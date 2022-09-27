Read full article on original website
KHBS
Local experimental artist featured at FORMAT Festival
The weekend will be full of curated curiosity - from forest enclaves, disco barns and speak-easy’s, curated food vendors, and impromptu dance processions, to experimental soundscapes and light shows. Kat Wilson, who lives in NW Arkansas, will install an elaborate and interactive #selfiethrone that employs elements of photography, sculpture, and performance art to blur the line between self-empowerment and self-obsession.
Walmart announces new family-building benefits for associates
Walmart has announced that it will provide associates with several new family-building benefits, including fertility and surrogacy coverage.
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Benton Co. Fair, Martina McBride Tickets
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. The Benton County Fair is here. The fair kicks off today and lasts through Saturday. There is live music nightly starting at 6:00 p.m., rides, and plenty of livestock including a rabbit show, lamb show, even a goat costume contest and something you don’t see at just any fair… Clydesdales! You can check out the Clydesdales in the horse arena. The featured musician tonight is Arkansas CMA Entertainer of the Year Phil McGarrah — his show starts at 8:00 p.m.
Whataburger on MLK in Fayetteville hosting Fall Festival
Whataburger will celebrate families and the start of the fall season at its restaurant located at 1956 MLK Jr. Blvd. on Tuesday, September 27.
Springdale Public School video nominated for Emmy
The Communications Office at Springdale Public School teamed up with Springdale high school students on producing "My Springdale | Why We Drive." The video encourages bus driver applicants and highlights the impact of the Springdale bus drivers.
Tyson Foods announces leadership team changes
Tyson Foods announced three key changes to the company’s enterprise leadership team as part of its continuing effort to "focus on the future while delivering operational excellence for its customers and consumers across the world."
Do You Know About The ‘Little Golden Gate’ Bridge In Arkansas?
I am all about going out and exploring the cool things that Arkansas has to offer and I am excited about what I just found. Did you know that there is a Little Golden Gate Bridge in Arkansas?. So if you are like me and I was just a little...
beckersasc.com
Surgeon sells Arkansas ASC building for $2.6M
John Kendrick, MD, sold the building housing the Springdale, Ark.-based Minimal Access Surgery Clinic for $2.6 million, Arkansas Business reported Sept. 26. A real estate firm bought the 13,156-square-foot facility, the report said. Dr. Kendrick runs the practice, which offers services in general surgery, pediatrics, lab, ultrasound, endoscopy and biopsies.
KHBS
Lights seen over Northwest Arkansas likely from SpaceX satellite launch
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several viewers from Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area have sent us photos and videos of strange moving lights in the sky. 40/29 Meteorologist Robert Suhr says the lights are likely from a Space-X satellite launch. The lights have been seen elsewhere in the country. Viewers...
talkbusiness.net
Growth leads to expansion for MMJ dispensary The Source
Medical marijuana dispensary The Source recently relocated to a new 20,000-square-foot building along Interstate 49 in Rogers from an almost eight times smaller Bentonville location. The two-story building at 4505 W. Poplar St., near Outback Steakhouse, has the space to allow for cultivation and production and house administrative offices for...
FBI continues search for missing NWA man
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the location and recovery of Jason Lierl.
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
KHBS
Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant makes New York Times' best restaurants in US list
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The New York Times included a Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant onThe Restaurant List 2022. Yeyo's is the only Arkansas restaurant that made the list of 50 restaurants across the country. The list was created by New York Times food critics. Yeyo has a brick-and-motar restaurant but is...
This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
KHBS
Huntsville Schools former superintendent, middle school basketball coach, facing misdemeanor charge
HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — A former Huntsville City School District superintendent and a former middle school basketball coach are facing charges of failing to report accusations of sexual abuse on a district sports team. Audra Kimball, the former superintendent, and Kaleb Houston, the former coach, each face a charge of...
5newsonline.com
Officials: All Arkansas counties under moderate wildfire risk
ARKANSAS, USA — Officials announced Tuesday, Sept. 27, that the entire state of Arkansas is under a moderate wildfire risk. The Arkansas Forestry Division also said that there are 10 counties that are under a burn ban including Crawford County and Sebastian County. However the increased risk is not...
Police search Beaver Lake for evidence in death investigation of Allison Castro
BENTON COUNTY, Ark — A search is underway in Benton County at the Highway 12 boat launch for potential evidence that could lead to answers in the case of a missing woman. The Benton County Sheriff’s office tells 5NEWS they are assisting Fayetteville police with a search Wednesday, Sept. 28. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville police says they are searching for "potential evidence" connected to the alleged murder of Allison Maria Castro.
Former Gravette teacher pleads guilty to public indecency
GRAVETTE, Ark. — A former teacher from Gravette who was in prison for "touching students" in 2015 has pleaded guilty to public indecency. In 2015, Harry Almond pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual assault, according to court records. He was sentenced to six years in prison for inappropriately touching students at his home in Bella Vista.
Six months later: George Elementary still dealing with damage from tornado
People are still picking up the pieces, six months after a tornado tore through the city. That includes those at George Elementary School.
Off-duty Oklahoma deputy arrested after shooting a man in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An Oklahoma deputy was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23 after shooting a man while off-duty in Washington County on Sept. 3. According to Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Travis Adams, 33, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23 after deputies say he shot a man in Washington County on Sept. 3.
