Rumor Has It

Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
houstoncitybook.com
Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights
THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
Texas Is Home To 2 Of The Best Korean Restaurants In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best Korean restaurants in America.
cw39.com
Hurricane Ian’s size compared to Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Major Hurricane Ian heads for Florida today, bringing significant wind damage, storm surge and flooding to a large area. For more context for Texans, an overlay of the state of Texas over Wednesday morning’s satellite and radar image of Ian show its impressive size. How...
How two Houstonians transformed an old horse trailer into a mobile bar
After painstaking renovations, the vintage vehicle is wheeling cocktails across town as Hauling Happy Hour.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Chef's Corner: Alfredo Mojica
After four decades of cooking for some of the city’s most notable Italian establishments, Alfredo Mojica sold his home and signed the lease to open Amore Italian Restaurant (3310 S. Shepherd Dr.). The self-taught chef realized it was a gamble. Nine out of 10 restaurants fail, but the former Da Marco chef was confident he had the right formula and was ready to showcase his version of Italian.
spacecityweather.com
While Texas slides into fall, an extremely dangerous hurricane slams into Florida
Good morning. The majority of the Houston region has dropped into the low 60s this morning as cool, dry air blankets the area. This week’s front will have sticking power as Texas falls on the backside of the extremely powerful Hurricane Ian, which will bring a catastrophic storm surge to southwest Florida later today. The slow-moving storm, with sustained winds of 155 mph, is the kind of hurricane that destroys communities. Frankly, this is the kind of storm I worry most about when I think of Houston and its vulnerabilities to tropical weather. We need to be ready to help Floridians in the days and weeks ahead.
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 30 to October 2, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
What to plant this fall in Houston
Third-year gardener Shafaq here. Driving the gardening: I'm planting my fall/winter garden now that it's bearable to be outside. The cool front will help seeds germinate. I spoke to Remi Dorosh, an expert at Buchanan's Native Plants nursery, about the best things to plant right now. Here's what she recommended:
thebuzzmagazines.com
Finn, age 4 months
Hello! My name is Finnegan, or “Finn” for short. I was born near South Bend, Indiana and have lived in Houston for about a month. My Mom and Dad keep calling me their “empty nest puppy,” but I am not sure what that means. I think my older human siblings live elsewhere for school and work, but they are fun when they visit. My mom takes me to her office as she is training me to be a therapy dog. I cuddle the visitors when they cry, seem upset, or are anxious. I like it too as I meet many people and get extra pets and cuddles. Also, it seems to calm them down and make them smile. I am working hard on my training so that, eventually, I can visit kids in the hospital or the elderly to cheer them up. I am incredibly social, so I think it is the perfect job!
papercitymag.com
Austin Jewelry Entrepreneur Covers Love, Life and a Near-Death Experience in New Memoir — Kendra Scott Launches a Tour in Houston
Jewelry designer Kendra Scott launches the tour for her memoire, 'Born to Shine at her boutique in CityCentre. (Photo by Shannon O’Hara) From designing jewelry in her spare bedroom in Austin two decades ago, entrepreneur Kendra Scott has grown her artistry into a $1 billion company with 130 stores across the United States, 31 of them in Texas. With those two decades under her belt, Scott celebrates the milestone with a no-holds-barred memoir titled Born To Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy and Build a Life You Love.
cw39.com
How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air. In the Northern Hemisphere (where we are), winds swirl counter-clockwise around low pressure, and Hurricane...
cw39.com
Did Hurricane Ian undergo ‘Rapid Intensification’?
HOUSTON (KIAH) – You may have heard of the dreaded term ‘rapid intensification’ during hurricane season. This term, although tossed around a lot, has an actual scientific definition. For a storm to technically undergo rapid intensification it must have an increase in sustained wind speeds by 35 mph in 24 hours.
Click2Houston.com
‘We just had to leave’: Texans leave Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
HOUSTON – At Bush Intercontinental Airport, there are several flight arrivals from Florida with many Texans leaving the Sunshine State as The National Hurricane Center forecasts show Hurricane Ian hitting the state’s Gulf Coast. “We just had to leave,” said Alacelia Vega, who was in Florida for a...
New DNA testing may ID severed head found at Lake Houston
It's a case that's never been solved. Four years ago, a woman's severed head was found in a trash bag near Lake Houston. Now, new DNA testing may be the key to identifying her - and a new law could lead to even more Texas cold cases being reopened.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Go inside this surprising waterfront home on the market in Kingwood for $770K
HOUSTON – Some listings jump out at us -- this one in Kingwood is one of those. The home at 2106 Lost Maples Trail is on the market for $770,000. The house has up to five bedrooms and three full and one half bathrooms. The 3,941 square-foot home sits on a 27,325 square-foot lot.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Everybody Hurts: Best Places to Go in Houston When You’ve Been Dumped
Before anyone asks: I’m fine. This list isn’t for me, but we’ve all had our moments of heartbreak or times when you just needed a minute to cradle your feelings. Here are some of our favorite places to visit when you need to pull away from your Netflix-and-cry marathon, but still don’t want to deal with the public at large yet.
KHOU
Flights from Florida arrive in Houston as dozens evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian
A few flights out of Tampa and Fort Myers were scheduled to land in Houston Tuesday night. These were expected to be the last flights out of Tampa and Fort Myers.
Houston brewery and cannabis manufacturer launch dispensary, promise Texas expansion
Houston-based 8th Wonder Brewery and cannabis manufacturer Bayou City Hemp Co. are teaming up on the new dispensary and lounge.
TxDOT unveils the next 10 years' worth of construction in Houston
HOUSTON — Texas just keeps growing, and now the state's rolling out a 10-year, $85-billion plan to improve roads and keep the economy moving. The Houston area will get a big chunk of that money, about $12.4 billion of the 10-year Unified Transportation Program to give us a look at what's ahead.
