ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Here Are Easy Ways To Relieve Stress

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11bw6T_0iBcAxzB00

Source: Studio4 / Getty


Stress. We all know what it feels like to be stressed.

Stress can be caused by work, family issues, financial issues, health concerns, and many other things.

It’s no secret that stress can impact various areas of our lives. Here are some simple ways to reduce stress:

  1. Get more physical activity
  2. Follow a healthy diet
  3. Minimize phone use and screen time
  4. Limit the amount of social media consumption
  5. Practice self-care
    • taking a walk
    • taking a bath
    • lighting candles
    • reading a good book
  6. Reduce your caffeine intake
  7. Spend time with loved ones
  8. Create healthy boundaries and learn to say no
  9. Avoid procrastination
  10. Take a yoga class
  11. Pray and meditate

Keep your mind healthy!

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Can Couples Counseling Prevent Divorce?

Alice (not her real name) calls me to make an appointment to discuss the idea of leaving her marriage. “I’ve been miserable for so long,” she says. “I don’t know what else to do.” One of the first questions that I ask new clients is whether they have gone to couples counseling before deciding to divorce. “We went once but it didn’t work,” she says. “I don’t think Alec will agree to go again.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vox

The sleep advice no one tells you

If you’ve ever had a terrible, or even middling, night’s slumber — which studies and surveys suggest is a fair number of people — you’re well aware of the effects of poor sleep. Aside from the sluggishness and lethargy, lack of sufficient shut-eye can blunt thinking and reaction time and negatively impacts judgment. Long-term sleep deprivation has been linked with higher likelihoods of depressive moods, anxiety, diabetes, and obesity.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

A Common Misunderstanding That Leads Couples Into Conflict

There are several types of support that relationship partners commonly offer each other: emotional, tangible, and informational. It is not uncommon for there to be a mismatch between the kind of support one partner seeks and the kind of support their partner offers. Learning to discuss explicitly the kinds of...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Caffeine#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases
WebMD

Life Stress Can Make Your Partner Seem More Annoying

– When feeling stressed, people are more likely to focus on their romantic partner’s negative behaviors rather than their positive behaviors, according to a new study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science. Previous studies have shown that stressful life circumstances can affect how couples interact and influence their...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Strategies to Harness Hope When You Feel Stressed

According to recent research, stress, worry, and sadness are at their highest levels. When one is feeling stressed or stuck, forward momentum of any kind often helps. People who are connected to bigger-than-self goals are more hopeful, curious, grateful, and inspired. Raise your hand if you’re feeling overwhelmed, stressed, sad,...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Busting Misconceptions About Mindfulness

Mindfulness is not about individual stress reduction or calm, but collective human harmony. As we practice mindfulness, we learn how to best use our minds to be our best selves for others. Staying commited to a mindfulness practice long-term could ulitimately benefit your family and community. Approximately 30 years ago,...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
marriage.com

15 Ways Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Benefits Couples

When relationships are in a bad state, it is usually because some underlying issues have not been treated. These issues are usually caused by negative thought patterns that cause unpleasant and unhelpful behaviors. One of the proficient means of providing a solution is by undergoing cognitive behavioral therapy, also known...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
verywellmind.com

How to Manage Wedding Stress

Getting married is exciting, but it can also be incredibly stressful. Wedding planning involves a lot of time, energy, and money. Additionally, the sheer number of decisions you have to make can be overwhelming. The pressure of wanting everything to be perfect doesn’t help. Add everyone’s opinions and expectations to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
msn.com

Proven Strategies to Stop Overthinking and Ease Anxiety Now

What if I said the wrong thing? How will I ever finish the assignment in time? Why aren't they responding to my text? Thoughts like these make us human, says Julie Pike, a clinical psychologist in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. “That’s what the brain is designed to do – to think our way out of problems and away from predators,” she says.
MENTAL HEALTH
shefinds

How To Start Manifesting Your Dreams In 5 Simple Steps

What do you want most in life? Is it a particular career? A loving relationship? A big house in the country of your dreams? Whatever it is, we’re here to tell you that there’s a way to make it happen—and all it takes is a shift in thoughts and energy. This process is known as manifesting, and life coaches say it can completely change your life if you’re willing to take the time and energy to give it your all.
The Associated Press

Liz Weston: How to cultivate a happier retirement

Researchers have identified several factors besides money that contribute to a happier retirement, including good health, strong relationships and a sense of purpose. But setbacks are inevitable, in life and in retirement. Not everyone enjoys good health — and no one enjoys it forever. Loved ones die or move away. The pursuits you thought would give your life meaning may not, or may not be possible: Think of all the activities and plans canceled because of the pandemic.
PERSONAL FINANCE
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy