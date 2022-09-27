ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsbluff, NE

Comments / 0

News Channel Nebraska

Overturned livestock trailer leads to loose hogs on I-80

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - Several hogs were loose along Interstate 80 in central Nebraska after a crash Wednesday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a livestock trailer overturned near Grand Island just before 5:00 p.m. Troopers responding to the scene found several hogs loose from the trailer, in addition to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff Police Department warns of utility scam calls

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- The Scottsbluff Police Department reported that several citizens have received phone calls from a person or persons posing as officials of local electrical utilities. Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson said the alleged caller appears to be calling citizens from local cell phone numbers and telling them that...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
NebraskaTV

Thousands hit the road for Nebraska's Junk Jaunt

CAIRO, Neb. — The Nebraska Junk Jaunt took place over the weekend, spanning from Blaine County all the way to Hall County. The town of Cairo is a popular destination for many when it comes to finding their next hidden treasure. Cairo sits conveniently on the crossroads of two...
CAIRO, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two deaths after crash in Morrill County

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A two-car crash resulted in two deaths on Tuesday in Morrill County and is being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol. NSP said a Subaru Forester was traveling westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County around 12:00 p.m. MT. The Forester reportedly passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and then tried to make a left turn but the semi was unable to stop, hitting the rear of the Forester.
MORRILL COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cheyenne County Fair Board appreciates public's input

SIDNEY, Neb. -- The Cheyenne County Fair Board had some controversy at their latest meeting on Monday, Sept. 26. The board and concerned members of the community sat down at 6:30 p.m. to talk about the recent fair and rodeo and how they can make the event better for 2023.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Two from Lincoln killed in crash with semi in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man and woman were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Scottsbluff, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on Link 62A in Morrill County. A westbound Subaru Forester had passed a semi and then tried to make...
LINCOLN, NE
KELOLAND TV

Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
PIERRE, SD
KETV.com

Nebraska Department of Corrections gives staff, hiring update

Neb. — Nebraska's Department of Corrections gave an update on its hiring efforts. Since December 2021, the agency said it's hired 675 staff members — nearly 270 workers from 39 states outside Nebraska, and 576 of them in protective service positions. Corrections said due to the increase...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts recognizes child welfare specialists with proclamation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Child welfare specialists were the subject of a Tuesday proclamation made by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. Ricketts proclaimed September 2022 as “Child Welfare Workforce Development Month.”. The proclamation recognized the work done by Nebraska teammates, agencies, and partners providing critical services to children and...
NEBRASKA STATE
capcity.news

Two men sentenced to pay for damage done to BLM land in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two men have been sentenced for causing damage to property on public land in Wyoming. Steven J. Bledsoe and Matthew L. Hurley were sentenced by Nancy D. Freudenthal today to three years’ probation, and they have to pay $41,140.21 each in restitution for damages done.
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Denver

State Patrol to commercial vehicles: Carrying chains is law

Colorado State Patrol issued a reminder on Tuesday that the state's chain-up law simply boils down to this:"Between September 1st and May 31 on I-70, west of Denver, you are required to carry chains if you are a commercial motor vehicle," Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol explained Tuesday.The idea being a snowstorm could hit anytime between those dates in Colorado, and commercial truckers need to be prepared for anything. The issue is, this is a state law which means many truckers are unaware, traveling across the country. "We're from Florida, so no, no chain laws," truck driver Willime Piere said. Drivers like Piere were given a warning this time, letting them know they needed to buy chains and most importantly know how to use them should they run into issues. "There could be any number of reasons that someone would think they don't need chains, sometimes it is hubris and bravado thinking they can master it," Lewis said. "Sometimes they don't want to take the time, sometimes they don't know how to do it.Ultimately, there is no good excuse, no good reason and that is what we are trying to prevent, catastrophes before they do happen."
COLORADO STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Nebraska Expands Medicaid, Reduces Uninsured, Unpaid Care, and Bankruptcy

Nebraska voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2018. Foot-dragging Governor Pete Ricketts finally implemented the voters’ will in October 2020. Two years in, Medicaid expansion appears to be working out pretty well for Nebraska:. Since the expansion began:. The number of Nebraskans without health insurance has dropped 14.5%. Nebraska hospitals...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

2 dead following crash on Panhandle highway

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigation a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Tuesday afternoon in Morrill County. Preliminary investigation shows that just after 12:00 p.m. MT, a Subaru Forester was westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County. The Forester passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and was then attempting to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Forester.
MORRILL COUNTY, NE
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Nebraska

Nebraska, the The Cornhusker State, is located in the midwestern region of the United States. As part of the Great Plains, Nebraska is comprised of vast praries and farmland. Compared to the rest of the US, Nebraska’s cost of living is 10.9% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It has a population of nearly 2 million people. And, of that number, 16.4% are aged 65 years and older. What’s drawing seniors and retirees to the great state of Nebraska? It might just be these small towns!
NEBRASKA STATE

