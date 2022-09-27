ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Exiled to Latvia, Russian free media defy Kremlin

By Gints Ivuskans, Bernard OSSER
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yWdoO_0iBcAyru00
Tikhon Dzyadko of independent Russian TV channel Dozhd wants to help people access "real information" /AFP

Exiled to Latvia since the invasion of Ukraine, Russian free media have made it their mission to provide independent information to millions of their compatriots subjected to Kremlin propaganda.

"Those who control the information, they control the situation," said Tikhon Dzyadko, editor-in-chief of independent Russian TV channel Dozhd, now headquartered in Riga.

He said the channel's goal was to make it possible for people to access "real information about what is happening and not this propaganda spread by Russian TV stations."

Moscow tries to block what it considers dissident news sites online and has restricted access to top social media sites.

Fortunately "it's possible to get information from Russia through the internet, social media. The digital Iron Curtain is not strong enough," he told AFP.

Dozhd -- which means "rain" in Russian -- suspended operations in early March after authorities blocked its broadcasts, which contained critical coverage of the conflict in Ukraine.

Moscow also introduced prison terms for spreading "fake news" about the Russian military and the war.

"It became impossible to work there. Because even for calling a war "war", we could face up to 15 years in jail," Dzyadko said.

The Latvian government offered that they set up shop in Riga and by mid-July, their shows were back up and running.

Several other newsrooms have also found refuge in the Latvian capital, including Novaya Gazeta Europe and Deutsche Welle's Moscow branch.

The city has also hosted independent news website Meduza since 2014.

Around 300 Russian opposition journalists have moved to the Baltic state since February, according to Dozhd journalist Valeria Ratnikova.

Latvia, whose Russian minority constitutes 30 percent of the population, has also banned all Russia-based TV channels for propaganda, warmongering and as a threat to national security.

- 'Extremism and treason' -

Other journalists, artists and opposition activists from Belarus and Russia have found safety in fellow Baltic states Estonia and Lithuania.

For Dzyadko and his staff, leaving was a no-brainer.

"There was information that our office would be raided by the police and... that our journalists would be arrested and accused of extremism and treason," he said.

"We found tickets to Istanbul and in an hour or so we packed three suitcases, woke up our kids and went to the airport."

Today, around 60 Russians in exile work for Dozhd abroad -- in Riga, France, Georgia and the Netherlands.

The demand is there, according to Dzyadko.

He pointed out that even government polls show that 30 percent of Russians -- or 45 million people, "a huge number" -- are against the Ukraine conflict.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pGQSZ_0iBcAyru00
Kirill Martynov, deputy editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, left with a laptop as his only luggage /AFP

"A lot of people in Russia, they understand everything. They do not support the war, they do not support their President Putin, but they are just afraid to say a word," he said.

"It's not safe. These people, they are eager to get independent information. The challenge is how to get to them."

Ratnikova said in the days following the invasion, "we saw our viewer numbers increase."

"I believe there are thousands, even millions who need us. And it's not just our former audience... With time, many people will begin to doubt," she told AFP.

- 'They prosecute our colleagues' -

Kirill Martynov, deputy editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, a mainstay of investigative journalism in Russia, left in March with a laptop as his only luggage and a plan to publish independent news from abroad.

Novaya Gazeta has since been banned in Russia.

"We were strongly against war and we are still against war even if it's too dangerous for people to say it aloud from Russia," he told AFP.

"And that is why they prosecute our colleagues in Russia."

In Riga, Martynov set up Novaya Gazeta Europe with others in exile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sogpe_0iBcAyru00
Around 300 Russian opposition journalists have moved to latvia since February /AFP

They printed their first issue in May, in Latvian and Russian, and newspapers from around the world published their articles in solidarity.

They have posted subsequent stories online, sharing them via social media, including YouTube, Telegram and Twitter.

"Russian authorities are still a bit afraid of blocking YouTube for some technical and social reasons," Martynov said.

He added that YouTube has "the hugest media platform in the country because... normal people in Russia don't want to watch national TV."

Dzyadko has strong condemnation for television journalists sowing state propaganda, which he calls "war criminals".

"Misinformation is one of the reasons why this war started and why this war is still going on," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Just Russia#Russian World#Investigative Journalism#Kremlin#Dozhd#Latvian
Newsweek

Russia's Main Anti-NATO Unit Retreats During Ukraine Counteroffensive: U.K.

A top Russian unit has retreated from the Kharkiv region amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive, according to a report from the British Ministry of Defense. In its daily intelligence update on the Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, the U.K.'s defense ministry said Russia's capability to counter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has likely been severely weakened as a result of the casualties it has sustained in Kyiv's push to retake the Kharkiv Oblast (province).
MILITARY
msn.com

Putin's troops are performing 'so poorly' in Ukraine right now that many Russian volunteers are refusing to go into combat, US official says

Russia is struggling to find volunteers to fight in Ukraine as devastating losses and poor battlefield performance have lead to refusals to go into combat, a US official said. Ukraine's punishing counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region and the significant damage its forces have inflicted on Russian troops have led to a personnel shortage within President Vladimir Putin's military, a senior US defense official told reporters on Monday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Netherlands
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Top Cheerleaders Panic Over Russian Army ‘Mutiny’

Russia’s “partial mobilization” cast another shadow on the already dire situation its Armed Forces are facing in Ukraine. The situation is so grotesque that even Russian President Vladimir Putin’s biggest cheerleaders find themselves trashing the way the mobilization is being conducted.Top pro-Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov and head of RT Margarita Simonyan spent much of the broadcast of the state TV show Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov complaining about the issues with the mobilization. Solovyov said, “There are panicked calls on my phone, on Margarita’s phone, which shows that a number of people involved have forgotten how to do their jobs.”Simonyan...
MILITARY
HuffPost

Gorbachev Buried In Moscow As Putin Claims He Is Too Busy To Attend

MOSCOW (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched drastic reforms...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russians Protesting a Mile From Kremlin: 'Send Putin to the Trenches'

Russian citizens assembled Wednesday in the streets of Moscow to protest President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of 300,000 additional troops in the Ukraine war. Journalist Francis Scarr posted a video on Twitter of a nighttime crowd gathered on Moscow's main pedestrian street of Arbat, shouting, "Send Putin to the trenches!" Arbat Street is located only about a mile from the Kremlin, Putin's official residence.
PROTESTS
The Hill

Putin ally calls Russian retreat in Ukraine ‘astounding’

The leader of Chechnya is criticizing the Russian army as it loses occupied territory to a Ukrainian counteroffensive. “It’s a very interesting situation. It’s astounding, I would say,” Ramzan Kadyrov said Sunday in an audio message on the platform Telegram, according to translations from The Guardian. An...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.

It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin Ally Dies 'of Stroke' in Russia's Far East

Vladimir Sungorkin, editor-in-chief of pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, has died at the age of 68. Sungorkin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, had a stroke while on a business trip to the Khabarovsk territory in Russia's far east, a columnist for the newspaper told the state-run Interfax news agency. "Vladimir...
EUROPE
AFP

AFP

86K+
Followers
33K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy