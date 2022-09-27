Read full article on original website
Ohio Regulators Working Against The Clock To Launch Sports Betting
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – The leadup to legal sports betting in Ohio is a bit different than in most other states getting ready to launch for the first time. Look at Massachusetts and Maryland, as examples. The MA sports betting bill was signed August 1 but there is no hard timeline laid out in the bill. State regulators are not under the same pressure to meet a looming drop-dead date.
Prop 27: Understanding The Online California Sports Betting Proposal
Prop 27 is one of the two ways voters can legalize sports betting in California on this November‘s ballot. Voters can legalize online California sportsbooks through a vote for Prop 27. Prop 26, meanwhile, would legalize only retail sports betting at tribal casinos and horse tracks. Quick hits on...
Online Maryland Sports Betting Rolling Toward Late 2022 Launch
The momentum to get online Maryland sports betting off the ground grew with two regulatory meetings last week. The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission decided it will award licenses on a rolling basis after the Oct. 21 application due date. With the action, the SWARC will set up online Maryland sportsbooks to launch when ready, rather than waiting for a universal launch date.
