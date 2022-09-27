ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Neches, TX

Port Arthur News

City manager updates projects in Port Arthur, shares “open for business” message to developers

Port Arthur City Manager Ron Burton’s final words at a recent event for the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce summed up his update on the happenings in the city. “Folks, the city of Port Arthur is open for business. It’s open for business in a very transparent way,” Burton said. “We are committed to you. We are committed to the partnership of the six other taxing entities in the city of Port Arthur. We are committed to work with you in order to deliver the infrastructure needs that you need in order for us to continue to thrive, to grow and educate our children.”
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Resident asks for city’s help improving Port Arthur park

A Port Acres park became the center of attention Tuesday night during a Port Arthur City Council meeting when a resident addressed members and staff regarding a lack of upkeep. “We’ve got a lot of problems with the park, and it seems like we’re not taking enough time and enough...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Port Acres residents stress concerns about neighborhood park

Port Acres — People who live in the Port Acres section of Port Arthur have made their concerns known about Eagles Park. They say the city hasn't maintained the park for a long time. KFDM reached out to the Parks and Recreation Director. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
theadvocate.com

Repairs underway at hurricane-battered Lake Charles skyscraper, but its fate still unclear

LAKE CHARLES -- For around two years, the Capital One Tower in downtown Lake Charles, damaged severely by Hurricane Laura in August 2020, sat largely untouched, serving as an imposing reminder of the city’s slow recovery. Now, work is finally underway in the multi-million dollar effort to repair the city’s largest office tower, though its long-term prospects remain unclear.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

CHRIS MOORE — School districts could benefit from more local collaboration

Bridge City Independent School District Superintendent Mike Kelly is getting a unique opportunity to collaborate with several school district leaders across the state thanks to a scholarship he received. However, a local effort Kelly is involved with might be a template for all school districts. While talking to Kelly about...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Crash Causes Lane Closure on I-10 East Near I-210 in Lake Charles September 28

Crash Causes Lane Closure on I-10 East Near I-210 in Lake Charles September 28. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 28, 2022, at approximately 1:35 pm, the Lake Charles Police Department reported that Louisiana State Police are working a crash on I-10 Eastbound near Milepost 34 (I-10/I-210 Interchange). Authorities have indicated that the left lane is blocked and drivers should use caution and avoid the area until at least 2:35 if possible.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Large fire south of Buna, Texas Forest Service en route

Jasper County — A woods fire in Buna is about 30 acres in size, but is not currently threatening homes or other structures. The JSCO advises caution when traveling in the area, as it is an active situation. Chief Meteorologist Greg Bostwick says low humidity and stronger winds will lead to an increased fire danger for the next few days.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police warn motorists of major wreck, detour

The Port Arthur Police Department said traffic is shut down eastbound on SH W 73 from West Port Arthur Road and shut down northbound on SH 82 at SH 73. UPDATE: Man killed Tuesday in Port Arthur following crash involving a UTV and box truck. Traffic coming from Houston is...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Woman from Spurger injured in wreck that blocked bridge at Dam B

One person was injured and traffic was backed up for miles following a Tuesday morning crash on the Highway 190 Dam B Bridge. It happened at about 7:30 on the Tyler County side of the Neches River. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2018 Ford...
SPURGER, TX
GATOR 99.5

Mr. Bills Seafood in Lake Charles Unveils New Specialty Drinks!

Lots of us across Lake Charles miss Mr. Bills and were devastated when we got word that Hurricane Laura had taken it from us 2 years ago. During COVID, it became a great place to escape the world, enjoy amazing food, and listen to live music over the weekend. The little restaurant quickly became more than just a place to grab a plate lunch and run through the drive-through to grab crawfish. It became a home away from home. If you would have told me we would be listening to live music at Mr. Bills at 9 at night 3 years ago, I would have laughed in your face.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

