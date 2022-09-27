Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Cricket Clinic Experience at TCSL Event - Lukens Park, Horsham - Continuing cricket traditions of PhiladelphiaSanjivi IyerPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Related
NJ Food & Craft Festival is back for another year
I love any type of festival, but I'd be lying if I said food-oriented ones weren’t the greatest. Gloucester City Softball Complex hosted the first event last year as a way to support Helping Hand Food Pantry and is ready for round two on October 1st. The event will...
Sinister Mopar to host car show with a cause at Clementon Lake Park in South Jersey
CLEMENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- On Saturday, car lovers from around the Philly region will converge on Clementon Lake Park for a car show with a cause. It doesn't take much to get the members of Sinister Mopar revved up about their car club. "I love it man! I got some ground effects," Christopher Allen, a Sinister Mopar member, said. "Some kids really like hearing engines rev. A lot of the kids really like the lights," Frank Santiago, another Sinister Mopar member, said. "We're blessed to have beautiful cars like this, so giving back to the community is the number one priority for...
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
delawaretoday.com
CupKate’s Bake Shop Is a Must-Visit Sweet Spot in Greenville
Wilmington native Katie Singley fulfilled a lifelong dream when she opened CupKate’s bake shop in Greenville. Kate Singley loves the sweet life. An entrepreneurial spirit, she started baking with her mom, who would make special cakes for family birthdays and events, when she was in high school. When she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building
If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey. And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building. It's housed in the building that acted as the...
N.J. man, 34, killed at Wildwood H2oi car rally remembered as kind and hardworking
Timothy Ogden and his fiancé Sarah Farmer were driving back to their hotel around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after a long day at the Wildwoods Irish Festival. The couple attended the annual festival every year, enjoying the food and music along the Jersey Shore, said Ogden’s aunt, Stephanie Ogden.
Farina Family Invites Community to Its Frightmare for Halloween 2022 in Hamilton, NJ
It's back. The Farina Family of Moro Drive in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) will once again transform a part of their neighborhood into the coolest Halloween display and you're invited to check it out. I've been following their Facebook page, hoping I'd see some news soon on their Halloween 2022...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Vince Fumo’s Mansion in Spring Garden
This Gilded Age grand dame looks like a million bucks and sells for about four times that. But think of all the money you could raise hosting events here. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Are you one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sojo1049.com
The Absolute Last Day of 2022 You Can Get Sam’s Pizza in Wildwood, NJ
Sam's Pizza in Wildwood's closing schedule has been released, and we're telling you the absolute last day of 2022 to get some before you're forced to wait till next summer. How the heck did summer fly by SO fast? I've got to get my booty to Wildwood soon because I've yet to treat myself to a slice of Sam's this year.
New ‘Chicken Or The Egg’ Restaurant Coming Soon to Marlton NJ
Hungry for a new casually cool restaurant in South Jersey? This one is already causing quite the buzz - and it's not even open yet!. According to Facebook community page "A View From Evesham", Chicken or the Egg (aka "Chegg"), which has been a long-time favorite restaurant in Beach Haven since 1991, is expanding to Marlton NJ, located in the Renaissance Square on RT 70.
Residents Report Unexplained Shaking Around Galloway, Egg Harbor Twps., NJ
Several people in the eastern portion of Atlantic County reported feeling the ground shake Tuesday afternoon. The event happened just after 1 PM based on posts on social media posts. Officially, no earthquakes were reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. In fact, the nearest earthquake today was earlier this morning...
Atlantic County Girls Soccer for Sept. 28: Mainland over Egg Harbor
Ava Tenaglia and Savannah Jones scored before the break as Mainland won at home, 2-0, over Egg Harbor. Emily Paytas and Emma Priessman each dished an assist for Mainland (5-3-1), which outshot Egg Harbor (3-7) by 11-7. Genevieve Morrison saved four shots to receive the shutout. Abigail Lyon stopped 10...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Historic Blackwood NJ Bank Undergoing Creative Transformation
The old Blackwood National Bank in Gloucester Township is undergoing renovation inside and out and will be transformed into a creative community space. This building is kind of a local artifact, and has been around since 1911!. It hasn't been a bank for quite some time, but a few different...
delawaretoday.com
This 14-Year-Old Delaware Native Rocked Firefly Festival
Delaware’s own 14-year-old DJ Sophia Rocks impressed crowds as the youngest performer ever to take the stage at Firefly Music Festival. “Today I am taking you all on a musical journey!”. So said DJ Sophia, the 14-year-old phenom from Dover, who rocked the Firefly Festival Saturday afternoon as the...
Popular South Jersey Restaurant Closes AC Location
It's back to having a single location for Water Dog restaurant. The popular smoked meats and poke bowl restaurant announced on its Instagram page Saturday that they have closed its location in Bally's Atlantic City. The Original Water Dog Smokehouse, on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor, opened in 2019 and immediately...
Cumberland County girls soccer for Sept. 28: Cedar Creek over Bridgeton
Corinne Morgan scored five goals as Cedar Creek pulled away early during a 7-1 victory over Bridgeton in Bridgeton. Cedar Creek (7-2) scored four goals in the first half. Natalie Eifert and Tiffany Fabian also found the back of the net. Adelina Wilks scored the only goal of the afternoon...
How to watch the implosion of cooling tower at former NJ power plant
An iconic structure at a former power plant between Atlantic and Cape May Counties is scheduled to be imploded later this week. As the long-term demolition project continues at the old B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, officials have announced that a 208-foot-tall cooling tower on the property is scheduled to be imploded this Thursday morning, Sept. 29, at 9:30.
PhillyBite
5 Best Romantic Restaurants in South Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - There are many options if you're looking for a great place to eat steak in South Jersey. You can go to The Capital Grille in Cherry Hill or Chubby's Steakhouse in Gloucester City. You can also try Dar's Steaks in Haddon Township or Steak 38 Cafe in Cherry Hill.
Atlantic County field hockey recap for Sept. 28: Egg Harbor gets a big win
Jenna Gray accounted for both goals, helping Egg Harbor Township take a 2-1 victory over Collingswood in Egg Harbor on Wednesday afternoon. Semra Alabarda made 12 saves to lock down the victory for the Eagles, who improved to 6-3 on the season. Peyton Ryan scored the lone goal for the...
Decades-old cooling tower at defunct N.J. power plant to be demolished, owners say
A decades-old cooling tower at a shuttered Cape May County plant will be imploded this week, the owners of the plant recently announced. The structure at the former BL England Power Station in Upper Township was slated to be demolished on Thursday at 9:30 a.m., according to a statement from Beesley’s Point Development Group (BPDG).
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0