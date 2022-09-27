Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Kiera Bergman’s family reacts to “not guilty” trial verdict, feels justice system failed her
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Just days after a “not guilty” verdict was handed down for Jon Christopher Clark in the 2018 death of his ex-girlfriend Kiera Bergman, her family is sharing their reactions. They said this was the end of a four-year nightmare with a verdict they’re now struggling to process. “The hardest part was thinking and knowing that we let Kiera down because we didn’t get that justice for her,” said her sister, Braydee Bragg.
