Bentonville, AR

Local experimental artist featured at FORMAT Festival

The weekend will be full of curated curiosity - from forest enclaves, disco barns and speak-easy’s, curated food vendors, and impromptu dance processions, to experimental soundscapes and light shows. Kat Wilson, who lives in NW Arkansas, will install an elaborate and interactive #selfiethrone that employs elements of photography, sculpture, and performance art to blur the line between self-empowerment and self-obsession.
Happening in NWA: Benton Co. Fair, Martina McBride Tickets

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. The Benton County Fair is here. The fair kicks off today and lasts through Saturday. There is live music nightly starting at 6:00 p.m., rides, and plenty of livestock including a rabbit show, lamb show, even a goat costume contest and something you don’t see at just any fair… Clydesdales! You can check out the Clydesdales in the horse arena. The featured musician tonight is Arkansas CMA Entertainer of the Year Phil McGarrah — his show starts at 8:00 p.m.
Surgeon sells Arkansas ASC building for $2.6M

John Kendrick, MD, sold the building housing the Springdale, Ark.-based Minimal Access Surgery Clinic for $2.6 million, Arkansas Business reported Sept. 26. A real estate firm bought the 13,156-square-foot facility, the report said. Dr. Kendrick runs the practice, which offers services in general surgery, pediatrics, lab, ultrasound, endoscopy and biopsies.
Growth leads to expansion for MMJ dispensary The Source

Medical marijuana dispensary The Source recently relocated to a new 20,000-square-foot building along Interstate 49 in Rogers from an almost eight times smaller Bentonville location. The two-story building at 4505 W. Poplar St., near Outback Steakhouse, has the space to allow for cultivation and production and house administrative offices for...
This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
Officials: All Arkansas counties under moderate wildfire risk

ARKANSAS, USA — Officials announced Tuesday, Sept. 27, that the entire state of Arkansas is under a moderate wildfire risk. The Arkansas Forestry Division also said that there are 10 counties that are under a burn ban including Crawford County and Sebastian County. However the increased risk is not...
Police search Beaver Lake for evidence in death investigation of Allison Castro

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — A search is underway in Benton County at the Highway 12 boat launch for potential evidence that could lead to answers in the case of a missing woman. The Benton County Sheriff’s office tells 5NEWS they are assisting Fayetteville police with a search Wednesday, Sept. 28. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville police says they are searching for "potential evidence" connected to the alleged murder of Allison Maria Castro.
Former Gravette teacher pleads guilty to public indecency

GRAVETTE, Ark. — A former teacher from Gravette who was in prison for "touching students" in 2015 has pleaded guilty to public indecency. In 2015, Harry Almond pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual assault, according to court records. He was sentenced to six years in prison for inappropriately touching students at his home in Bella Vista.
Off-duty Oklahoma deputy arrested after shooting a man in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An Oklahoma deputy was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23 after shooting a man while off-duty in Washington County on Sept. 3. According to Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Travis Adams, 33, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23 after deputies say he shot a man in Washington County on Sept. 3.

