Port Arthur News
City manager updates projects in Port Arthur, shares “open for business” message to developers
Port Arthur City Manager Ron Burton’s final words at a recent event for the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce summed up his update on the happenings in the city. “Folks, the city of Port Arthur is open for business. It’s open for business in a very transparent way,” Burton said. “We are committed to you. We are committed to the partnership of the six other taxing entities in the city of Port Arthur. We are committed to work with you in order to deliver the infrastructure needs that you need in order for us to continue to thrive, to grow and educate our children.”
Port Arthur News
Resident asks for city’s help improving Port Arthur park
A Port Acres park became the center of attention Tuesday night during a Port Arthur City Council meeting when a resident addressed members and staff regarding a lack of upkeep. “We’ve got a lot of problems with the park, and it seems like we’re not taking enough time and enough...
'Well positioned for success' : Beaumont City Council approves creation of committee that will help redevelop downtown
BEAUMONT, Texas — Downtown Beaumont is one step closer to building back after being nothing but boarded up windows, empty restaurants and vacant spaces for years. On Tuesday, the Beaumont City Council unanimously approved the creation of a new committee focused on developing the city's core. Downtown Beaumont is...
Orange Leader
Texas Department of Transportation announces I-10 closure for Orange County
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting an Interstate 10 closure impacting Orange County. According to TxDOT, the right lane of I-10 westbound near the state line will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight starting today (9.28). The closure is needed due to repairs. Expect possible delays.
KFDM-TV
Port Acres residents stress concerns about neighborhood park
Port Acres — People who live in the Port Acres section of Port Arthur have made their concerns known about Eagles Park. They say the city hasn't maintained the park for a long time. KFDM reached out to the Parks and Recreation Director. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports.
MySanAntonio
A 'tremendous opportunity:' Port of Port Arthur to expand through federal grant
The Port of Port Arthur wants to tell its story. Executive Port Director and Chief Executive Officer Larry Kelley said that though the city is called "Port Arthur," some residents don't even realize what's in their backyard. "We're hiding in plain sight," Kelley said. "I talk with people in the...
Port Arthur News
Beaumont man killed in Port Arthur crash was working with Texas Department of Transportation
A man that was killed Tuesday in a crash on Texas 73 in Port Arthur has been identified as 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont. Davila and a passenger were in a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle when it collided with a commercial box truck at approximately 9:57 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Texas 73.
12newsnow.com
City of Beaumont awarded $133.5K federal grant to fund public safety resources
The money comes from the Department of Justice's Justice Assistance Grant. The money can pay for crisis intervention, drug treatment and mental health programs.
theadvocate.com
Repairs underway at hurricane-battered Lake Charles skyscraper, but its fate still unclear
LAKE CHARLES -- For around two years, the Capital One Tower in downtown Lake Charles, damaged severely by Hurricane Laura in August 2020, sat largely untouched, serving as an imposing reminder of the city’s slow recovery. Now, work is finally underway in the multi-million dollar effort to repair the city’s largest office tower, though its long-term prospects remain unclear.
Port Arthur News
CHRIS MOORE — School districts could benefit from more local collaboration
Bridge City Independent School District Superintendent Mike Kelly is getting a unique opportunity to collaborate with several school district leaders across the state thanks to a scholarship he received. However, a local effort Kelly is involved with might be a template for all school districts. While talking to Kelly about...
Port Arthur News
CHRISTUS using quick response program to treat stroke patients with highest standards
CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth, St. Mary Mid-County and Jasper Memorial Hospital are improving treatment for stroke patients with the success of the CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Stroke Program and their use of technology. The program offers the most current approach to treating stroke patients and meets the highest standards of...
Firefighters, bulldozers battle fire at recycling facility in Vidor Tuesday
VIDOR, Texas — Emergency crews worked and successfully made sure a fire that started at a recycling facility does not spread. It happened at the J-3 Metals Recycling Center, which is inside the county line. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office got the call a little after 11 a.m. about a "very large trash fire."
Crash Causes Lane Closure on I-10 East Near I-210 in Lake Charles September 28
Crash Causes Lane Closure on I-10 East Near I-210 in Lake Charles September 28. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 28, 2022, at approximately 1:35 pm, the Lake Charles Police Department reported that Louisiana State Police are working a crash on I-10 Eastbound near Milepost 34 (I-10/I-210 Interchange). Authorities have indicated that the left lane is blocked and drivers should use caution and avoid the area until at least 2:35 if possible.
KFDM-TV
Large fire south of Buna, Texas Forest Service en route
Jasper County — A woods fire in Buna is about 30 acres in size, but is not currently threatening homes or other structures. The JSCO advises caution when traveling in the area, as it is an active situation. Chief Meteorologist Greg Bostwick says low humidity and stronger winds will lead to an increased fire danger for the next few days.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police warn motorists of major wreck, detour
The Port Arthur Police Department said traffic is shut down eastbound on SH W 73 from West Port Arthur Road and shut down northbound on SH 82 at SH 73. UPDATE: Man killed Tuesday in Port Arthur following crash involving a UTV and box truck. Traffic coming from Houston is...
kjas.com
Wildfire grew to about 80 acres in size south of Buna and east of Evadale
Fire departments in the south end of Jasper County were busy dealing with a large wildfire on Tuesday afternoon south of Buna and east of Evadale. Initially about 30 acres in size, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry said the blaze grew to a maximum of about 80 acres. The...
kjas.com
Woman from Spurger injured in wreck that blocked bridge at Dam B
One person was injured and traffic was backed up for miles following a Tuesday morning crash on the Highway 190 Dam B Bridge. It happened at about 7:30 on the Tyler County side of the Neches River. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2018 Ford...
Mr. Bills Seafood in Lake Charles Unveils New Specialty Drinks!
Lots of us across Lake Charles miss Mr. Bills and were devastated when we got word that Hurricane Laura had taken it from us 2 years ago. During COVID, it became a great place to escape the world, enjoy amazing food, and listen to live music over the weekend. The little restaurant quickly became more than just a place to grab a plate lunch and run through the drive-through to grab crawfish. It became a home away from home. If you would have told me we would be listening to live music at Mr. Bills at 9 at night 3 years ago, I would have laughed in your face.
Beaumont ISD set to hold biannual, state-mandated safety and security meeting on Monday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Parents and members of the Beaumont community will have an opportunity to voice any concerns they mat have regarding school safety at an upcoming meeting. Beaumont Independent School District officials are set to hold a safety and security meeting on Monday. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and will be held in the Beaumont ISD board room.
Orange County Blue Santa Program applications will soon be available at sheriff's office
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is ready to shop for families that need them. Orange County residents will soon be able to apply for the annual Blue Santa Program. “It's that time of year again,” a sheriff's office representative said. “Please come in and get...
