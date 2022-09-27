ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights

THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 30 to October 2, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
Top 10 Food & Drink Events in Houston This Month: October 2022

Dine on delicious dishes and enjoy our picks for the top food and drink events taking place around Houston in October 2022. Some of Houston’s most highly-anticipated festivals return this October, and one new favorite makes its debut. This month, you can raise funds for an incredible cause and...
Why Houston's 8th Wonder Brewery is expanding into the cannabis business

8th Wonder Brewery, one of Houston's very first craft breweries, is officially making moves into another industry: cannabis. The company announced it was partnering with Bayou City Hemp to create 8th Wonder Cannabis, a new brand and dispensary dedicated to all things hemp-derived. "Cannabis is going to be featured in...
Houston’s Most Anticipated New Steakhouse Finally Has a Chef

Owners of anticipated steakhouse Andiron (3201 Allen Parkway, Suite E110) have announced that Ann Arbor’s Louis Maldonado will use his Michelin-star chops to lead the restaurant as executive chef. Maldonado previously worked at award-winning restaurants, including French Laundry, where he served as chef de cuisine and was named People’s...
Rumor Has It - October 2022

Joy! They didn’t have to scratch the earth’s surface too long for love. Travis Cole Swanson and Sarah Elizabeth Gubbels met after graduating from Texas A&M as petroleum engineers when their careers path merged. At the Houston Zoo Lights event, Travis proposed in front of the lit-up JOY sign during a photo opp. They tied the knot July 16 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church with a reception at The Gallery, themed Whimsical Woods. Guests were in awe at the huge kissing ice swans centerpiece and were delighted when a smoke machine created special effects during the first dance. Donations to the couples’ favorite charities, Smile Train and The Water Project, were requested in lieu of gifts. Parents of the couple Jeffery and Michelle Gubbels, Beth and James Slaughter, and Robert and Melissa Swanson took part in the sparkler exit that ended the night but was just the start of a bright future.
Everybody Hurts: Best Places to Go in Houston When You’ve Been Dumped

Before anyone asks: I’m fine. This list isn’t for me, but we’ve all had our moments of heartbreak or times when you just needed a minute to cradle your feelings. Here are some of our favorite places to visit when you need to pull away from your Netflix-and-cry marathon, but still don’t want to deal with the public at large yet.
What to plant this fall in Houston

Third-year gardener Shafaq here. Driving the gardening: I'm planting my fall/winter garden now that it's bearable to be outside. The cool front will help seeds germinate. I spoke to Remi Dorosh, an expert at Buchanan's Native Plants nursery, about the best things to plant right now. Here's what she recommended:
Finn, age 4 months

Hello! My name is Finnegan, or “Finn” for short. I was born near South Bend, Indiana and have lived in Houston for about a month. My Mom and Dad keep calling me their “empty nest puppy,” but I am not sure what that means. I think my older human siblings live elsewhere for school and work, but they are fun when they visit. My mom takes me to her office as she is training me to be a therapy dog. I cuddle the visitors when they cry, seem upset, or are anxious. I like it too as I meet many people and get extra pets and cuddles. Also, it seems to calm them down and make them smile. I am working hard on my training so that, eventually, I can visit kids in the hospital or the elderly to cheer them up. I am incredibly social, so I think it is the perfect job!
Where to Stay in Houston, Texas: The Best Hotels & Areas

Famous for NASA and its history, arts & culture, Houston is a must-see for anyone traveling through Texas. But as the largest city in the Lone Star State, figuring out where to stay in Houston isn’t always simple. Houston teems with interesting areas & neighborhoods, from its glitzy downtown...
