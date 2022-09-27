Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
24-Year Duluth Police Officer Tackles New Role as Chief
DULUTH, Minn. — On Monday, the City Council voted unanimously to appoint Mike Ceynowa as the new Police Chief of Duluth. Ceynowa has 24 years of Duluth police work under his belt. Now, he’s tackling year 25 as a very visible leader. While it might be his first...
FOX 21 Online
Former Duluth Councilor Raises Issue Over Removed MNA Agenda Item After Letter Is Signed Instead
DULUTH, Minn. — A former Duluth City Councilor took to Facebook several days ago, writing that he is concerned how a resolution supporting nurses in contract negotiations was removed from the council’s agenda and a letter was signed instead. Joel Sipress says it was an unprecedented move for...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Council Approves 8.9% Increase In Property Tax Levy
DULUTH, Minn. — On Monday night, Duluth city council approved a 8.9% increase in the property tax levy for 2023. The increase was proposed by Mayor Emily Larson. The percentage can’t go higher than what councilors agreed on, but the council could vote to lower it by December before it takes effect.
FOX 21 Online
Maurices Sport Court Ribbon Cutting
DULUTH, Minn. – The recreational sport court at Gary New Duluth Park has a new name. A ribbon cutting was held to inaugurate “Maurices Sport Court” after Maurices secured naming rights through their donation of 50 thousand dollars. This funding will go toward community programs run through GND Rec and to further advance community offerings.
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth City Council set to approve Geese culling plan.
DULUTH, MN -- Geese are eating too much wild rice in the Saint Louis River Estuary. The Duluth City Council could approve a plan designed to stop them at their Monday night meeting. For both ecological and cultural reasons, the goal is to restore 275 acres of wild rice in...
kdal610.com
Rice Lake Road Roundabouts Meeting
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A public meeting is being held on Tuesday by the St. Louis County Public Works Department regarding the proposal to construct roundabouts at a couple of intersections on the Rice Lake Road. The reconstruction of the Rice Lake Road from the Ridgeview Road to a...
FOX 21 Online
Lincoln Park Middle School Launches Weather Balloon
DULUTH, Minn. – “It was awesome, it was super fun. I got to go out of class and launch a balloon into outer space,” Lincoln Park Middle School 8th Grade Student, Zelalem Oestreich said. 8th graders in a pre-engineering class at Lincoln Park Middle School took part...
WDIO-TV
Eveleth fentanyl dealer convicted of murder
St. Louis County authorities say Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 39, was convicted of 3rd Degree Murder on Monday, and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. The sentencing comes after an overdose death investigation by the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, in October of 2021. In the investigation, the medical examination revealed that 33-year-old Brooke Miller of Virginia had overdosed and died after taking fentanyl, sold to her by Wallace.
Traffic Changes Coming For I-35 In Duluth Starting in October
Whether you drive it every day as part of your commute or you just pass through once in a while, this is the road construction news many have been waiting for: The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that they will be making lane shifts for I-35 within the Twin Ports Interchange Project.
FOX 21 Online
Traffic Shifting In Twin Ports Interchange Project
DULUTH, Minn. — A big announcement has been made regarding the Twin Ports Interchange Project and travelers can expect major changes. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a press release that newly constructed northbound lanes of I-35 could open to the public as soon as October 1. Travelers...
FOX 21 Online
Hibbing Police To Sell Pink Patches In October Benefitting Cancer Patients
HIBBING, Minn. — The Hibbing Police Department will be selling pink versions of its patches throughout October, with the money going toward supporting cancer patients in the region. Officers and K9s will be wearing them throughout the month. Each patch is $10 with all the proceeds going to the...
FOX 21 Online
MN Red Cross Volunteers Respond to Hurricane Ian
DULUTH, Minn. — Thousands of crisis response workers from many states are heading to Florida, including Red Cross volunteers who are based in Minnesota. 12 people from the northland are already in Florida, bringing three emergency response vehicles with them. 40 more minnesota-based red cross volunteers are there as...
FOX 21 Online
Hospitals in St. Louis County to Continue Masking
DULUTH, Minn. — The CDC announced that some hospitals and healthcare facilities no longer need to require universal masking, so how will that affect hospitals in St. Louis County?. Since early on in the pandemic, the agency had urged everyone to wear face masks while in healthcare settings. Now,...
FOX 21 Online
DECC talks about New Plans for Harbor Drive
DULUTH, Minn. – It was disappointing news to many that rising costs of the sea wall reconstruction project forced Duluth to scale back its original vision of a plaza behind the DECC. Now, the drawing of a new, scaled-down version has been released that still re-imagines what Harbor Drive will look like.
FOX 21 Online
Charter Fishing Season In Duluth Coming To An End
DULUTH, Minn. — It was a summer of great memories and good luck for those in the charter fishing business and their customers. The boats will soon be getting in shape to rest and survive the winter. For crew members, it was another season in which they could share their passion with others.
FOX 21 Online
I-35 Road Construction Update In Barnum
BARNUM, Minn. — Those of you traveling near Barnum may want an update on the I-35 road construction. Starting Monday night, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said traffic will return back to separate north and southbound lanes. The off ramp for the Barnum exit will remain closed due to...
FOX 21 Online
Forest Service Samples Hartley Pond
DULUTH, Minn. – Monday, the Forest Service visited Hartley Pond as part of a national lake study. Hartley is one of 250 lakes across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan that have been sampled this summer. The survey is being conducted to determine whether there are any stressors to the lakes as well as the differences between them.
wearegreenbay.com
Driver leads police on 10-mile chase in northern Wisconsin, temporarily escapes in farm field
SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in northern Wisconsin is facing multiple charges after refusing to get out of the vehicle during a traffic stop, and speeding away from authorities. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, an impaired driver was arrested after running away from authorities earlier in September....
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: A Playground for EveryBODY
PROCTOR, MN – When Jennifer McDonald brought her three year old daughter Emma to local playgrounds several years ago, she was frustrated her daughter with spina bifida couldn’t access everything the playgrounds had to offer. Wood chips, pea rocks and gravel made it difficult to navigate. These frustrating...
Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Minnesota Amusement Park
The abandoned amusement park in Minnesota was once home to a nice go-kart track, a mini golf course, bumper boats, and a sweet arcade. Take a look at it now. I miss the days growing up and begging my dad to go to Grand Slam in Canal Park. So many fond memories of bumper cars, the giant tree house, laser tag, and the unforgettable giant mini-golf castle. Unfortunately, it no longer exists like another fond childhood Duluth memory like the wooden castle playground at Bayfront.
