Motorsports

FanSided

Formula 1: There was supposed to be a race over the weekend

There was once scheduled to be a Formula 1 race this past weekend, but the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi Autodrom was canceled before the 2022 season began. The 2020 Formula 1 schedule was overhauled as a result of COVID-19-related restrictions, and the 2021 schedule also saw a significant number of changes due to the same.
SkySports

Lewis Hamilton dismisses dry spell ahead of F1 Singapore GP and vows: 'Mercedes will get back to the top'

Lewis Hamilton has dismissed talk of a Formula 1 "dry spell" and insists Mercedes will take the positives from their 2022 struggles to return to the top. Heading to the 17th race of 22 in Singapore, Hamilton and Mercedes - the most dominant combination in F1 history - are still waiting for their first wins of the season after falling behind following the rule changes.
FOX Sports

Albon returns to F1 racing in Singapore after appendicitis

WANTAGE, England (AP) — Formula One driver Alex Albon will return for the Williams team at this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix after recovering from appendicitis. F1 posted a message Wednesday on Twitter saying “Alex Albon will be back behind the wheel of his Williams.”. Albon missed the last...
The Ringer

F1 Driver Rundown, Calendar Updates, and a Singapore GP Preview

Kevin is joined by Nate Saunders to break down all the news circulating around Formula One. They begin by discussing the new update from the FIA confirming there will be three additional sprint events next season (1:45), and then they revisit next year’s calendar update that includes 24 races (6:38) and preview the challenging upcoming grand prix in Singapore (13:30). Later, they weigh in on the future of the grid and the super license debate, predict Daniel Ricciardo’s next move, and touch on what we should be looking for at the tail end of the season (17:01).
racer.com

Piastri salutes Ricciardo's outreach after McLaren move

Oscar Piastri says Daniel Ricciardo earned further respect and helped him feel better about his future with McLaren by messaging him after his contract was confirmed. McLaren moved to replace Ricciardo with Piastri this summer after two tough seasons with the eight-time grand prix winner, but despite confirming Ricciardo’s departure, the team had to wait on a hearing that also involved Alpine regarding Piastri’s future. With one Australian replacing another at McLaren, Piastri admits he was anxious about the situation but was put at ease by Ricciardo sending him a message.
RideApart

Kazakhstan’s Sokol International Racetrack To Host 2023 MotoGP Race

MotoGP will host 20 races in 2022. That number already eclipses the series’ 19-round single-season record. Had organizers moved forward with the Grand Prix of Finland scheduled for July 10, 2022, the 2022 MotoGP season would have consisted of 21 rounds. Now, it looks like Dorna will surpass even that figure after adding Kazakhstan to its 2023 docket.
racer.com

Differentiation key to success of F1's U.S. races – Steiner

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes the unique aspects of the three races in the United States next season will ensure the success of all three. The United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas has been on the calendar since 2012 and provided Formula 1 with a permanent home in the States after five years off the schedule. Austin was joined by Miami this year, and a new street event in Las Vegas forms part of the record-breaking 24-race calendar in 2023 in a sign of growing American demand.
Front Office Sports

Mercedes Extends F1 Deal Worth $75M Annually

With major changes coming to Formula 1 in 2026, Mercedes is staying the course. The iconic carmaker extended its title and technical deal with Malaysian oil company Petronas from 2026. The deal is for $75 million per season. The extension continues an arrangement that began with Mercedes’ entry into F1...
Road & Track

Formula 1 is Doubling Down on Sprint Racing

Do you like Formula 1's experiment with sprint qualifying races on some race weekends in 2021 and 2022? Well, F1 isn't waiting for you to answer, so we hope the answer is yes!. F1 has ramped up its sprint racing program for the 2023 season, adding three more events to bring the total to six race weekends featuring both a spring qualifying race and a traditional Sunday feature that still holds the full title and points of a grand prix. While the series has not yet announced which six races will get those events, they have so far gone to races at Silverstone, Monza, Imola, the Red Bull Ring, and, in both seasons, Interlagos.
The Independent

