ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Red Sox try to salvage final days of season vs. Orioles

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZjd3_0iBc44qw00

The season has been long enough for the Boston Red Sox. Now the games are dragging out without much success to accompany them.

After getting officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Red Sox now are just trying to gain some level of pride during the final stretch of the season.

Boston hopes to begin that late-season turnaround on Tuesday against the visiting Baltimore Orioles, who still have playoff aspirations.

The Red Sox were forced to endure long rain delays each of the past two nights. The results were a rain-shortened, 2-0 road loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday followed by a 14-8 whipping from the Orioles on Monday in the series opener.

“We’ve just got to get better,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora, whose team has lost six games in a row. “You got to show up.”

The 100-minute rain delay Monday night simply added to the misery for the Red Sox, who gave up at least one run in seven of the nine innings. Boston pitchers contributed to the Orioles’ success by issuing eight walks.

“I think overall pitching-wise, we’ve got to be more aggressive in the zone,” Cora said. “That’s something we haven’t done in a while.”

Boston (72-81) needs to win its final nine games to finish the season .500.

The Orioles (80-73) hold a 9-7 edge in the season series with Boston, so they will go for the clincher in that category on Tuesday. In four of the wins against the Red Sox, Baltimore posted 10 or more runs.

That’s quite an accomplishment for an Orioles offense that went through a stretch of the season struggling to produce runs.

Baltimore right-hander Kyle Bradish (4-7, 4.65 ERA) is set to start Tuesday, looking for a second straight strong outing. He fired 8 2/3 shutout innings against the Houston Astros on Thursday, striking out 10 without walking a batter.

“He’s got his fastball going two different ways now, and when it’s 96-97 (mph) and it’s going left or going right, with the sinker, it’s just super hard to hit,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. “They can’t stay out over the plate on him anymore.

“And his breaking balls are so good that he can throw both of them and get swings and misses. … He’s just really learning how to pitch.”

Bradish has seen his confidence rise since struggling earlier in his rookie season. In his past six starts, he is 3-2 with a 1.64 ERA.

“When you’ve got four or five pitches working for you, it’s pretty easy out there,” Bradish said.

Bradish has struggled against the Red Sox, going 0-3 with a 5.31 ERA in four starts.

The Orioles adjusted their bullpen, recalling right-hander Logan Gillaspie and optioning left-hander Keegan Akin to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Gillaspie pitched the final 2 2/3 innings in the series opener at Boston, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits.

The Red Sox will hand the ball to right-hander Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.70 ERA), who will try to match the second-best win total of his 10-year career.

Wacha has worked at least six innings in each of his past six starts, posting a 3-0 record during that stretch. One of the victories came Sept. 10 at Baltimore, when he lasted six innings and gave up three runs for his second win against the Orioles of 2022.

Lifetime against Baltimore, Wacha holds a 2-1 record with a 4.89 ERA in eight starts covering 35 innings.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Check Out This Insane Web Gem From Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández

In a hectic game highlighted by offense, the Red Sox provided an impressive defensive play to hang on to their lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit a ball that appeared to sneak through Boston’s shift. But Kiké Hernández slid to collect the ball and showed off his arm strength with a toss while on the ground to first base to get the out.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Boston, MA
City
Norfolk, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
NBC Sports

Ravens' Harbaugh makes bold statement about Patriots' 2022 outlook

Morale is quite low in New England right now. The Patriots are 1-2 after committing four second-half turnovers in a 36-27 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. They also lost starting quarterback Mac Jones to a reported high ankle sprain, and with backup Brian Hoyer likely to start on the road against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, its very possible New England will be 1-3 after four games.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Michael Wacha
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday

Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Michael Kay trolls Red Sox during Yankees broadcast after Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is getting the Barry Bonds treatment from the Toronto Blue Jays. And that’s OK with Michael Kay. On Monday, the Blue Jays intentionally walked the New York Yankees’ MVP candidate in the top of the 10th inning with runners on first and second. It was Judge’s second walk of the night as the slugger went 1-for-3 in the 3-2 loss to remain stuck on 60 home runs.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#The New York Yankees
The Associated Press

Braves fall to Nationals 3-2 on Abrams' walk-off hit in 10th

WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams’ third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th Wednesday night to give the Washington Nationals a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves, who fell into second place in the NL East. The Braves (97-59) dropped a game behind the New York Mets. The teams open a three-game series Friday in Atlanta, weather permitting. “Couldn’t get a big hit,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Bullpen came in and held the game there, just couldn’t get anything going offensively.” Victor Robles bunted leading off the 10th against Jackson Stephens (3-3). Robles was initially called safe, but the call was overturned, with Alex Call moving to third. With the infield in, pinch-hitter César Hernández walked. Lane Thomas grounded to third, but Abrams singled to right, scoring Call for the first walk-off hit of his young career.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy