ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man accused of pistol whipping man at homeless camp

A 23-year-old man is in the Lake County Jail after he reportedly hit a man with the handle of a sawed-off shotgun during an altercation at a homeless camp in Leesburg. Augustine Antonio-Cort Garza, whose address is listed as 8 Lee Road in Leesburg, was charged with simple battery after the incident, which happened shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday in wooded area near the intersection of Picciola and Park Holland roads.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Woman found dead inside Orange County home, deputies say

AZALEA PARK, Fla. — Detectives in Orange County are investigating a homicide Monday night. Deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive in the Azalea Park neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. when they said they found a body. Deputies said it was the body of...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanford, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Sanford, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
ormondbeachobserver.com

Man steals 'stolen' scooter, dumps it in ditch for police to find

9:44 p.m. — 600 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Grand theft. Police were dispatched to a local gas station after reports that an unknown man had stolen an employee's scooter. The employee told the reporting officer that he had been outside changing the trash cans at the...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

Missing Orange County girl, 12, found safe, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Brook Bimbo was found safe on Wednesday. PREVIOUS: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Brook Bimbo was last seen at her home in the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Bicyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Port Orange, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A bicyclist was struck and killed Monday morning in a crash in Port Orange, police said. The fatal wreck happened around 9:55 a.m. in the 5100 block of Ridgewood Avenue. Port Orange police said the bicyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead...
PORT ORANGE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Case#Violent Crime
WESH

Seminole County firefighter injured in motorcycle crash dies

A Seminole County firefighter who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash has died. The Oviedo Firefighters group posted the update on Connor Fernandez on social media Sunday morning. Fernandez was seriously injured in a crash in Altamonte Springs earlier this month. His fellow firefighters stepped in to help last...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
bungalower

Wally’s vows to stay open as long as possible

Local watering hole Wally’s Mills Avenue Liquors (Website) wants everyone to know they can pop by for a drink at any time and that they plan to stay open as long as they can. The bar, which is located at 1001 N. Mills Avenue [GMap], says they plan to...
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Burton’s Bar to stay open ’till shit his the fan’

Not to be outdone by their friends at Wally’s in Mills 50, Thornton Park staple Burton’s Bar (Instagram) says they will be staying open for as long as possible during the hurricane. The bar shared on its socials that it would be filling up containers with water for...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
newsdaytonabeach.com

One Dead, One Arrested in Daytona Road Rage Shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department has arrested one individual in connection to the Saturday road rage shooting that left one victim dead. Suspect Ricardo Allen Gibbs, 35, was initially charged with attempted murder until the victim succumbed to his wounds at Halifax Medical Center. Then, the charge was upgraded to murder.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County asks residents east of I-95 to prepare to evacuate

Flagler County is urging residents to complete their hurricane preparations Tuesday. Additionally, residents who live east of Interstate 95 – or in mobile homes or low-lying flood prone areas – should be prepared to evacuate. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Ian Update 18: Volusia is under a hurricane warning

The National Hurricane Center has declared a hurricane warning for Volusia County. Hurricane warnings indicate that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher with frequent gusts) are expected somewhere within the specified area. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph), the hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds to allow for important preparation.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Central Florida counties offering sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian

Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties are allowing residents to fill free sandbags on Monday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane that is currently off the Southwestern coast of Cuba is expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a major storm, possibly reaching category 4 strength before impacting Florida. To mitigate the likely flooding in the event of a hurricane, several Central Florida counties are offering free, self-serve sandbags to residents.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy