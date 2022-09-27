ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Fontana, CA
foxla.com

Guard shot during attempted robbery of armored truck in Carson

CARSON, Calif. - A guard was shot when a group of armed robbers ambushed an armored truck in Carson Tuesday morning, according to officials. Reports of an attempted robbery came in around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at a 7-Eleven at West 228th and South Figueroa streets. According to Los Angeles County...
CARSON, CA
foxla.com

Mom of 3 shot and killed while sitting in SUV in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a mother of three was fatally shot in an SUV, as she was returning home from dinner with relatives Monday night. The victim, identified by family as 30-year-old Brianna Bailey, was in an SUV with two other...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
foxla.com

Anaheim animal abuse suspect posts bond, released from custody

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A man accused of animal cruelty in Anaheim posted bond and has been released from custody, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, of Anaheim, posted $25,000 bond and was released Friday, officials said. Abad surrendered to police in Anaheim a...
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Woman arrested for allegedly running over man in her car intentionally

CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed Monday after police say a woman intentionally ran him over in her car, according to the Cypress Police Department. The incident happened on Sept. 25. Officers responded to calls for a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Graham Street near Oak Knoll Park around 8:30 p.m.
CYPRESS, CA
foxla.com

1 wounded in Beverly Grove morning shooting

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating after one person was wounded in a shooting in the Beverly Grove area on Monday morning. Officers were called to the 100 block of Flores Street just before 5:55 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital in an unknown...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Pomona PD searching for boy who reportedly posted pic of himself with gun on social media

POMONA, Calif. - Authorities in Pomona have lifted a precautionary lockdown after a student allegedly posted a photo of himself with a gun on social media. The Pomona Police Department announced just after noon Monday that Garey High School had been placed on lockdown. By 1 p.m. the department's Twitter account reported that officers had finished their search and that the school was going back to normal daily activities.
POMONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Https Bit Ly 3rh06ky
foxla.com

2 men shot to death in Montecito Heights

LOS ANGELES - Two men were shot and killed in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night, and police are looking for suspects. The Los Angeles Police Department reported that a shooting had occurred in the 1000 block of Homer Street near Avenue 43 around 10 p.m. Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Norco road rage fight caught on camera; Sheriffs investigating

NORCO, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a road rage incident in Norco was caught on camera. The incident happened just after 8p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the 15 Freeway near 6th Street in Norco. The video shows two cars driving along the freeway. The video was taken from...
NORCO, CA
foxla.com

OC doctor pleads guilty in $20M MediCal fraud scheme

FULLERTON, Calif. - An Orange County physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to orchestrating a scheme to defraud Medi-Cal out of $20 million. Mohamed Waddah El-Nachef, 69, of Laguna Hills, pleaded guilty to executing a scheme to defraud Medi-Cal, fraudulent claim for a health benefit, fraudulent insurance benefit claim, false or fraudulent claims, solicitation, acceptance or referral of business, conspiracy or aiding and abetting unauthorized practice of medicine, and grand theft, all felonies. He also admitted sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,000 to $500,000.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Child attacked by mountain lion at LA County park

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Pico Canyon Park in the unincorporated Stevenson Ranch area near Santa Clarita was closed Tuesday after a 7-year-old was attacked by an aggressive mountain lion in the park. The attack occurred Monday and left the child with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LAPD hopes to attract new officers with rent incentive program

LOS ANGELES - Andy Huynh and his girlfriend check out the custom kitchen in what could be his new apartment if he's hired by the Los Angeles Police Department. A new hiring incentive program called Housing For Hires could knock $1,000 off of his monthly rent. Huynh wants to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy