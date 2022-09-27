Science Hill High School’s Student Activities group kicked off Homecoming festivities on Tuesday evening with a carnival that included music, food, games and a fun opportunity for students to hang out after school. The event was open to the community, but those who missed it still have a chance to see the highly-anticipated Homecoming Parade on Thursday night. For the first time, the parade will feature floats representing each Johnson City school. This will be an opportunity for the community to show some school spirit and support for Science Hill. Floats will make their way around Science Hill’s campus starting at 5:15 on Thursday. Clockwise, from top: Science Hill’s Homecoming Carnival offered plenty of fun and games for students, including bouncy houses, “pie a teacher” booths, “pin the tail on the donkey” stations, snacks and more; students stopped by booths to get their faces painted or to get temporary tattoos applied; and the carnival offered fun for all.

