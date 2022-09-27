Read full article on original website
TAMU President Katherine Banks Gives State of University
Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks gave her first State of the University on Wednesday afternoon. Listen to “President Katherine Banks’ State of the University Address” on Spreaker.
Texas A&M theatre unable to fit mass of Aggies during O'Rourke rally
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A line of Aggies wound throughout the Rudder Theater Complex this morning - stretching well into the outdoors. Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to an uproarious crowd of Aggie, many of whom registered to vote and have signed up to volunteer with the candidate's campaign.
Brazos County won’t restore Texas A&M early-voting location despite students’ pushback
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Brazos County Commissioners Court has decided to take no action on bringing back the on-campus early-voting location at Texas A&M University for the 2022 elections, despite admitting that they made a mistake in removing the site at last week’s meeting.
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL HOSTING HOMECOMING PARADE WEDNESDAY
Downtown Brenham will be packed this (Wednesday) evening for Brenham High School’s annual Homecoming Parade. The theme for this year’s parade is “Cubs Got Game”, with floats set to be decorated with game themes like popular board games, card games and video games. Floats will start...
LA GRANGE ELEMENTARY SELECTED FOR A SPECIAL ARCHITECTURAL EXHIBIT
La Grange ISD’s new Elementary School building is one of the projects that got selected for the 2022-2023 Exhibit of School Architecture. La Grange Elementary was one of 55 projects chosen by the Texas Association of School Administrators and the Texas Association of School Boards. The Exhibit of School...
Aggies Land Massive Commitment From Elite DL David Hicks
The Aggies landed a surprising and momentum shift commitment from David Hicks on Wednesday
15-year-old Bryan ISD student arrested for sending ‘terroristic’ text
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old Bryan ISD student was arrested for making a terroristic threat, Bryan police said. School resource officers were notified that a student sent a text message referencing a school shooting at Rudder High School. Officers quickly identified the boy and obtained an arrest warrant for terroristic threat.
Snapchat threat at Bryan school leads to arrest
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made after a Snapchat threat at a Bryan school was confirmed “not credible.”. On September 23rd, 2022, the Bryan Police Department was made aware of a SnapChat message circulating Davila Middle School on September 23 – where someone was threatening to conduct a shooting at the school.
Waller ISD school bus carrying 28 students crashes head-on into 18-wheeler
WALLER, Texas - An investigation is underway after a Waller ISD school bus crashed head on into an 18-wheeler on Monday morning. According to school officials, Waller ISD Bus 231 was involved in the collision at the intersection of FM 1488 and Kickapoo Road. School officials said the bus was...
Bryan Police confirm Snapchat threat as ‘not credible’
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Snapchat threat toward Sam Rayburn Intermediate School has confirmed to not be credible. The Bryan Police Department was notified Friday of the threat. Several officers responded to the campus, and the threat was deemed “not credible.” The department says it will continue to investigate the source of the threats.
Bryan student arrested, charged with terroristic threat
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 15-year-old Bryan student has been arrested, and is charged with Terroristic Threat. School Resource Officers from the Bryan Police Department were advised on Monday of a text message sent by a student referencing a school shooting at Rudder High School. Officers were quickly able to identify the juvenile who sent the text message.
Authorities in Bryan searching for missing girl
BRYAN, Texas — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help to find Hailey Morgan, a teenager from Bryan who has been missing since Sept. 9. Little information has been given about the situation, but the center has released a description of Morgan to aid in the search.
Residents displaced after kitchen fire in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Three residents were displaced Wednesday afternoon after a kitchen fire in College Station. According to the battalion chief, it happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Pheasant Lane, near Welsh Avenue. The fire badly damaged the kitchen of the residence, but firefighters were...
Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
Man charged with stalking Central Texas teacher
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has been arrested and is charged with stalking a Rosebud-Lott teacher. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Saturday by the School Resource Officer for Rosebud-Lott High School in reference to a faculty member who was receiving threatening emails from an anonymous source. The emails also threatened the faculty member’s family.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone
The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this newly renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with two income-producing garage apartments. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?
There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road': it's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
Rock Prairie and Wellborn Road railroad closings indefinitely delayed due to unforeseen circumstances
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The railroad crossings at Rock Prairie and Wellborn road in College Station that were scheduled to be closed for maintenance on Tues, Sept. 27 are being delayed. Initially, 2-3 days were allocated for the closure and installation of new tracks at the railroad intersections of...
Crews respond to bridge on fire outside of Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Fire crews from several agencies responded to a bridge fire in Hearne. The bridge is located near the Union Pacific Hearne and Cotropia Road crossing. The fire was discovered by a train approaching the bridge but stopped just before crossing. The opposite end of the train was stopped over a railroad crossing on FM-50, causing delays for drivers. The train was unable to move from its spot.
