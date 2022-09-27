Read full article on original website
Robert Cormier's Family Is 'Devastated' After Actor Died at 33 in 'Tragic Accident'
Robert Cormier's family is mourning the loss of the late Heartland actor, who died at age 33 on Friday. "Robbie was loved by many and his unexpected death has left us devastated," the family said in a statement to PEOPLE. "While we are broken-hearted," the statement continued, "we take comfort...
Dog Who Survived Being Thrown Out of Truck Finds Forever Home
Rescuers said Freya was lucky to be alive after she was found to be frightened, underweight, and suffering from fleas.
I’m a dog trainer and these breeds are the easiest to train
THINKING of getting your first dog? Or perhaps you’ve had difficult to train pooches in the past and now want one that will be a bit more chill?. Alice Manners, dog trainer and founder of Dogs With Manners has spoken to Fabulous revealing which dog breeds tend to be the easiest to train, making them a great choice for newbie dog owners.
Rescue Kittens With No Eyes Find Forever Home Together: 'Never Apart'
With over 3.2 million cats adopted from shelters every year and more than 90 million households in the U.S. owning a pet, feline friends are a popular feature in American homes. Two kittens who both suffered infections that meant they needed to have their eyes completely removed have melted hearts...
German Shepherd Patiently Waiting to Pick Up His 'Little Human' Is a True Gentleman
When we were kids, the best part of our day would be the end of the school day, not because we didn't like school, but because it meant we could go home and see our dog. We know our dogs looked forward to our reunion as much as we did. One dog is lucky enough to speed up the process by joining his mom in picking up his sibling from school in this cute video.
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022
Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
BBC
Sir Tony Robinson calls on people to adopt rescue dogs
Sir Tony Robinson has encouraged people to adopt dogs rather than buy them, as people give up their pets amid the cost of living crisis. The actor and his wife became patrons of RSPCA Derby after adopting their dog Holly Berry from the charity in 2020. The centre is currently...
BBC
Dog escapes Addingham kennels: Moor search for pet
A dog owner is searching moorland for her pet, which managed to escape from the kennels it was staying at while she went on a family holiday. Becky Roberts took her lurcher-greyhound cross, Betsy, to Wharfedale Kennels and Cattery on Addingham Moorside, West Yorkshire, on Saturday. Half an hour later,...
catster.com
Buddy the Cat’s Rescue Inspires the World
Many people would look at Buddy the cat’s traumatic attack, his remarkable rescue and recovery story and say he found his human angel and that his destiny was meant to be. The poor, black kitty’s ordeal started last March in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, when two dogs, nudged on by their juvenile walkers, were caught on camera brutally attacking and mauling Buddy, a stray neighborhood cat. Authorities brought the cat to the Pennsylvania SPCA in Philadelphia, and then he was taken to BluePearl Pet Hospital for emergency care.
Dog thrown from lorry at 50mph finds new home and happiness
An underweight and frightened dog which was thrown from a lorry has found a new home and is now “always wagging her tail”.Vets from the RSPCA said that they were “amazed” that Freya, who has been renamed Bella by her new family, was not seriously injured after she was thrown out of a vehicle travelling at 50mph in Yalding, Kent, on January 28.Inspector Kirsten Ormerod said: “Freya was incredibly lucky to survive after being hurled from the moving vehicle at such a high speed and vets were incredibly concerned that she may have suffered internal bleeding so performed surgery immediately.”The...
French Bulldog Shocks Breeder as It’s Born Green
One breeder got the shock of his life when his French Bulldog gave birth to a green dog. Alabama business owner Mark Ruffin was surprised when his French Bulldog, Helena, gave birth to two dogs at home despite a Caesarean section being planned – sadly, another puppy was also born but it died shortly after birth.
dailypaws.com
How Ava the Rottweiler and Blue the Emu Became Best Friends Who Love Zoomies
We've all seen unlikely friendships form in nature—the golden retriever and goose, the Chiweenie and the tortoise, the cheetah and the Labrador. But we have a new favorite duo: Ava the Rottweiler and Blue the emu, who absolutely delight us on TikTok. They met when their owner, Jennifer Walters,...
ohmymag.co.uk
Three heartbroken ‘oldies but goldies’ dogs are looking for a loving home together
These three bonded senior pups are looking for a ‘retirement home’ where they don’t have to separate from each other. Their hearts were broken when their loving owner passed away. Good Life Dog Rescue’s volunteers issued an urgent plea in a bid to rehome these ‘old ladies’ without breaking their hearts once again.
A French Bulldog Gave Birth to 13 Puppies
A French Bulldog in northern Kentucky did something incredible — she gave birth to 13 puppies. Jamie Walker, the bulldog’s parent, noticed that his dog was a bit larger than most pregnant dogs. When the dog went into labor, however, he was in for a surprise. Walker spoke...
Why Puppies Bark
Puppies aren’t born barking, just as children aren’t born chattering. They learn their voice, and then they learn to use it—partially from others, partially from the effect the behavior has. With the litter of eleven mixed-breed puppies that I observed from birth, I first heard a bark come out of a puppy mouth at three weeks. It was the suggestion of a bark, an evocation of a bark—as though saying “bark” in quotes. Two weeks later, most of these puppies growing up in a house with several other barking dogs—and a noisy cockatoo—were barking, and even dream-barking. I remember the first day I heard the dog I lived with in my early adulthood, Pumpernickel, bark: she was two years old, and her dog friend Lindy, a commanding German Shepherd, began barking at a squirrel. Pump followed her friend’s lead; the squirrel took heed and fled. From then on, my dog was a squirrel-barker too.
pethelpful.com
Story of Starved and Neglected Mare and Foal Rescued From Auction Tugs at Our Heartstrings
Animals can feel pain and suffering the same as any person. When people engage in animal abuse and neglect, they are willingly causing extreme distress to another living being. One woman is doing her part to provide abused animals with a better existence and sharing her journey with the internet.
pethelpful.com
Man Introduces Blind Rescue Cow Living Happily at the Sanctuary and We're So in Love
People on the internet are falling in love with a man on the internet who rescued a blind cow. The sweet little guy has since been named Mike — and we're absolutely jumping for joy after hearing how good life has become since coming into @danmckernan's care. Dan McKernan...
BBC
Isle of Man-born red panda rehomed as part of breeding programme
A Manx-born endangered red panda has been rehomed at a wildlife park in Birmingham to continue an international breeding programme. Two-year-old Aria was born at the Curraghs Wildlife Park in Ballaugh in August 2020. General manager Kathleen Graham said the park was "proud to have made a difference for this...
Lifesaving Dog Nominated for Bravery Award
Sometimes, dogs go that extra mile to help us, and it’s only right that we reward our pooches in return. And one lifesaving Yorkshire Terrier mix has been nominated for the Amplifon Awards For Brave Britons 2022 for his role in helping his dog dad. Rescue dog Chewie has...
