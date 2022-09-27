Read full article on original website
Finn, age 4 months
Hello! My name is Finnegan, or “Finn” for short. I was born near South Bend, Indiana and have lived in Houston for about a month. My Mom and Dad keep calling me their “empty nest puppy,” but I am not sure what that means. I think my older human siblings live elsewhere for school and work, but they are fun when they visit. My mom takes me to her office as she is training me to be a therapy dog. I cuddle the visitors when they cry, seem upset, or are anxious. I like it too as I meet many people and get extra pets and cuddles. Also, it seems to calm them down and make them smile. I am working hard on my training so that, eventually, I can visit kids in the hospital or the elderly to cheer them up. I am incredibly social, so I think it is the perfect job!
School Buzz
As teens move past their elementary school cut-and-paste days and into high school, they seem to fill up their days more and more. Extracurricular clubs, AP classes, sports – you name it, they’re involved. Writing at this age can often attract a smaller crowd: a thoughtful subset that...
Finding joy in movement
As a kid in artistic sports, I thought that artistic expression was limited to helping the audience understand a character’s feelings. At face value, this is true – but personally, I believe someone who has a true mastery of the skill conveys the emotion of their character through their own persona, adding nuance to the performance. I know this sounds complicated, but for me, movement has always been the preferred form of expression.
Missy, age 5
Hi, I’m Missy! I may look like a bunny here, but I am in fact a dog. People like to tell me I’m very pretty, and I’m inclined to agree with them. I love keeping watch in the front window, where I pretend to be a guard dog (even though I’m actually very friendly). I have a human baby brother named Bob and a human baby sister named Grace. Bob is very loud and wild and makes me nervous, so I follow him everywhere for protection. Or in case he drops a snack. I’m only five years old, but I’m an old soul and like to snuggle up and sleep next to my family most of the time. When it’s cool outside, I like to run circles in the backyard until I fall asleep again. On the rare occasion when I’m not sleeping, I love dove hunting with my dad!
Holly, age 2
Hi, I’m Holly, like the street in Bellaire where my family used to live. My family got me in August 2020 (#CovidCaninePurchase). I was already 30 pounds then, but now I am 140 pounds. My mom says I’m big-boned, but I’m pretty sure I am just big. Here are a few of my favorite things: 1) my family’s other dog, PJ Tucker, for whom I have heart-eyes, 2) walks, 3) any member of my family, for whom I show affection by leaning on them so hard they are sometimes pinned against the furniture, and 4) barking at any dog who has the audacity to walk down Datonia Street. About the barking: my family says it is “intimidating” and that we “probably do not need to worry about getting robbed.” I guess I am big-lunged, too. If you see me on a walk, say hi – if you don’t run in the opposite direction, like most people.
Kinder HSPVA’s Annual Club Fair Is A Huge Hit Amongst Students
The Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts is well renowned for its special school spirit; the downtown high school is filled with talented young artists that come together to form a creative student community. With such a one-of-a-kind setting, it was only logical that the annual Club Fair was filled with extraordinary student groups and entertainment.
Scout summer camp in Colorado
This year BSA Troops 211 (boys) and 1211 (girls) spent a week at San Isabel Scout Ranch in Colorado. We had 29 scouts and 14 adults on the trip. We woke up bright and very early on Sunday to get to Hobby Airport at 3 a.m. The flight to Denver let most of us sleep, but we still had to make the long drive to our campsite. Once there, we rallied our spirits, attended the opening campfire, and prepared for a week of fun.
Go Barracudas, Go
The Bellaire Barracudas finished out the 2022 swim season strong with 76 swimmers qualifying for the Southwest Aquatic League (SWAL) Championship meet. Swimmers that placed in the top 12 (ages 5-10) and top 6 (ages 11 and older) in the preliminary meet went on to race in the SWAL Championship meet at Willow Pool. Zoe Cheng won first place in the girls’ 9-10-year-old 25-meter Breaststroke. Madelyn Melville placed third in the girls’ 9-10-year-old 25-meter Butterfly. Abigail Ward, Mia Torres, Eliana Munro, and Ariel Li placed third in the 100-meter Freestyle Relay. The team was coached by Sophie McCollum. Pictured (from left) are Madelyn Melville, Zoe Cheng, Abigail Ward, Mia Torres, and Eliana Munro.
Awty’s Upper School Club Fair
The Awty International School’s annual Upper School Club Fair took place on Weds., Sept. 21, 2022, with an array of unique clubs for students to join. Clubs such as the Animal Rights Club, Table Tennis Club, Robotics Club, and Poetry Club were just a few of the dozens of clubs present at the diverse fair. While attending, I interviewed students Farrah Fahl and Juan Lechin about their clubs and what the club fair means to them.
Chef's Corner: Alfredo Mojica
After four decades of cooking for some of the city’s most notable Italian establishments, Alfredo Mojica sold his home and signed the lease to open Amore Italian Restaurant (3310 S. Shepherd Dr.). The self-taught chef realized it was a gamble. Nine out of 10 restaurants fail, but the former Da Marco chef was confident he had the right formula and was ready to showcase his version of Italian.
Fall 2022 Mustangs Happenings
As some may or may not know, the Houston Christian Mustang football team has been eliminating their competition, with huge wins against Fort Worth Country Day and the St. John XXIII Lions. The latter was defeated 50-13, an insane victory for Houston Christian, moving them up in the SPC brackets. Secondly, the Lady Mustangs Varsity and Junior Varsity volleyball teams struck fear into the hearts of their opponents by going 5-1 in their tournament. They have continued their victories well into the season and are definitely the team to be watching.
A local author’s new children’s book
Local children’s author Kimberly Miller (pictured), an academic tutor and former elementary school teacher, has released a new book. Webster is a picture book written by Miller and illustrated by Eletra Cudignotto about a spider at a new school that promotes kindness, inclusion, diversity, and anti-bullying. She has done book reads and speaking events at local schools, and recently had reading/signing events in Aspen, Colo. and Brenham. Miller donated 100 books to Houston Children’s Charity’s Back2School backpack and schools supplies program, and also provided books for the Laura Ward Child Life Room at Texas Children’s Hospital Cancer Center. Webster is available locally at Magpies in Bellaire and at both Bering’s locations, as well as online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
The 80th annual Bulb & Plant Mart
The Garden Club of Houston (GCH) presents the 80th annual Bulb & Plant Mart this month. Event chairs Paula Mentz, Claire Curtin, and Ashley Clark (pictured, from left), along with club president Nancy Kelley (not pictured), are coordinating the beloved event that gardeners look forward to each year. Shoppers can find top-quality bulbs from the best growers around the United States and abroad, including amaryllis, anemones, crocuses, daffodils, freesias, hyacinths, irises, ranunculi, and varieties of tulips and watsonias. Hard-to-find and unusual flowers, plants, and herbs, including exclusive offerings grown specifically for the Mart from the gardens of GCH members, are also available. The Bulb & Plant Mart will take place at the Church of St. John the Divine on Oct. 13, 5-7 p.m. (Preview Night, including music and light bites); Oct. 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. See gchouston.org/bulb-plant-mart-info for more details and to pre-order.
Houston Christian’s “Stang Gang” Peps up the Student Body for the Fall Sports Season
On September 9th, Houston Christian High School celebrated the start to a fall sports season with the help of their spirit team, the Stang Gang. Stang Gang MC, Mason Nuño, describes the group as a “hype squad,” whose main purpose is to encourage crowd participation and school spirit. For Mason, Stang Gang provides a unique opportunity to support HC athletics and raise excitement for sports seasons.
Fall Festivals
Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Make the most of the cooling temperatures and the spirit of autumn by heading to one of the many fall festivals Houston has to offer.
