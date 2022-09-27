Read full article on original website
Related
Lewis Hamilton Offered F1 Exit In Exiting New Deal
It’s safe to say that Lewis Hamilton has not had the best F1 season this year with the Mercedes having many issues this year. After the drama at the end of the 2021 season, Hamilton said he was coming back to the sport in 2022 in “fight mode”.
Lewis Hamilton’s Dog Roscoe ‘Gets Paid $700 a Day,’ the Formula 1 Champ Claims
Lewis Hamilton is not the only moneymaker in his family. The Formula 1 driver's dog, Roscoe, earns some income as well.
Formula 1: There was supposed to be a race over the weekend
There was once scheduled to be a Formula 1 race this past weekend, but the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi Autodrom was canceled before the 2022 season began. The 2020 Formula 1 schedule was overhauled as a result of COVID-19-related restrictions, and the 2021 schedule also saw a significant number of changes due to the same.
SkySports
Jamie Chadwick: Two-time W Series champion targets F1 'within five years' as she nears third title
The 24-year-old has had remarkable success in the all-female W Series, winning the championship in both seasons so far and all but one race this year, but has so far been unable to advance through other feeder series. She has been touted to be the first woman to race in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Daniel Ricciardo is the wild card, Nyck de Vries is the key, and Guenther Steiner is the mystery for the final 4 available seats in F1
There are only a few scenarios left for three teams, and Nyck de Vries is the key to all of them. Meanwhile, Haas is still a big mystery.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton dismisses dry spell ahead of F1 Singapore GP and vows: 'Mercedes will get back to the top'
Lewis Hamilton has dismissed talk of a Formula 1 "dry spell" and insists Mercedes will take the positives from their 2022 struggles to return to the top. Heading to the 17th race of 22 in Singapore, Hamilton and Mercedes - the most dominant combination in F1 history - are still waiting for their first wins of the season after falling behind following the rule changes.
FOX Sports
Albon returns to F1 racing in Singapore after appendicitis
WANTAGE, England (AP) — Formula One driver Alex Albon will return for the Williams team at this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix after recovering from appendicitis. F1 posted a message Wednesday on Twitter saying “Alex Albon will be back behind the wheel of his Williams.”. Albon missed the last...
The Ringer
F1 Driver Rundown, Calendar Updates, and a Singapore GP Preview
Kevin is joined by Nate Saunders to break down all the news circulating around Formula One. They begin by discussing the new update from the FIA confirming there will be three additional sprint events next season (1:45), and then they revisit next year’s calendar update that includes 24 races (6:38) and preview the challenging upcoming grand prix in Singapore (13:30). Later, they weigh in on the future of the grid and the super license debate, predict Daniel Ricciardo’s next move, and touch on what we should be looking for at the tail end of the season (17:01).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motor racing-Hamilton vows maximum attack to the end of the F1 season
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton vowed maximum attack to the end of the season on Wednesday as Mercedes seek to wrest second place from Ferrari in the constructors' standings and end a win drought.
racer.com
Piastri salutes Ricciardo's outreach after McLaren move
Oscar Piastri says Daniel Ricciardo earned further respect and helped him feel better about his future with McLaren by messaging him after his contract was confirmed. McLaren moved to replace Ricciardo with Piastri this summer after two tough seasons with the eight-time grand prix winner, but despite confirming Ricciardo’s departure, the team had to wait on a hearing that also involved Alpine regarding Piastri’s future. With one Australian replacing another at McLaren, Piastri admits he was anxious about the situation but was put at ease by Ricciardo sending him a message.
RideApart
Kazakhstan’s Sokol International Racetrack To Host 2023 MotoGP Race
MotoGP will host 20 races in 2022. That number already eclipses the series’ 19-round single-season record. Had organizers moved forward with the Grand Prix of Finland scheduled for July 10, 2022, the 2022 MotoGP season would have consisted of 21 rounds. Now, it looks like Dorna will surpass even that figure after adding Kazakhstan to its 2023 docket.
racer.com
Differentiation key to success of F1's U.S. races – Steiner
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes the unique aspects of the three races in the United States next season will ensure the success of all three. The United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas has been on the calendar since 2012 and provided Formula 1 with a permanent home in the States after five years off the schedule. Austin was joined by Miami this year, and a new street event in Las Vegas forms part of the record-breaking 24-race calendar in 2023 in a sign of growing American demand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mercedes Extends F1 Deal Worth $75M Annually
With major changes coming to Formula 1 in 2026, Mercedes is staying the course. The iconic carmaker extended its title and technical deal with Malaysian oil company Petronas from 2026. The deal is for $75 million per season. The extension continues an arrangement that began with Mercedes’ entry into F1...
Road & Track
Formula 1 is Doubling Down on Sprint Racing
Do you like Formula 1's experiment with sprint qualifying races on some race weekends in 2021 and 2022? Well, F1 isn't waiting for you to answer, so we hope the answer is yes!. F1 has ramped up its sprint racing program for the 2023 season, adding three more events to bring the total to six race weekends featuring both a spring qualifying race and a traditional Sunday feature that still holds the full title and points of a grand prix. While the series has not yet announced which six races will get those events, they have so far gone to races at Silverstone, Monza, Imola, the Red Bull Ring, and, in both seasons, Interlagos.
London Marathon boss urges Sir Mo Farah to seek inspiration from Eliud Kipchoge
Sir Mo Farah has been encouraged to take inspiration from marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge ahead of Sunday’s London Marathon.The four-time Olympic gold medallist, two years older than the legendary Kenyan, enters Sunday’s race in good form after emerging victorious in the Big Half earlier this month to bounce back after being upset at the Vitality London 10,000 in May. And race director Hugh Brasher that Farah can still produce a vintage performance on Sunday and in the future, with Kipchoge proving “age is no barrier to success”.“I think that Eliud (who took 30 seconds off his own...
Barcelona chief drops huge Lionel Messi free transfer hint with Argentina captain to decide future after World Cup
LIONEL MESSI'S future could see a return to Barcelona after the club's vice president dropped a huge hint about his potential return. Barcelona and Messi parted ways in the summer of 2021 due to the Spanish giants' crippling financial state. Messi then signed a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain, but...
Comments / 0