It's a red hot season for Colorado's chile farmers. Chile season runs from August through October, and if you like the hot peppers, this is the perfect year to get some! This summer's high heat has been good for the chile crops."We've got a lot of chile," says Cathy Morales, owner of the Morales Family Chile Store. Her family roasts and sells chiles around Denver, grown on their farms in Hatch and Pueblo. The Morales' don't take sides in the big chile rivalry between the two towns."We love em' all!" Says Morales.After a hot, dry summer, they're enjoying a boom in their chile crops."It grows way better in a hotter climate," says Morales.Not only are "substantially" more chiles being harvested, but those that are, taste spicier."We do have spicier chile. They're a lot above heat this year," says Morales. It's an unforeseen benefit of the abnormal heat that's posed challenges to other kinds of produce. And Morales says the chile crops only require a little more water.Now customers are flocking to the Morale Family Chile Store to feel the heat."It's still going, it's still booming," says Morales.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO