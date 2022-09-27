Do you like Formula 1's experiment with sprint qualifying races on some race weekends in 2021 and 2022? Well, F1 isn't waiting for you to answer, so we hope the answer is yes!. F1 has ramped up its sprint racing program for the 2023 season, adding three more events to bring the total to six race weekends featuring both a spring qualifying race and a traditional Sunday feature that still holds the full title and points of a grand prix. While the series has not yet announced which six races will get those events, they have so far gone to races at Silverstone, Monza, Imola, the Red Bull Ring, and, in both seasons, Interlagos.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO