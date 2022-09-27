ALAMOSA – On Thursday night, when upwards of forty people walked into the Knights of Columbus building on the south side of Alamosa for a neighborhood meeting, they were each handed a packet of information containing three separate things: a petition; an announcement of an upcoming meeting of the Alamosa County Commissioners; and a sheet summarizing previous actions and projects that were proposed for the south side but stopped by south side residents over the last 22 years.

