23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
An abducted teen and her fugitive father die in California shootout with officers
LOS ANGELES — An abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were both killed amid a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday on a highway in California’s high desert, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff...
Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'
A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
