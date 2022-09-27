ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddon Township, NJ

delawaretoday.com

CupKate’s Bake Shop Is a Must-Visit Sweet Spot in Greenville

Wilmington native Katie Singley fulfilled a lifelong dream when she opened CupKate’s bake shop in Greenville. Kate Singley loves the sweet life. An entrepreneurial spirit, she started baking with her mom, who would make special cakes for family birthdays and events, when she was in high school. When she...
GREENVILLE, DE
bestofnj.com

Dock and Claw Clam Bar Comes to Beach Haven

The Dock and Claw Clam Bar in Beach Haven sets itself apart with its unique décor and atmosphere. As the name implies, the spot pays homage to clam bars of yesteryear. In fact, the interior boasts photos and maps showcasing the history of clam bars and clam and oyster beds. “It’s pretty cool décor,” says Co-owner Kevin Ketchel.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
Total Food Service

Chef Cole Caprioni, Rocco’s at The Brick, Newtown, PA

Open since 1763, there is simply no denying the history that is built within the walls at the Brick in Newtown, PA. And at Rocco’s at the Brick, if there is one thing they want their guests to remember, it’s this: Whether dining in, carrying out or being entrusted to host a special event, family always comes first. From first dates to celebrating a job promotion, or wedding anniversary Rocco’s mission is to “share it with us once, share it for a lifetime.” The Keystone State eatery’s goal is to create memorable moments that guests will carry for a lifetime.
NEWTOWN, PA
cosmosphilly.com

St. Thomas Agora, South Jersey’s Big Greek Festival is Back

Cherry Hill, NJ – St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church will host their annual “Agora” Greek Festival this coming October 6,7,8,9, 2022. Come to the area’s biggest Greek festival and walk through the famous Agora. Learn Greek folk dancing from the parishioners and sample the renowned cuisine of Greece. From lamb platters to Gyro sandwiches and everything in between, it’s all authentic and served hot. Travel back to Greece, where it all started.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
94.5 PST

New ‘Chicken Or The Egg’ Restaurant Coming Soon to Marlton NJ

Hungry for a new casually cool restaurant in South Jersey? This one is already causing quite the buzz - and it's not even open yet!. According to Facebook community page "A View From Evesham", Chicken or the Egg (aka "Chegg"), which has been a long-time favorite restaurant in Beach Haven since 1991, is expanding to Marlton NJ, located in the Renaissance Square on RT 70.
MARLTON, NJ
#Localevent#Festival#The Square#Beer Garden#Oktoberfest#Keg Kitchen#German
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Vince Fumo’s Mansion in Spring Garden

This Gilded Age grand dame looks like a million bucks and sells for about four times that. But think of all the money you could raise hosting events here. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Are you one of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
92.7 WOBM

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Palatial Seaville estate fantastic year-round or vacation home at shore

SEAVILLE — Properties such as the one at 8 MGM Way in Upper Township are used on advertisements promoting the perfect dream home across the country. Sporting a multi-peaked roof with a wide, covered front porch and two-car attached garage, the 3,400-square-foot home is set back on a huge property featuring a swimming pool and half-court basketball setup that doubles as a tennis court, as well as a brick paver fire pit.
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Is a Dave & Busters Opening in Atlantic City, NJ?

Is a Dave & Busters opening in Atlantic City? The honest answer is, I don't know for sure. But, here's what I do know. What Do We Know About a Dave & Busters Opening in A.C.?. Wednesday, an Atlantic City company called Boardwalk Development posted on Facebook saying, "NEW CUSTOMER ANNOUNCEMENT: Boardwalk Design & Development has been named the permit manager for the Dave And Busters to the Atlantic City location,#boardwalkdevelopment #permits #daveandbusters #atlanticcity"
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

