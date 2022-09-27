ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – The leadup to legal sports betting in Ohio is a bit different than in most other states getting ready to launch for the first time. Look at Massachusetts and Maryland, as examples. The MA sports betting bill was signed August 1 but there is no hard timeline laid out in the bill. State regulators are not under the same pressure to meet a looming drop-dead date.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO