hardest by the cost of living crisis face being axed amid an unexpected £400m bill caused by soaring inflation. Services that district councils have no legal obligation to provide – such as debt and benefits advice,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Smith and Nephew: New details of city firm's £94m move revealed
Hull medical equipment firm Smith & Nephew has released fresh images showing plans for its new £94m base. In June, the business announced plans to move from the city, where it was formed in 1856, to Melton West business park, in the East Riding of Yorkshire. The new site...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aylesbury families call for crackdown on cars parking on cycle path
Families are demanding a crackdown on people parking on a cycle path in a busy Buckinghamshire town. People living near Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, claim the cycle path is 'regularly obstructed' between Aldi and Royal Mail. Now a petition to Buckinghamshire Council is calling for bollards to be installed. Those backing...
BBC
Bristol Arena transport delay would be 'calamitous' - council boss
Any delay to transport works around a planned arena would be "calamitous", a council boss has warned. A decision about whether to approve funding for measures including new cycle lanes and traffic light upgrades around the site near Bristol has been put off. The metro mayor said this was because...
BBC
Sussex NHS Trust 'improving' maternity services, council hears
"Improvements" have been made to maternity services which had been downgraded, a council has been told. In December the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust was told by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to "immediately improve" its maternity and surgical services. Inspectors had raised concerns about staff shortages and skills...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Church Stretton care home told to improve after inadequate rating
A care come has warned it could be closed after a series of failings were found in an inspection. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated Caradoc House in Church Stretton, Shropshire, as inadequate after an inspection in August. Poor staffing levels were also criticised with living conditions described as "completely...
BBC
Plans to rebuild two Lancashire hospitals revealed
Two hospitals in Lancashire could be rebuilt under plans to bring "much-needed investment" into the area. NHS trusts in Lancashire and South Cumbria have revealed its preferred option to rebuild Royal Preston Hospital and Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Work is under way to find potential sites within 10 miles of the...
North Yorkshire puts seaweed at the heart of its carbon-negative ambitions
To the passing seagull, it doesn’t look like much: a few buoys bobbing about in the North Sea, four miles off Scarborough harbour. But the buoys mark the next frontier in UK farming and an initiative that could help North Yorkshire become the first carbon-negative region in England. Thirty-five...
BBC
Rochdale Town Hall revamp: Art commissioned to reflect community
Artists are to help create "inspiring" unique artworks reflecting the communities in Rochdale as part of the major restoration of the town hall, the council has said. Three artists and four artist collectives will work with school pupils, students and community groups on their commissions. The council said the art...
Centre of Manchester is dotted with parks | Letter
Letter: Mayfield Park is magnificent and welcome, but it’s not the first in the city centre for 100 years, says Chris Paul
buckinghamshirelive.com
A418 temporary traffic lights between Aylesbury and Bedfordshire causing delays
Roadworks on a busy Buckinghamshire road are causing delays for drivers this week. The temporary lights are in place on the A418 Aylesbury Road near Rowsham. The A418 is a major route between Aylesbury and Leighton Buzzard and other towns in Bedfordshire. The work is being carried out by Anglian Water which is carrying out 'utility repair and maintenance works' in the area.
BBC
Yorkshire Ambulance Service workers to vote on strike move in pay row
Ambulance workers in Yorkshire are to vote on whether to take strike action in a dispute over pay. The GMB union said a consultative ballot of almost 1,500 members at Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) showed 90% in favour of a walkout. The union said it was the "largest mandate ever...
BBC
University of Leeds support staff strike over pay
Support staff at the University of Leeds have started a three-day strike in a dispute over pay. Members of Unison, including cleaners, porters and library staff have walked out. Angela Blackburn from the union apologised for the disruption to students but said industrial action was a "last resort" as staff...
Lowry painting should stay free to view given economic climate – Salford mayor
LS Lowry’s painting Going To The Match should remain in an art gallery free of charge, which will become “all the more important” amid the current economic climate, the mayor of Salford has said.The artwork, depicting a bustling throng of people gathered at Burnden Park football stadium, former home of Bolton Wanderers, is among a series of paintings going under the hammer at Christie’s modern British and Irish art evening sale on October 19.Paul Dennett, mayor of Salford, said the new owner of the painting must keep it “free to access” in the city of Salford, greater Manchester and the...
BBC
Beware online car sale scams, consumers warned
Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud in...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out
Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
BBC
Bristol fatal tower block blaze victim named
A man who died in a flat fire at the top of a tower block in Bristol has been named. Abdul Jabar Oryakhel, 30, died after apparently falling from Twinnell House to escape a fire caused by an electric bike in the early hours of Sunday. Mr Oryakhel had been...
Comments / 0