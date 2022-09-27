Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Overturned livestock trailer leads to loose hogs on I-80
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - Several hogs were loose along Interstate 80 in central Nebraska after a crash Wednesday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a livestock trailer overturned near Grand Island just before 5:00 p.m. Troopers responding to the scene found several hogs loose from the trailer, in addition to...
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff Police Department warns of utility scam calls
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- The Scottsbluff Police Department reported that several citizens have received phone calls from a person or persons posing as officials of local electrical utilities. Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson said the alleged caller appears to be calling citizens from local cell phone numbers and telling them that...
NebraskaTV
Thousands hit the road for Nebraska's Junk Jaunt
CAIRO, Neb. — The Nebraska Junk Jaunt took place over the weekend, spanning from Blaine County all the way to Hall County. The town of Cairo is a popular destination for many when it comes to finding their next hidden treasure. Cairo sits conveniently on the crossroads of two...
News Channel Nebraska
Two deaths after crash in Morrill County
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A two-car crash resulted in two deaths on Tuesday in Morrill County and is being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol. NSP said a Subaru Forester was traveling westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County around 12:00 p.m. MT. The Forester reportedly passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and then tried to make a left turn but the semi was unable to stop, hitting the rear of the Forester.
News Channel Nebraska
Cheyenne County Fair Board appreciates public's input
SIDNEY, Neb. -- The Cheyenne County Fair Board had some controversy at their latest meeting on Monday, Sept. 26. The board and concerned members of the community sat down at 6:30 p.m. to talk about the recent fair and rodeo and how they can make the event better for 2023.
klkntv.com
Two from Lincoln killed in crash with semi in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man and woman were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Scottsbluff, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on Link 62A in Morrill County. A westbound Subaru Forester had passed a semi and then tried to make...
KELOLAND TV
Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Corrections gives staff, hiring update
Neb. — Nebraska's Department of Corrections gave an update on its hiring efforts. Since December 2021, the agency said it's hired 675 staff members — nearly 270 workers from 39 states outside Nebraska, and 576 of them in protective service positions. Corrections said due to the increase...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts recognizes child welfare specialists with proclamation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Child welfare specialists were the subject of a Tuesday proclamation made by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. Ricketts proclaimed September 2022 as “Child Welfare Workforce Development Month.”. The proclamation recognized the work done by Nebraska teammates, agencies, and partners providing critical services to children and...
capcity.news
Two men sentenced to pay for damage done to BLM land in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two men have been sentenced for causing damage to property on public land in Wyoming. Steven J. Bledsoe and Matthew L. Hurley were sentenced by Nancy D. Freudenthal today to three years’ probation, and they have to pay $41,140.21 each in restitution for damages done.
News Channel Nebraska
Planned drainage of Lake Ogallala to affect three boating accesses in the fall
OGALLALA, Neb. — Nebraska Game and Parks is schedule the drainage of Lake Ogallala. On Monday, Sept. 26 a drawdown of the lake will begin for infrastructure maintenance for a program on the Keystone Diversion Dam, on the east side of the lake, by the Nebraska Public Power District.
KETV.com
NioCorp deal secures millions for critical mineral project in southeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — On Monday, NioCorp announced a deal to combine with GXII, a deal that could net another $285 million in capital as it tries to launch a project to mine critical minerals in southeast Nebraska. "Given this merger with GXII, it's going to put us in a...
State Patrol to commercial vehicles: Carrying chains is law
Colorado State Patrol issued a reminder on Tuesday that the state's chain-up law simply boils down to this:"Between September 1st and May 31 on I-70, west of Denver, you are required to carry chains if you are a commercial motor vehicle," Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol explained Tuesday.The idea being a snowstorm could hit anytime between those dates in Colorado, and commercial truckers need to be prepared for anything. The issue is, this is a state law which means many truckers are unaware, traveling across the country. "We're from Florida, so no, no chain laws," truck driver Willime Piere said. Drivers like Piere were given a warning this time, letting them know they needed to buy chains and most importantly know how to use them should they run into issues. "There could be any number of reasons that someone would think they don't need chains, sometimes it is hubris and bravado thinking they can master it," Lewis said. "Sometimes they don't want to take the time, sometimes they don't know how to do it.Ultimately, there is no good excuse, no good reason and that is what we are trying to prevent, catastrophes before they do happen."
Hunter activates SOS call after cutting himself while skinning a bear in Colorado
Crews from Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) were paged to a wilderness area near Lake Granby on September 18 after receiving an SOS signal from a hunter. The hunter had reportedly cut his thigh while he was skinning a bear. "His hunting partner had bandaged the wound and stopped...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aerial Photo Over Wyoming’s Sacred Medicine Wheel Sets Off Storm Of Controversy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The legality of a recent aerial photo of Wyoming’s famed Medicine Wheel may raise a question that seems to be one ingredient in a multi-jurisdictional blender. Photographer Tim Doolin of Sheridan recently posted a photo on Facebook with the tagline:...
dakotafreepress.com
Nebraska Expands Medicaid, Reduces Uninsured, Unpaid Care, and Bankruptcy
Nebraska voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2018. Foot-dragging Governor Pete Ricketts finally implemented the voters’ will in October 2020. Two years in, Medicaid expansion appears to be working out pretty well for Nebraska:. Since the expansion began:. The number of Nebraskans without health insurance has dropped 14.5%. Nebraska hospitals...
News Channel Nebraska
Retired colonel from Nebraska rides his bike across the country to honor his lost soldiers
SPALDING, Neb. – A Nebraska man is headed to Arlington National Cemetery to honor fallen troops, and he’s getting there on his bicycle. Col. Chris Kolenda, who served as a battalion commander in Afghanistan in 2007, established the Fallen Hero Honor Ride to commemorate the six soldiers he lost under his airborne unit command.
kcur.org
Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive — this Kansas lake is drying up
Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
2 dead following crash on Panhandle highway
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigation a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Tuesday afternoon in Morrill County. Preliminary investigation shows that just after 12:00 p.m. MT, a Subaru Forester was westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County. The Forester passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and was then attempting to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Forester.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Nebraska
Nebraska, the The Cornhusker State, is located in the midwestern region of the United States. As part of the Great Plains, Nebraska is comprised of vast praries and farmland. Compared to the rest of the US, Nebraska’s cost of living is 10.9% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It has a population of nearly 2 million people. And, of that number, 16.4% are aged 65 years and older. What’s drawing seniors and retirees to the great state of Nebraska? It might just be these small towns!
