Blue Devils' running back among state leaders
Unicoi County's Nehemiah Edwards has been one of Tennessee's best in finding the end zone this season. The Blue Devils' senior running back has scored 21 touchdowns in six games. That total ranks him tied for No. 2 in the state with Karns standout Desean Bishop. White County's Malaki Dowell leads both the state and the nation with 27 touchdowns.
Photo gallery: West Ridge at Sullivan East volleyball
BLUFF CITY — West Ridge earned a 25-16, 25-20, 25-18 win over Sullivan East in high school volleyball Wednesday. Casey Wampler had a big performance in the winning cause with 12 kills and 12 digs. Faith Wilson totaled 33 assists and Kari Wilson contributed 22 digs.
Sullivan East faces tough challenge against Cyclones
If points were the only thing that mattered in football, Sullivan East would likely be boasting a better record. But while the Patriots have put up 34 points a game, they have allowed 36 per contest. And now East faces an Elizabethton team that has found its offensive identity, scoring 81 points in the last two games after totaling only seven in the first three.
Lady ’Toppers down Tennessee High on senior night
The night’s premier volleyball matchup between regular-season conference champions went the way of hosting Science Hill on Tuesday inside the Topper Palace. The Lady Hilltoppers (29-8) supplanted Three Rivers champion Tennessee High on four sets 22-25, 29-27, 25-23 and 25-19 on senior night.
ETSU-Chattanooga football game time changed to Saturday at 3 p.m.
The East Tennessee State and Chattanooga football game Saturday has been moved to a 3 p.m. kickoff due to the forecast from Hurricane Ian. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. The Mocs (3-1 overall, 1-0 Southern Conference) come to Johnson City after losing 31-0 to Illinois on Sept. 22. The Bucs (2-2, 0-2) snapped a two-game skid with a 45-3 win over Robert Morris in their last game.
Photo gallery: Virginia High at West Ridge volleyball
The West Ridge volleyball team celebrated Senior Night in style on Tuesday. The Lady Wolves, who honored seniors Parker Fischer and McKensi Smith, breezed to a sweep of Virginia High in Blountville.
Bucs’ Saylors relishing last game against Chattanooga
Jacob Saylors says he always plays with a chip on his shoulder, but he admits that chip is even bigger this week. East Tennessee State plays host to Chattanooga in a key Southern Conference football game Saturday — the game time has been moved to 3 p.m. — and the Bucs’ star tailback can’t wait for another shot at the Mocs.
Roundup: West Ridge wins on penalty kicks against Crockett
BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge scored a 2-1 Senior Night win over David Crockett after penalty kicks on Tuesday night at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex. Sunny Iacino scored the Lady Wolves’ goal in regulation, while Grace Quillen, Emily Villalpando and Abbie Roberts had three penalty kicks to push West Ridge over the top. Peyton Nelson was the winning goalkeeper.
Tri-Cities schools reschedule football games ahead of Hurricane Ian arrival
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, is bearing down on Florida, and remnants of the storm are predicted to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend. In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, several schedule changes were made to upcoming football games. Science Hill High School and Elizabethton High School both moved their […]
Roundup: Lady Pioneers take five-setter at Morristown West
MORRISTOWN — With Callie Butler cutting loose for 20 kills and Brooklyn Dulaney and Brylee Tullock logging double-doubles, David Crockett’s volleyball team edged past Morristown West 3-2 on Monday night. Butler accompanied her kills total with eight digs in the 25-20, 22-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-10 Lady Pioneers decision.
Beer sales to begin at ETSU home football games
Fans 21 years of age and older will have the opportunity to purchase beer at East Tennessee State’s home football games. That’s a game-day addition that begins Saturday, when Chattanooga invades William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. Meanwhile, the Bookstore will be relocating to the main entrance on the east side of the stadium.
Dobyns-Bennett slips in AP prep poll after loss to Greeneville
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dobyns-Bennett moved down a few spots in the latest AP prep football poll after Greeneville dealt the Indians their first loss, albeit a narrow one, of the season. Dobyns-Bennett dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 in Class 6A. Four other local teams virtually held on to their rankings. In […]
Proffitt family to promote weekly racing at Volunteer Speedway in 2023
Kentucky coal miner Barry Proffitt and his family have announced they will be promoting a weekly racing program at Volunteer Speedway in 2023. Five-time track champion driver Vic Hill is still the track operator and is working on bringing in special events to complement the weekly schedule. Profitt, 57, has 30-plus years’ experience in dirt racing starting in the early ’90s as an assistant to promoter Chris Blair.
3rd Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Gray
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tools, hardware, grills — you name it. Another location to shop for all your DIY needs just opened in the Tri-Cities. Food City officials attended the ribbon cutting for its third Curt’s Ace Hardware venture in Gray located at 251 Old Gray Station Road. “We’ve got a lot of our needs […]
Bucs enjoy first official day of basketball practice
The calendar says Monday was the first official day of practice for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. In reality, though, the Bucs have been going strong since the early part of the summer. “They’re probably dying to play against a different uniform or somebody different,” Bucs coach...
Science Hill celebrating Homecoming with parade, football game on Thursday
It’s Homecoming Week for Science Hill High School, and the school has a number of exciting events lined up leading up to the big game on Thursday. Science Hill kicked off Homecoming Week with fun-filled events for students and the community as a whole.
Vols win, so do Knoxville churches
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Excitement from Tennessee’s win over Florida on Saturday was felt all throughout East Tennessee, but it didn’t stop once the clock struck midnight. On Sunday, multiple pastors in the Knoxville area reported seeing bigger crowds and bigger offerings when collections were taken. “Sometimes, there’s...
Former KTN business reporter named editor of Bristol Now
BRISTOL — Marina Waters, former business and Scott County reporter for the Kingsport Times News, has been named editor of Bristol Now, a weekly newspaper and online publication for Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. Waters, 29, is from Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. She obtained a bachelor’s...
Karing Hearts cath lab approved over Ballad opposition
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City cardiology group won its bid for approval to build a free-standing cardiac catheterization lab Wednesday despite opposition from Ballad Health and others. Tennessee’s Health Facilities Commission approved Karing Hearts Cardiology’s certificate of need (CON) request at a hearing in Nashville, with five board members in favor and three […]
Science Hill students celebrate Homecoming with carnival
Science Hill High School’s Student Activities group kicked off Homecoming festivities on Tuesday evening with a carnival that included music, food, games and a fun opportunity for students to hang out after school. The event was open to the community, but those who missed it still have a chance to see the highly-anticipated Homecoming Parade on Thursday night. For the first time, the parade will feature floats representing each Johnson City school. This will be an opportunity for the community to show some school spirit and support for Science Hill. Floats will make their way around Science Hill’s campus starting at 5:15 on Thursday. Clockwise, from top: Science Hill’s Homecoming Carnival offered plenty of fun and games for students, including bouncy houses, “pie a teacher” booths, “pin the tail on the donkey” stations, snacks and more; students stopped by booths to get their faces painted or to get temporary tattoos applied; and the carnival offered fun for all.
