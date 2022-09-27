Read full article on original website
Fontana Amber Alert: 15-year-old shot at deputies with father says Sheriff
The Department of Justice will be taking over the investigation into the freeway shooting between Anthony Graziano, his 15-year-old daughter Savanna, and San Bernardino County Deputies. The Sheriff says the 15-year-old was also shooting at deputies.
Woman killed in domestic violence-related shooting in Fontana; husband sought in Amber Alert
FONTANA, Calif. - Authorities are actively searching for the suspect who shot and killed his wife during a domestic-violence related incident in Fontana Monday. The suspect is also accused of kidnapping his own daughter, prompting an Amber Alert. It happened around 7:30 a.m. at a home in the area of...
Kidnapping suspect killed following shootout with deputies in Victorville
A shootout ensued between Anthony Graziano and deputies. According to deputies, Graziano and the female passenger in his vehicle were struck by gunfire.
Blue Cloth Bandit: Serial robber tied to over 60 armed robberies in LA arrested
LOS ANGELES - A serial armed robber linked to over 60 robberies has been arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday. Police say since October 2021, there has been a total of 68 armed business robberies linked to one suspect... 29-year-old Charles Chukwuma Onwuemelie. Dubbed as the ‘Blue Cloth...
Guard shot during attempted robbery of armored truck in Carson
CARSON, Calif. - A guard was shot when a group of armed robbers ambushed an armored truck in Carson Tuesday morning, according to officials. Reports of an attempted robbery came in around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at a 7-Eleven at West 228th and South Figueroa streets. According to Los Angeles County...
PnB Rock: Teen boy and woman arrested, father on the run in rapper’s killing
LOS ANGELES - Southern California authorities announced Wednesday a 17-year-old boy and a 32-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the brutal killing of rapper PnB Rock that occurred during a robbery in broad daylight at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, while a third suspect is on the run.
Amber Alert canceled for 15-year-old girl taken following deadly shooting of mother in Fontana
FONTANA, Calif. - An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl abducted out of Fontana in San Bernardino County Monday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. CHP tweeted just after 11:30 a.m. that the Amber Alert for Savanna Graziano was deactivated, but did not provide any further details.
Mom of 3 shot and killed while sitting in SUV in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a mother of three was fatally shot in an SUV, as she was returning home from dinner with relatives Monday night. The victim, identified by family as 30-year-old Brianna Bailey, was in an SUV with two other...
Anaheim animal abuse suspect posts bond, released from custody
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A man accused of animal cruelty in Anaheim posted bond and has been released from custody, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, of Anaheim, posted $25,000 bond and was released Friday, officials said. Abad surrendered to police in Anaheim a...
Woman arrested for allegedly running over man in her car intentionally
CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed Monday after police say a woman intentionally ran him over in her car, according to the Cypress Police Department. The incident happened on Sept. 25. Officers responded to calls for a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Graham Street near Oak Knoll Park around 8:30 p.m.
1 wounded in Beverly Grove morning shooting
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating after one person was wounded in a shooting in the Beverly Grove area on Monday morning. Officers were called to the 100 block of Flores Street just before 5:55 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital in an unknown...
Pomona PD searching for boy who reportedly posted pic of himself with gun on social media
POMONA, Calif. - Authorities in Pomona have lifted a precautionary lockdown after a student allegedly posted a photo of himself with a gun on social media. The Pomona Police Department announced just after noon Monday that Garey High School had been placed on lockdown. By 1 p.m. the department's Twitter account reported that officers had finished their search and that the school was going back to normal daily activities.
2 men shot to death in Montecito Heights
LOS ANGELES - Two men were shot and killed in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night, and police are looking for suspects. The Los Angeles Police Department reported that a shooting had occurred in the 1000 block of Homer Street near Avenue 43 around 10 p.m. Sunday.
High school athletic trainer charged with assaulting student-athletes at 2 LA-area schools
LOS ANGELES - An athletic trainer was charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting 10 underaged student-athletes at schools he worked at over the last six years, and authorities believe there still may be more victims, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced. Richard Turner, 64, an athletic and personal trainer...
VIDEO: Norco road rage fight caught on camera; Sheriffs investigating
NORCO, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a road rage incident in Norco was caught on camera. The incident happened just after 8p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the 15 Freeway near 6th Street in Norco. The video shows two cars driving along the freeway. The video was taken from...
OC doctor pleads guilty in $20M MediCal fraud scheme
FULLERTON, Calif. - An Orange County physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to orchestrating a scheme to defraud Medi-Cal out of $20 million. Mohamed Waddah El-Nachef, 69, of Laguna Hills, pleaded guilty to executing a scheme to defraud Medi-Cal, fraudulent claim for a health benefit, fraudulent insurance benefit claim, false or fraudulent claims, solicitation, acceptance or referral of business, conspiracy or aiding and abetting unauthorized practice of medicine, and grand theft, all felonies. He also admitted sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,000 to $500,000.
Child attacked by mountain lion at LA County park
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Pico Canyon Park in the unincorporated Stevenson Ranch area near Santa Clarita was closed Tuesday after a 7-year-old was attacked by an aggressive mountain lion in the park. The attack occurred Monday and left the child with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Los Angeles...
LAPD hopes to attract new officers with rent incentive program
LOS ANGELES - Andy Huynh and his girlfriend check out the custom kitchen in what could be his new apartment if he's hired by the Los Angeles Police Department. A new hiring incentive program called Housing For Hires could knock $1,000 off of his monthly rent. Huynh wants to be...
LA Homeless Crisis: Video shows woman acting unruly at Sherman Oaks restaurant
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles business owner has had it with the homeless crisis in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood. She says the unhoused people are ruining her livelihood and killing her business. "People are afraid to come out," said Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill owner Angela Marsden. "They're afraid...
