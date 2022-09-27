ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

petsplusmag.com

Tru Protein Achieves Pet Sustainability Coalition Accreditation

(PRESS RELEASE) BALATON, MN – The trū Shrimp Companies Inc., producer of trū Protein, a recently-released line of pet food and treat ingredients, has been recognized for its outstanding sustainability efforts as an Accredited Business by the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC). This recognition acknowledges trū Protein as a sustainably led brand driving positive impact for pets, people and the planet and is the only one available in the pet industry.
petsplusmag.com

Pointr Launches Platform to Empower Independent Mobile Dog Groomers Across The United States

(PRESS RELEASE) BOZEMAN, MT — Pointr announced the Mobile Grooming Module, the most recent new product released from this fast growing pet software company. The Mobile Grooming Module extends the current Pointr platform (scheduling, record keeping, business management) to Mobile Dog Grooming Van operators and offers a new way for Mobile Groomers to manage their schedule, routes, service territories and more.
petsplusmag.com

Pet Honesty Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

(PRESS RELEASE) AUSTIN, TX — Pet Honesty, a trusted leader in premium pet health products, announced that Steve Chopp has joined the firm as chief financial officer. Pet Honesty is a portfolio company of Vestar Capital Partners. Mr. Chopp brings more than 20 years of experience in leadership roles...
petsplusmag.com

Matrix Partners Welcomes New Client

(PRESS RELEASE) CHICAGO – Matrix Partners announces that Rover’s Wellness, the manufacturers of organically grown true broad spectrum hemp oil products, has joined its growing client roster. According to Kristy Boulos, vice president & account supervisor at Matrix Partners, “Rover’s Wellness is committed to developing top quality and...
petsplusmag.com

Natoo Helps Raise Funds to Support the Jaguar Parade NYC

(PRESS RELEASE) SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – Natoo, a company specializing in high-quality nutrition for dogs and cats, supports the Jaguar Parade NYC 2022, an open-air art exhibition that’s currently taking over the streets of New York City through October 5. The art installation features a total of...
furninfo.com

TMM the Media Matters Announces Leadership Transition as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth

Pictured L to R: Dawn Brinson and Kathy Wall. TMM The Media Matters, a full-service marketing, branding, communications and public relations firm rooted in the home furnishings, décor and interior design industries, has announced a leadership transition as it enters its next phase of growth. President Kathy Wall will step into the role of founder and advisor and Dawn Brinson has been promoted to president, effective October 1, 2022.
The Associated Press

WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. BUSINESS TO BUSINESS LAUNCHES NEW CORPORATE GIFTING AND CUSTOM MERCHANDISE SERVICES

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the company’s Business to Business offerings are expanding to include new corporate gifting and custom merchandise services. As part of the new offering, customers will be able to work with a single point of contact to shop the customizable products from Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s entire portfolio of brands for any gifting or branded merchandise needs. Made-to-order products from Williams Sonoma, Williams Sonoma Home, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Rejuvenation and Mark & Graham will be available to customers for any occasion with the ability to accommodate orders of any size. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005329/en/ Custom Williams Sonoma Gift Crates (Photo: Williams Sonoma)
The Associated Press

Calderwood Named Best Offshore Governance Firm at US Hedge Fund Industry Awards

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Calderwood, a leading Cayman Islands boutique fund governance firm, has been named ‘Best Offshore Governance Firm’ at the HFM US Services Awards 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005382/en/ (L-R) Wade Kenny, Laura McGrath, Ronan Guilfoyle – Calderwood Named Best Offshore Governance Firm at US Hedge Fund Industry Awards (Photo: Business Wire)
argusjournal.com

Auto Parts 4less Group, Inc. Announces Partnership with Marketing Technology Firm Digital Ignite to Launch New Advertising Campaigns

LAS VEGAS, NV and CHARLESTON, SC, September 28, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) (“Company”, “FLES”) owner of AutoParts4Less.com, an automotive parts only marketplace, today announced it has partnered with Digital Ignite, a marketing technology company. Digital Ignite will lead a $1.2 million advertising campaign as the Auto Parts 4Less marketplace grows and challenges other big technology brands like Amazon.
salestechstar.com

SpotOn’s State of Restaurant Tech Report Reveals 75% of Independent Restaurants Plan to Adopt New Technology in 2023 to Combat Challenges

Rising costs, labor management, and operational complexities are among the top challenges for independent restaurants. 81% of independent and small chain restaurant operators are still using traditional POS systems. 3 in 4 operators are likely to adopt new technology in the year ahead, and 71% plan to increase their spend...
TECHNOLOGY

