Read full article on original website
Related
The 2023 Décor Report: The Big Trends, Ideas, and Pieces Defining Design
One takeaway we’ve gotten from the past few years is to never underestimate the power of a good space. The difference between a good day and a mediocre day can be as small as the endorphins you get from a fanciful rug or a vivid coat of paint. But what makes a space truly sing? Of course, that answer relies partly on personal taste, but it also helps to look into the sea of interior trends for some guidance.
yankodesign.com
This minimal wooden home was designed to focus on a majestic chestnut tree
Located in Vale Flor, Portugal, the Chestnut House is a minimal home designed by local architect João Mendes Ribeiro, centered around a chestnut tree. The glass walls of the home provide close-up views of the majestic tree, making it seem as if the tree is a part of the house. The home is clad in black-painted timber, and covered in plywood panels as well. It has also been lined with oriented strand board and cork panels for thermal insulation. The secular chestnut tree functioned as the motto for the development of the home.
Tree Hugger
Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates
Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 furniture picks of September 2022
What truly makes or breaks a home at the end of the day is the furniture that’s placed in it. The right kind of furniture design can create the essence and soul of a home. And I do feel it’s essential that the soul of our home is a reflection of our own soul. Hence picking furniture pieces that bring out the best in our homes, while authentically representing our personality is a must. You need to pick designs that are fun, sophisticated, and functional. They add an extra spark to your home, without compromising on utility in the least. From a side table with legs and arms to a coffin-inspired office chair – these intriguing furniture designs are what your modern home needs!
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Ceiling Design Feature David Bromstad Used To Add Texture To A Wall
Renovating a historic Victorian home does not run cheap. Check out this ceiling design feature David Bromstad used to add texture to a wall.
Inside the Fascinating Homes of 11 Master Interior Designers
It’s the job of interior designers to interpret the fantasies of their clients through their own creative lens. But, when completely left to their own devices—more specifically, within their own homes—how do they decorate?. That’s the premise of Inside: At Home with Great Designers, a new book...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A $502 Redo Packs This Small Laundry Room with Smart Space-Saving Solutions
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
ArchDaily
Yooshinjae Office / Yooshin Architects & Engineers
Manufacturers : DAELIM BATH, EURO CERAMIC, HMIND, LG Whisen, VMZINC. ‘Yooshinjae’ is a workspace reopened in August 2021 after 11 months of planning and remodeling to revitalize a dilapidated building located in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, as an architectural design studio. The original building was completed on June 23, 1926, during the Japanese colonial period. The current owner acquired ownership of the property in 1975 and used it as their own office building. After the company moved, it was left unattended as a warehouse for document storage for nearly 30 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
homedit.com
How to Soundproof Walls: 8 Methods for New and Existing Walls
It is helpful to understand how to soundproof walls for both yourself and your neighbors’ peace. This isn’t a difficult process, but there are different methods for applying elements at the stud level or over the existing sheetrock. All the suggested methods require some DIY skills, but some are less invasive than others.
Repurposing Design Brand, LOWLIT COLLECTIVE Launches Plogging Tool Kits Made from Recycled Plastics
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- LOWLIT COLLECTIVE, a repurposing design studio, launched litter picking tongs and Tikkle Picker Kit, portable kits for plogging, made using 100% discarded plastic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005448/en/ Tikkle Picker is a plogging tool created by processing small plastic pieces, which are difficult to recycle, donated from local communities. (Photo: Business Wire)
agritechtomorrow.com
Designing a True Maintenance-free Pivot
Engineers working in the agricultural industry can benefit greatly from implementing true maintenance- free pivots within their machinery. Maintenance-free pivots have several benefits that can help significantly increase efficiency within the agricultural field. Here, we will compare true maintenance-free designs with alternative designs, as well as go into the requirements for creating a true maintenance-free pivot.
yankodesign.com
BIG designs an energy efficient residential complex in Amsterdam shaped like the bow of a ship
Bjarke Ingels Group and Barcode Architects collaborated to create ‘Sluishuis’ – an angular residential complex placed above the IJ Lake in Amsterdam. The structure’s sharp geometric ends meet in the air, water, and land, creating a mesmerizing structure that seems to be jutting into the sky while resembling the bow of a ship! It is constructed on an artificial island in the IJ Lake and forms a geometrically-intriguing gateway from the lake.
3 Designers Show Us How to Concept, Plan, and Actually Start On a Room Renovation
There’s nothing like getting that big idea for a room makeover or DIY. Your mind is swimming with inspiration, ideas, and daydreams about your brand-new space. You think, “So many possibilities!” And then you think, “So. Many. Possibilities.”. Don’t panic: When you’re dreaming big, the first...
Comments / 0