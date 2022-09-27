Read full article on original website
How the Pet Humanization Trend Is Creating New Brands and Business Opportunities
Pets have become part of the family, fueling opportunities for gourmet pet food, pet insurance, boutique vet clinics, nutritional supplements, and pet tech. Americans spent $123 billion on their pets in 2021, up 13% over the previous year. Over 114 million U.S. households own a dog or a cat. With...
Tru Protein Achieves Pet Sustainability Coalition Accreditation
(PRESS RELEASE) BALATON, MN – The trū Shrimp Companies Inc., producer of trū Protein, a recently-released line of pet food and treat ingredients, has been recognized for its outstanding sustainability efforts as an Accredited Business by the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC). This recognition acknowledges trū Protein as a sustainably led brand driving positive impact for pets, people and the planet and is the only one available in the pet industry.
Charlotte's Web Expands Its CBD Products Distribution In Partnership With Southern Glazer's
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. CWBHF CWEB has signed a multi-year distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. Charlotte's Web CBD gummies, capsules and oil tinctures will be available through Southern Glazer's retail customer network. Southern Glazer's operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia reach consumers at...
Pointr Launches Platform to Empower Independent Mobile Dog Groomers Across The United States
(PRESS RELEASE) BOZEMAN, MT — Pointr announced the Mobile Grooming Module, the most recent new product released from this fast growing pet software company. The Mobile Grooming Module extends the current Pointr platform (scheduling, record keeping, business management) to Mobile Dog Grooming Van operators and offers a new way for Mobile Groomers to manage their schedule, routes, service territories and more.
Founder of Mostly Woman-Staffed Creative Agency Wears Crown While Conquering Strategies With Major Brands
Running a business in this current environment—particularly in the creative field—should incorporate the many cultures, nationalities, and forces that make the world as we know it today. Representation is paramount. April McDaniel recognizes this and is showing others the world through the eyes of women and people of...
Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Company Celebrates Employee’s 41 Years of Dedicated Service
(PRESS RELEASE) MARKHAM, IL — Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Company, manufacturer of award-winning made in the USA pet foods for over 85 years, honored Evanger’s employee Eduardo Salgado this week with a celebration luncheon for Mr. Salgado’s 41 years of service with the company. Mr....
Pet Honesty Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
(PRESS RELEASE) AUSTIN, TX — Pet Honesty, a trusted leader in premium pet health products, announced that Steve Chopp has joined the firm as chief financial officer. Pet Honesty is a portfolio company of Vestar Capital Partners. Mr. Chopp brings more than 20 years of experience in leadership roles...
Matrix Partners Welcomes New Client
(PRESS RELEASE) CHICAGO – Matrix Partners announces that Rover’s Wellness, the manufacturers of organically grown true broad spectrum hemp oil products, has joined its growing client roster. According to Kristy Boulos, vice president & account supervisor at Matrix Partners, “Rover’s Wellness is committed to developing top quality and...
Natoo Helps Raise Funds to Support the Jaguar Parade NYC
(PRESS RELEASE) SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – Natoo, a company specializing in high-quality nutrition for dogs and cats, supports the Jaguar Parade NYC 2022, an open-air art exhibition that’s currently taking over the streets of New York City through October 5. The art installation features a total of...
TMM the Media Matters Announces Leadership Transition as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth
Pictured L to R: Dawn Brinson and Kathy Wall. TMM The Media Matters, a full-service marketing, branding, communications and public relations firm rooted in the home furnishings, décor and interior design industries, has announced a leadership transition as it enters its next phase of growth. President Kathy Wall will step into the role of founder and advisor and Dawn Brinson has been promoted to president, effective October 1, 2022.
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. BUSINESS TO BUSINESS LAUNCHES NEW CORPORATE GIFTING AND CUSTOM MERCHANDISE SERVICES
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the company’s Business to Business offerings are expanding to include new corporate gifting and custom merchandise services. As part of the new offering, customers will be able to work with a single point of contact to shop the customizable products from Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s entire portfolio of brands for any gifting or branded merchandise needs. Made-to-order products from Williams Sonoma, Williams Sonoma Home, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Rejuvenation and Mark & Graham will be available to customers for any occasion with the ability to accommodate orders of any size. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005329/en/ Custom Williams Sonoma Gift Crates (Photo: Williams Sonoma)
Calderwood Named Best Offshore Governance Firm at US Hedge Fund Industry Awards
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Calderwood, a leading Cayman Islands boutique fund governance firm, has been named ‘Best Offshore Governance Firm’ at the HFM US Services Awards 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005382/en/ (L-R) Wade Kenny, Laura McGrath, Ronan Guilfoyle – Calderwood Named Best Offshore Governance Firm at US Hedge Fund Industry Awards (Photo: Business Wire)
Auto Parts 4less Group, Inc. Announces Partnership with Marketing Technology Firm Digital Ignite to Launch New Advertising Campaigns
LAS VEGAS, NV and CHARLESTON, SC, September 28, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) (“Company”, “FLES”) owner of AutoParts4Less.com, an automotive parts only marketplace, today announced it has partnered with Digital Ignite, a marketing technology company. Digital Ignite will lead a $1.2 million advertising campaign as the Auto Parts 4Less marketplace grows and challenges other big technology brands like Amazon.
SpotOn’s State of Restaurant Tech Report Reveals 75% of Independent Restaurants Plan to Adopt New Technology in 2023 to Combat Challenges
Rising costs, labor management, and operational complexities are among the top challenges for independent restaurants. 81% of independent and small chain restaurant operators are still using traditional POS systems. 3 in 4 operators are likely to adopt new technology in the year ahead, and 71% plan to increase their spend...
