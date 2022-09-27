Read full article on original website
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com
Go Barracudas, Go
The Bellaire Barracudas finished out the 2022 swim season strong with 76 swimmers qualifying for the Southwest Aquatic League (SWAL) Championship meet. Swimmers that placed in the top 12 (ages 5-10) and top 6 (ages 11 and older) in the preliminary meet went on to race in the SWAL Championship meet at Willow Pool. Zoe Cheng won first place in the girls’ 9-10-year-old 25-meter Breaststroke. Madelyn Melville placed third in the girls’ 9-10-year-old 25-meter Butterfly. Abigail Ward, Mia Torres, Eliana Munro, and Ariel Li placed third in the 100-meter Freestyle Relay. The team was coached by Sophie McCollum. Pictured (from left) are Madelyn Melville, Zoe Cheng, Abigail Ward, Mia Torres, and Eliana Munro.
WATCH: Brent Strom Got Emotional When Discussing His Return To Houston
WATCH: Brent Strom Got Emotional When Discussing His Return To Houston
thebuzzmagazines.com
Holly, age 2
Hi, I’m Holly, like the street in Bellaire where my family used to live. My family got me in August 2020 (#CovidCaninePurchase). I was already 30 pounds then, but now I am 140 pounds. My mom says I’m big-boned, but I’m pretty sure I am just big. Here are a few of my favorite things: 1) my family’s other dog, PJ Tucker, for whom I have heart-eyes, 2) walks, 3) any member of my family, for whom I show affection by leaning on them so hard they are sometimes pinned against the furniture, and 4) barking at any dog who has the audacity to walk down Datonia Street. About the barking: my family says it is “intimidating” and that we “probably do not need to worry about getting robbed.” I guess I am big-lunged, too. If you see me on a walk, say hi – if you don’t run in the opposite direction, like most people.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Finn, age 4 months
Hello! My name is Finnegan, or “Finn” for short. I was born near South Bend, Indiana and have lived in Houston for about a month. My Mom and Dad keep calling me their “empty nest puppy,” but I am not sure what that means. I think my older human siblings live elsewhere for school and work, but they are fun when they visit. My mom takes me to her office as she is training me to be a therapy dog. I cuddle the visitors when they cry, seem upset, or are anxious. I like it too as I meet many people and get extra pets and cuddles. Also, it seems to calm them down and make them smile. I am working hard on my training so that, eventually, I can visit kids in the hospital or the elderly to cheer them up. I am incredibly social, so I think it is the perfect job!
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
thebuzzmagazines.com
SportzBuzz - October 2022
With the unexpected departure of long-time head coach Terry Pirtle just seven weeks before the start of the football season, the Second Baptist Eagles had big shoes to fill in a short amount of time. Fortunately for the Eagles, former University of Houston head football coach Tony Levine stepped in to fill the void. “I became part of Coach Pirtle’s staff last year as a volunteer assistant when my son joined the varsity [team] as a wide receiver and special teams player, which was a lot of fun,” said Levine. “We had a great season and our team made it all the way to the state finals in TAPPS Division II. So, when Coach Pirtle took the athletic director’s position at Houston Christian this summer, our athletic director Mike Walker met with all our coaches and the last thing they wanted to do was start from scratch by bringing in a new coach with a new system at the very last minute.”
cw39.com
Hurricane Ian’s size compared to Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Major Hurricane Ian heads for Florida today, bringing significant wind damage, storm surge and flooding to a large area. For more context for Texans, an overlay of the state of Texas over Wednesday morning’s satellite and radar image of Ian show its impressive size. How...
thebuzzmagazines.com
Missy, age 5
Hi, I’m Missy! I may look like a bunny here, but I am in fact a dog. People like to tell me I’m very pretty, and I’m inclined to agree with them. I love keeping watch in the front window, where I pretend to be a guard dog (even though I’m actually very friendly). I have a human baby brother named Bob and a human baby sister named Grace. Bob is very loud and wild and makes me nervous, so I follow him everywhere for protection. Or in case he drops a snack. I’m only five years old, but I’m an old soul and like to snuggle up and sleep next to my family most of the time. When it’s cool outside, I like to run circles in the backyard until I fall asleep again. On the rare occasion when I’m not sleeping, I love dove hunting with my dad!
collegehoopstoday.com
Kelvin Sampson: I love Terrance Arceneaux
There’s many reasons to be bullish on Houston during the upcoming season. The Cougars will welcome back two of the best players in the American Athletic Conference — Marcus Sasser (17.7 points) and Tramon Mark (10.1 points) — after both missed the majority of last year due to injuries. Houston also returns its starting point guard in Jamal Shead (10 points, 5.8 assists, three rebounds) and brings in a five-star prospect in freshman big man Jarace Walker.
What to plant this fall in Houston
Third-year gardener Shafaq here. Driving the gardening: I'm planting my fall/winter garden now that it's bearable to be outside. The cool front will help seeds germinate. I spoke to Remi Dorosh, an expert at Buchanan's Native Plants nursery, about the best things to plant right now. Here's what she recommended:
Here Are The Top Texas High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
Houston Press
As Hurricane Ian Bears Down on Florida, We Wave Goodbye to the Season in Texas
Hurricane Ian is already a Category 2 hurricane and is expected to reach major storm status before reaching the Gulf coast of Florida Wednesday or Thursday. It is forecast to be a very dangerous storm that, if it does make a direct hit on the Tampa area, could cause serious damage with a huge storm surge, torrential rains and catastrophic winds.
thebuzzmagazines.com
School Buzz
As teens move past their elementary school cut-and-paste days and into high school, they seem to fill up their days more and more. Extracurricular clubs, AP classes, sports – you name it, they’re involved. Writing at this age can often attract a smaller crowd: a thoughtful subset that...
Houston Chronicle
Barrett-Jackson Returns To Houston Next Month
Barrett-Jackson returns to Houston next month from October 20-22. Barrett-Jackson says Houston 2022 will feature an eclectic mix of supercars, muscle cars, Resto-Mods, customs, classics and late-model collectible vehicles. The three-day event will have a lot to live up to given the success of Barrett-Jackson's other events this year. "This...
houstoniamag.com
8 of the (Supposedly) Most Haunted Places in Houston
Because all our hexes live in Texas. When October comes around, the spirit of Halloween can be seen almost everywhere. Haunted houses, pop-up pumpkin patches, and creepy corn mazes begin to appear. By all means, you can visit the conventional seasonal haunts, but the world of the paranormal exists in the Bayou City year-round. Houston is filled with spots that have unique haunts that have more than just jump-scares.
houstoncitybook.com
Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights
THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Houston Christian’s “Stang Gang” Peps up the Student Body for the Fall Sports Season
On September 9th, Houston Christian High School celebrated the start to a fall sports season with the help of their spirit team, the Stang Gang. Stang Gang MC, Mason Nuño, describes the group as a “hype squad,” whose main purpose is to encourage crowd participation and school spirit. For Mason, Stang Gang provides a unique opportunity to support HC athletics and raise excitement for sports seasons.
Texas Is Home To 2 Of The Best Korean Restaurants In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best Korean restaurants in America.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Rumor Has It - October 2022
Joy! They didn’t have to scratch the earth’s surface too long for love. Travis Cole Swanson and Sarah Elizabeth Gubbels met after graduating from Texas A&M as petroleum engineers when their careers path merged. At the Houston Zoo Lights event, Travis proposed in front of the lit-up JOY sign during a photo opp. They tied the knot July 16 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church with a reception at The Gallery, themed Whimsical Woods. Guests were in awe at the huge kissing ice swans centerpiece and were delighted when a smoke machine created special effects during the first dance. Donations to the couples’ favorite charities, Smile Train and The Water Project, were requested in lieu of gifts. Parents of the couple Jeffery and Michelle Gubbels, Beth and James Slaughter, and Robert and Melissa Swanson took part in the sparkler exit that ended the night but was just the start of a bright future.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Chef's Corner: Alfredo Mojica
After four decades of cooking for some of the city’s most notable Italian establishments, Alfredo Mojica sold his home and signed the lease to open Amore Italian Restaurant (3310 S. Shepherd Dr.). The self-taught chef realized it was a gamble. Nine out of 10 restaurants fail, but the former Da Marco chef was confident he had the right formula and was ready to showcase his version of Italian.
