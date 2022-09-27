Louisiana looking to "capture momentum" to snap losing streak

Louisiana football is in unfamiliar territory. The Cajuns have lost back to back for the first time since 2018.

UL wants to figure out how to get back to winning. For head coach Michael Desormeaux mentioned to us that the Cajuns must learn how to capture momentum and capitalize when those opportunities come around. Going forward he and his coaching staff will emphasize that more to the team

"We're gonna continue to work hard to put them in adverse situations in practice," Desormeaux said. "We're gonna continue to emphasize those things whenever the game's on the line when you're in different situations. Our players are going to work their tails off to get it fixed. We're going to do that and it's going to take all of us to get it done. It's one of those deals you know like I said it's just we've got to learn how to win together and we got to learn how to relax and do our job when it's time to do it and we'll get there."

Next up, Louisiana hosts South Alabama for homecoming Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 pm.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel