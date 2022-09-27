Rumor Has It

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstoncitybook.com

Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights

THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
cw39.com

Hurricane Ian’s size compared to Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Major Hurricane Ian heads for Florida today, bringing significant wind damage, storm surge and flooding to a large area. For more context for Texans, an overlay of the state of Texas over Wednesday morning’s satellite and radar image of Ian show its impressive size. How...
thebuzzmagazines.com

Chef's Corner: Alfredo Mojica

After four decades of cooking for some of the city’s most notable Italian establishments, Alfredo Mojica sold his home and signed the lease to open Amore Italian Restaurant (3310 S. Shepherd Dr.). The self-taught chef realized it was a gamble. Nine out of 10 restaurants fail, but the former Da Marco chef was confident he had the right formula and was ready to showcase his version of Italian.
spacecityweather.com

While Texas slides into fall, an extremely dangerous hurricane slams into Florida

Good morning. The majority of the Houston region has dropped into the low 60s this morning as cool, dry air blankets the area. This week’s front will have sticking power as Texas falls on the backside of the extremely powerful Hurricane Ian, which will bring a catastrophic storm surge to southwest Florida later today. The slow-moving storm, with sustained winds of 155 mph, is the kind of hurricane that destroys communities. Frankly, this is the kind of storm I worry most about when I think of Houston and its vulnerabilities to tropical weather. We need to be ready to help Floridians in the days and weeks ahead.
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 30 to October 2, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
Axios

What to plant this fall in Houston

Third-year gardener Shafaq here. Driving the gardening: I'm planting my fall/winter garden now that it's bearable to be outside. The cool front will help seeds germinate. I spoke to Remi Dorosh, an expert at Buchanan's Native Plants nursery, about the best things to plant right now. Here's what she recommended:
thebuzzmagazines.com

Finn, age 4 months

Hello! My name is Finnegan, or “Finn” for short. I was born near South Bend, Indiana and have lived in Houston for about a month. My Mom and Dad keep calling me their “empty nest puppy,” but I am not sure what that means. I think my older human siblings live elsewhere for school and work, but they are fun when they visit. My mom takes me to her office as she is training me to be a therapy dog. I cuddle the visitors when they cry, seem upset, or are anxious. I like it too as I meet many people and get extra pets and cuddles. Also, it seems to calm them down and make them smile. I am working hard on my training so that, eventually, I can visit kids in the hospital or the elderly to cheer them up. I am incredibly social, so I think it is the perfect job!
papercitymag.com

Austin Jewelry Entrepreneur Covers Love, Life and a Near-Death Experience in New Memoir — Kendra Scott Launches a Tour in Houston

Jewelry designer Kendra Scott launches the tour for her memoire, 'Born to Shine at her boutique in CityCentre. (Photo by Shannon O’Hara) From designing jewelry in her spare bedroom in Austin two decades ago, entrepreneur Kendra Scott has grown her artistry into a $1 billion company with 130 stores across the United States, 31 of them in Texas. With those two decades under her belt, Scott celebrates the milestone with a no-holds-barred memoir titled Born To Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy and Build a Life You Love.
cw39.com

How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air. In the Northern Hemisphere (where we are), winds swirl counter-clockwise around low pressure, and Hurricane...
cw39.com

Did Hurricane Ian undergo ‘Rapid Intensification’?

HOUSTON (KIAH) – You may have heard of the dreaded term ‘rapid intensification’ during hurricane season. This term, although tossed around a lot, has an actual scientific definition. For a storm to technically undergo rapid intensification it must have an increase in sustained wind speeds by 35 mph in 24 hours.
Click2Houston.com

‘We just had to leave’: Texans leave Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

HOUSTON – At Bush Intercontinental Airport, there are several flight arrivals from Florida with many Texans leaving the Sunshine State as The National Hurricane Center forecasts show Hurricane Ian hitting the state’s Gulf Coast. “We just had to leave,” said Alacelia Vega, who was in Florida for a...
houstonfoodfinder.com

Everybody Hurts: Best Places to Go in Houston When You’ve Been Dumped

Before anyone asks: I’m fine. This list isn’t for me, but we’ve all had our moments of heartbreak or times when you just needed a minute to cradle your feelings. Here are some of our favorite places to visit when you need to pull away from your Netflix-and-cry marathon, but still don’t want to deal with the public at large yet.
