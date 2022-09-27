Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WESH
21-year-old Orange County woman arrested in stabbing death of her little sister
AZALEA PARK, Fla. — Detectives in Orange County have identified a victim of a homicide that occurred Monday night. Deputies were called to a home in the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive in the Azalea Park neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. where they said they found a woman stabbed to death.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old Central Florida girl
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are looking for 12-year-old Brook Bimbo. They say Brook was last seen at her home on Lake Pickett Road on Thursday between 4 and 8 a.m. She is believed to have met up with a 17-year-old male. "There is concern for her well-being...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man accused of pistol whipping man at homeless camp
A 23-year-old man is in the Lake County Jail after he reportedly hit a man with the handle of a sawed-off shotgun during an altercation at a homeless camp in Leesburg. Augustine Antonio-Cort Garza, whose address is listed as 8 Lee Road in Leesburg, was charged with simple battery after the incident, which happened shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday in wooded area near the intersection of Picciola and Park Holland roads.
WESH
Woman found dead inside Orange County home, deputies say
AZALEA PARK, Fla. — Detectives in Orange County are investigating a homicide Monday night. Deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive in the Azalea Park neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. when they said they found a body. Deputies said it was the body of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ormondbeachobserver.com
Man steals 'stolen' scooter, dumps it in ditch for police to find
9:44 p.m. — 600 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Grand theft. Police were dispatched to a local gas station after reports that an unknown man had stolen an employee's scooter. The employee told the reporting officer that he had been outside changing the trash cans at the...
click orlando
Missing Orange County girl, 12, found safe, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Brook Bimbo was found safe on Wednesday. PREVIOUS: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Brook Bimbo was last seen at her home in the...
Albany Herald
While DeSantis was flying legal asylum seekers to Martha's Vineyard, business owners in his state were struggling for workers
For the past two years Jan Gautam has been filling in sporadically as a housekeeper at hotels in Orlando, Florida, run by Interessant Hotels & Resort Management, or IHRMC. When he's not making beds, he's busy running the company. He's the President and CEO of IHRMC — which is based in Orlando, Florida.
click orlando
Bicyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Port Orange, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A bicyclist was struck and killed Monday morning in a crash in Port Orange, police said. The fatal wreck happened around 9:55 a.m. in the 5100 block of Ridgewood Avenue. Port Orange police said the bicyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Seminole County firefighter injured in motorcycle crash dies
A Seminole County firefighter who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash has died. The Oviedo Firefighters group posted the update on Connor Fernandez on social media Sunday morning. Fernandez was seriously injured in a crash in Altamonte Springs earlier this month. His fellow firefighters stepped in to help last...
Villages Daily Sun
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: About your Daily Sun home delivery
Your Thursday edition of The Villages Daily Sun will be delivered by 8 p.m. Wednesday. Your Friday edition will arrive late as we navigate our delivery schedules around Hurricane Ian.
bungalower
Wally’s vows to stay open as long as possible
Local watering hole Wally’s Mills Avenue Liquors (Website) wants everyone to know they can pop by for a drink at any time and that they plan to stay open as long as they can. The bar, which is located at 1001 N. Mills Avenue [GMap], says they plan to...
bungalower
Burton’s Bar to stay open ’till shit his the fan’
Not to be outdone by their friends at Wally’s in Mills 50, Thornton Park staple Burton’s Bar (Instagram) says they will be staying open for as long as possible during the hurricane. The bar shared on its socials that it would be filling up containers with water for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsdaytonabeach.com
One Dead, One Arrested in Daytona Road Rage Shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department has arrested one individual in connection to the Saturday road rage shooting that left one victim dead. Suspect Ricardo Allen Gibbs, 35, was initially charged with attempted murder until the victim succumbed to his wounds at Halifax Medical Center. Then, the charge was upgraded to murder.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
click orlando
Here’s what Flagler, Volusia, Brevard Counties could experience during Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Florida counties are preparing for the storm impacts it will bring. In Flagler, Volusia and Brevard Counties, here is the wind, rain, tornado and coastal threats expected as the hurricane continues on its path. FLAGLER...
ocala-news.com
Marion County announces government office and service closures, sanitation schedule
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management and local government agencies have announced multiple government office and service closures due to the potential effects from Hurricane Ian. Here is a list of the recent closures throughout Marion County:. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will close at noon...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County asks residents east of I-95 to prepare to evacuate
Flagler County is urging residents to complete their hurricane preparations Tuesday. Additionally, residents who live east of Interstate 95 – or in mobile homes or low-lying flood prone areas – should be prepared to evacuate. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach declares state of emergency as Hurricane Ian continues toward Florida
The city of Ormond Beach, in following with the State of Florida, has declared a state of emergency. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. This order is...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Ian Update 18: Volusia is under a hurricane warning
The National Hurricane Center has declared a hurricane warning for Volusia County. Hurricane warnings indicate that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher with frequent gusts) are expected somewhere within the specified area. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph), the hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds to allow for important preparation.
Central Florida counties offering sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian
Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties are allowing residents to fill free sandbags on Monday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane that is currently off the Southwestern coast of Cuba is expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a major storm, possibly reaching category 4 strength before impacting Florida. To mitigate the likely flooding in the event of a hurricane, several Central Florida counties are offering free, self-serve sandbags to residents.
Comments / 0