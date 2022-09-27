Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the OzarksCJ CoombsBranson, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Lake Taneycomo in the Ozark Mountains is supposed to be your go-to place for brown or rainbow trout fishingCJ CoombsRockaway Beach, MO
Related
Garth Brooks at Thunder Ridge: what you can and can’t bring
RIDGEDALE, Mo. — If you’re planning on attending one of the Garth Brooks concerts this weekend from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, there are a few things you should know before you go. Bass Pro Shops sent out a press release with the details of what to do […]
KYTV
GARTH BROOKS CONCERTS: What you need to know before shows at Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Legendary Garth Brooks 50th Anniversary Celebration Concerts this weekend at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena near Branson begin on Friday. The three concerts last through Sunday afternoon. Bass Pro Shops shared these tips to make your concert experience safe and fun. ATTIRE:. Guests should...
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks
James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.
Ozarks First.com
Morning Day Cafe Salad Competition
Jeremy and Kelly faceoff at the Morning Day Cafe in Nixa, MO to see whose new salad will make it onto the menu!!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHBS
Huntsville Schools former superintendent, middle school basketball coach, facing misdemeanor charge
HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — A former Huntsville City School District superintendent and a former middle school basketball coach are facing charges of failing to report accusations of sexual abuse on a district sports team. Audra Kimball, the former superintendent, and Kaleb Houston, the former coach, each face a charge of...
KTTS
Update On Health Of Art Hains
(KTTS News) — Springfield broadcaster Art Hains, known as the voice of the Missouri State Bears, has been diagnosed with complications from the West Nile virus. Friends say Hains is being moved to a Kansas City hospital for treatment. Hains has been the game day host of the Kansas...
ozarksfn.com
The Great Shootout on the Square
SPRINGFIELD, MO. – The downtown Square in Springfield, Mo., was once a much different place than it is today. Springfield was on the frontier of the “Wild West” and one famous figure of that period etched his way into local history when a gunfight erupted on the square on July 21, 1865, leaving one man dead.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s
The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Springfield broadcaster Art Hains receives updated diagnosis
The Ozark Mountain School District is considering a significant change at its three campuses, and its giving the public an opportunity to learn more about the possibility. Reeds Spring, Mo. School Districts cancels “listening sessions” to be conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday. Meteorologist Nick...
KYTV
Friends say longtime Springfield broadcaster Art Hains hospitalized with new diagnosis
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friends say longtime Springfield broadcaster and the voice of Missouri State University athletics Art Hains is hospitalized with a new diagnosis. Hains fell ill last week. Friends close to Hains say doctors diagnosed him with complications from the West Nile Virus. Mosquitos transmit the virus. Friends say he will likely move to a hospital in Kansas City for treatment.
Tractor trailer burns on I-44 at Mount Vernon, Mo.
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — About 4:30 p.m. reports in Lawrence County along I-44 at 47 mile marker west a tractor trailer was fully engulfed. Mount Vernon Fire and EMS crews responded emergency. We followed the developing story, sharing live video as first responders became visible on the MoDOT Traffic Camera 47MM. Google Maps screenshot during traffic event. To avoid traffic...
A Missouri city tops the list of Favorite Places for the Holidays
Now is the time for making holiday travel plans, and one travel website put a Missouri town at the top of their Favorite U.S. Small Towns to Visit During the Holidays. Which city in Missouri made the list?. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Branson, Missouri is the top...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pethelpful.com
Missouri Rescue Organization Finds Unexpected Abandonded Puppies in Heartbreaking Clip
TikTok user @rescueone_sgf, an animal rescue and medical facility from Springfield, Missouri, was on a mission to rescue three abandoned adult huskies. But during the rescue mission, this organization found a very heartbreaking surprise. Rescuers went to the house where the abandoned Huskies were and once they opened the front...
ozarksfn.com
Breeding Better Bison
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO. – For Daniel Bohnenkamp, raising bison came naturally. As a third generation bison farmer, along with his wife Nancy and their three children, they run two herd of bison on their family farm in Douglas County, Mo. The tradition began with Daniel’s grandparents, Jim and Julie...
Do You Know About The ‘Little Golden Gate’ Bridge In Arkansas?
I am all about going out and exploring the cool things that Arkansas has to offer and I am excited about what I just found. Did you know that there is a Little Golden Gate Bridge in Arkansas?. So if you are like me and I was just a little...
Two Branson restaurants named ‘hidden gems’ by TripAdvisor
The world's largest travel guidance platform announced the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants.
sgfcitizen.org
Dollar General soon competition for legacy, small-town store in Dora
DORA – It’s not a chain store, but you can buy a chain saw at Roy’s Store in Dora. That’s not the only unexpected takeaway from the Ozark County stop’s shelves, which are both supported and weighted by a legacy that dates to 1938. “It...
KYTV
Ozark Mountain School District considering campus integration
Reeds Spring, Mo. School Districts cancels “listening sessions” to be conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has your latest forecast including a quick warm up for your Tuesday and another return for fall Wednesday and Thursday. We will see another warming trend while we stay dry for the upcoming weekend.
KYTV
The Duttons in Branson, Mo. reopen show, relocate for 2022 season after fire damages theater
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Two months after a fire damaged The Duttons Family Theater in Branson, the entertainers will resume shows for the fall season at a new location. The season kicks off on Monday, September 26, from the stage of the Yakov Smirnoff Theater in Branson. Due to the theater’s...
Five pumpkin patches you can visit in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Pumpkins are in season and we found some pumpkin patches you might want to visit for your fall decor needs. Rutledge-Wilson Farm will be holding Harvest Fest for the first time since 2020. There will be hayrides, a corn maze, cow train, inflatables, pony rides and a pumpkin patch. It will be open every weekend starting in October.
Comments / 0