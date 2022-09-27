LS Lowry’s painting Going To The Match should remain in an art gallery free of charge, which will become “all the more important” amid the current economic climate, the mayor of Salford has said.The artwork, depicting a bustling throng of people gathered at Burnden Park football stadium, former home of Bolton Wanderers, is among a series of paintings going under the hammer at Christie’s modern British and Irish art evening sale on October 19.Paul Dennett, mayor of Salford, said the new owner of the painting must keep it “free to access” in the city of Salford, greater Manchester and the...

