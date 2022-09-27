ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Louisiana looking to "capture momentum" to snap losing streak

By Seth Lewis
KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1quZ_0iBc7IA400

Louisiana football is in unfamiliar territory. The Cajuns have lost back to back for the first time since 2018.

UL wants to figure out how to get back to winning. For head coach Michael Desormeaux mentioned to us that the Cajuns must learn how to capture momentum and capitalize when those opportunities come around. Going forward he and his coaching staff will emphasize that more to the team

"We're gonna continue to work hard to put them in adverse situations in practice," Desormeaux said. "We're gonna continue to emphasize those things whenever the game's on the line when you're in different situations. Our players are going to work their tails off to get it fixed. We're going to do that and it's going to take all of us to get it done. It's one of those deals you know like I said it's just we've got to learn how to win together and we got to learn how to relax and do our job when it's time to do it and we'll get there."

Next up, Louisiana hosts South Alabama for homecoming Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 pm.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Baseball, football standouts highlight Lafayette High's latest Hall of Fame induction class

Lafayette High inducted eight new individual members and two basketball teams into their athletic hall of fame this past weekend. Garrett O’Connor, Sam Taulli III, Jodie Leblanc Landry, Mike Revere, Antoine Duplantis, Mark Barousse, Dwight Prudhomme, Ricky Poulan, the 2008 boys basketball team and the 2012 girls basketball team were recognized during a ceremony on Friday.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Lafayette, LA
Football
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
theadvocate.com

LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates

LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Desormeaux
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana

What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cajuns#Kickoff#Breaking News#Facebook Follow#Youtube
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brproud.com

Closures coming soon to I-110 and I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is giving everyone a heads up about overnight closures that are happening this weekend. DOTD says “that I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1.”. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

KATC News

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy