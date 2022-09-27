ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgedale, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CJ Coombs

Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks

James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.
BRANSON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Arizona State
City
Austin Township, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Ridgedale, MO
State
Oklahoma State
KTTS

Update On Health Of Art Hains

(KTTS News) — Springfield broadcaster Art Hains, known as the voice of the Missouri State Bears, has been diagnosed with complications from the West Nile virus. Friends say Hains is being moved to a Kansas City hospital for treatment. Hains has been the game day host of the Kansas...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarksfn.com

The Great Shootout on the Square

SPRINGFIELD, MO. – The downtown Square in Springfield, Mo., was once a much different place than it is today. Springfield was on the frontier of the “Wild West” and one famous figure of that period etched his way into local history when a gunfight erupted on the square on July 21, 1865, leaving one man dead.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbr#Texas Rattlers#Carolina Cowboys#Oklahoma Freedom#Missouri Thunder#Nashville Stampede
KYTV

Springfield broadcaster Art Hains receives updated diagnosis

The Ozark Mountain School District is considering a significant change at its three campuses, and its giving the public an opportunity to learn more about the possibility. Reeds Spring, Mo. School Districts cancels “listening sessions” to be conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday. Meteorologist Nick...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Friends say longtime Springfield broadcaster Art Hains hospitalized with new diagnosis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friends say longtime Springfield broadcaster and the voice of Missouri State University athletics Art Hains is hospitalized with a new diagnosis. Hains fell ill last week. Friends close to Hains say doctors diagnosed him with complications from the West Nile Virus. Mosquitos transmit the virus. Friends say he will likely move to a hospital in Kansas City for treatment.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer burns on I-44 at Mount Vernon, Mo.

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — About 4:30 p.m. reports in Lawrence County along I-44 at 47 mile marker west a tractor trailer was fully engulfed. Mount Vernon Fire and EMS crews responded emergency. We followed the developing story, sharing live video as first responders became visible on the MoDOT Traffic Camera 47MM.  Google Maps screenshot during traffic event. To avoid traffic...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
ozarksfn.com

Breeding Better Bison

MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO. – For Daniel Bohnenkamp, raising bison came naturally. As a third generation bison farmer, along with his wife Nancy and their three children, they run two herd of bison on their family farm in Douglas County, Mo. The tradition began with Daniel’s grandparents, Jim and Julie...
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
KYTV

Ozark Mountain School District considering campus integration

Reeds Spring, Mo. School Districts cancels “listening sessions” to be conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has your latest forecast including a quick warm up for your Tuesday and another return for fall Wednesday and Thursday. We will see another warming trend while we stay dry for the upcoming weekend.
REEDS SPRING, MO
KOLR10 News

Five pumpkin patches you can visit in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Pumpkins are in season and we found some pumpkin patches you might want to visit for your fall decor needs. Rutledge-Wilson Farm will be holding Harvest Fest for the first time since 2020. There will be hayrides, a corn maze, cow train, inflatables, pony rides and a pumpkin patch. It will be open every weekend starting in October.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy