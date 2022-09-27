Hurricane Ian's latest: Winds near Category 5 as storm approaches Florida

(Various, MN) People can spend a nice fall weekend touring the Minnesota River Valley, seeing the colors turn and touring artists' studios along the way. The Upper Minnesota River Valley Arts Meander takes place today (Saturday) 9 to 6 and Sunday 9 to 4. Organizers say, "The award winning Meander Art Crawl is a free self-guided tour of artist studios featuring 40 local artists from the Upper Minnesota River Valley. They encourage visitors to visit artists in their own environment who celebrate a lifestyle that represents the small, handmade, personal and local culture of the area. This event has more than 30 individual studios in and near the western Minnesota communities of Ortonville, Appleton, Madison, Milan, Dawson, Montevideo and Granite Falls. For more information and maps, go to artsmeander.com.

