Orlando, FL

westorlandonews.com

Here Comes Hurricane Ian: Orange County Information & Preparation

With Hurricane Ian ready to impact Orange County and all of Florida, local preparations have been under way around Orlando ahead of the storm and important information is available. The theme parks are shuttered, Orlando International Airport is closed, and Central Florida is in a weather lockdown. All of the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast path

The Orlando metro area remains a under hurricane warning as Hurricane Ian tracks about 70 miles south of the city on a track toward the coast, the National Hurricane Center said. After making landfall Wednesday afternoon, Ian was tracking over central Florida overnight and is expected to move off the east coast of Florida Thursday morning near Titusville. The storm has weakened to Category 2 ...
nypressnews.com

As Hurricane Ian landfall approaches, Chicago travelers affected

CHICAGO (WLS) — The final flights from Florida are landing in Chicago Wednesday morning, as Hurricane Ian approaches. Millions have been told to evacuate or shelter in place, and both airports in Orlando and Fort Myers stopped operations Wednesday morning. Pat McGibbon left his home in Jacksonsville for a...
click orlando

Central Florida hospitals share safety plans ahead of Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida hospitals are implementing their safety plans ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Both Orlando Health and AdventHealth also reiterated that their hospitals are not shelters for the general public. You can find the evacuation shelter closest to you here. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane...
