whowhatwear

The 2023 Décor Report: The Big Trends, Ideas, and Pieces Defining Design

One takeaway we’ve gotten from the past few years is to never underestimate the power of a good space. The difference between a good day and a mediocre day can be as small as the endorphins you get from a fanciful rug or a vivid coat of paint. But what makes a space truly sing? Of course, that answer relies partly on personal taste, but it also helps to look into the sea of interior trends for some guidance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This minimal wooden home was designed to focus on a majestic chestnut tree

Located in Vale Flor, Portugal, the Chestnut House is a minimal home designed by local architect João Mendes Ribeiro, centered around a chestnut tree. The glass walls of the home provide close-up views of the majestic tree, making it seem as if the tree is a part of the house. The home is clad in black-painted timber, and covered in plywood panels as well. It has also been lined with oriented strand board and cork panels for thermal insulation. The secular chestnut tree functioned as the motto for the development of the home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Tree Hugger

Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates

Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 furniture picks of September 2022

What truly makes or breaks a home at the end of the day is the furniture that’s placed in it. The right kind of furniture design can create the essence and soul of a home. And I do feel it’s essential that the soul of our home is a reflection of our own soul. Hence picking furniture pieces that bring out the best in our homes, while authentically representing our personality is a must. You need to pick designs that are fun, sophisticated, and functional. They add an extra spark to your home, without compromising on utility in the least. From a side table with legs and arms to a coffin-inspired office chair – these intriguing furniture designs are what your modern home needs!
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Yooshinjae Office / Yooshin Architects & Engineers

Manufacturers : DAELIM BATH, EURO CERAMIC, HMIND, LG Whisen, VMZINC. ‘Yooshinjae’ is a workspace reopened in August 2021 after 11 months of planning and remodeling to revitalize a dilapidated building located in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, as an architectural design studio. The original building was completed on June 23, 1926, during the Japanese colonial period. The current owner acquired ownership of the property in 1975 and used it as their own office building. After the company moved, it was left unattended as a warehouse for document storage for nearly 30 years.
CONSTRUCTION
homedit.com

How to Soundproof Walls: 8 Methods for New and Existing Walls

It is helpful to understand how to soundproof walls for both yourself and your neighbors’ peace. This isn’t a difficult process, but there are different methods for applying elements at the stud level or over the existing sheetrock. All the suggested methods require some DIY skills, but some are less invasive than others.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Associated Press

Repurposing Design Brand, LOWLIT COLLECTIVE Launches Plogging Tool Kits Made from Recycled Plastics

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- LOWLIT COLLECTIVE, a repurposing design studio, launched litter picking tongs and Tikkle Picker Kit, portable kits for plogging, made using 100% discarded plastic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005448/en/ Tikkle Picker is a plogging tool created by processing small plastic pieces, which are difficult to recycle, donated from local communities. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENVIRONMENT
agritechtomorrow.com

Designing a True Maintenance-free Pivot

Engineers working in the agricultural industry can benefit greatly from implementing true maintenance- free pivots within their machinery. Maintenance-free pivots have several benefits that can help significantly increase efficiency within the agricultural field. Here, we will compare true maintenance-free designs with alternative designs, as well as go into the requirements for creating a true maintenance-free pivot.
HOUSING
yankodesign.com

BIG designs an energy efficient residential complex in Amsterdam shaped like the bow of a ship

Bjarke Ingels Group and Barcode Architects collaborated to create ‘Sluishuis’ – an angular residential complex placed above the IJ Lake in Amsterdam. The structure’s sharp geometric ends meet in the air, water, and land, creating a mesmerizing structure that seems to be jutting into the sky while resembling the bow of a ship! It is constructed on an artificial island in the IJ Lake and forms a geometrically-intriguing gateway from the lake.
VISUAL ART

