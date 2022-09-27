Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Residents voice concerns on taxes, transparency at Cheyenne County joint public hearing
SIDNEY - Over 60 people packed the Cheyenne County District Courtroom Monday night and spoke with Cheyenne County Commissioner Randy Miller about a property tax request in the county budget this year. Miller, the representative of District 1, was the lone commissioner in attendance. Legislative Bill 644 states "each political...
News Channel Nebraska
Cheyenne County Fair Board appreciates public's input
SIDNEY, Neb. -- The Cheyenne County Fair Board had some controversy at their latest meeting on Monday, Sept. 26. The board and concerned members of the community sat down at 6:30 p.m. to talk about the recent fair and rodeo and how they can make the event better for 2023.
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney Police Dept to purchase two police trucks
SIDNEY, Neb. -- The Sidney City Council approved two Ram trucks for the police department. Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., Police Chief Joe Aikens spoke to the Sidney City Council about replacing two police cruisers. Aikens said they have a 2012 Tahoe and a 2013 Charger that each have around 160,000...
News Channel Nebraska
Non-profit donates $2,200 to panhandle volunteer fire departments
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - A non-profit organization donated two checks to two different fire departments in the Nebraska Panhandle. Scottsbluff Rural Fire Protection District and Banner County Volunteer Fire and Rescue were awarded the donation.. UMF received the funds through their car show in July and wanted to give back to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Nebraska City News Press
It was set to be Nebraska’s largest wind project – Then the military stepped in
In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. In some fields, the ground is still too dry to start planting winter wheat. “This is the first time in my life I haven’t been able to get wheat in the ground,”...
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff Police Department warns of utility scam calls
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- The Scottsbluff Police Department reported that several citizens have received phone calls from a person or persons posing as officials of local electrical utilities. Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson said the alleged caller appears to be calling citizens from local cell phone numbers and telling them that...
News Channel Nebraska
Results: 2022 Monument Marathon
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - A little over 500 runners from across the country in action Saturday for the annual Monument Marathon. Runners had the opportunity to take part in four events marathon, half marathon, 5K Run, and marathon relay. Proceeds from the race goes to student scholarships at Western Nebraska...
klkntv.com
Two from Lincoln killed in crash with semi in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man and woman were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Scottsbluff, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on Link 62A in Morrill County. A westbound Subaru Forester had passed a semi and then tried to make...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 transported to hospital after colliding with Scottsbluff power pole
On Sept. 24 at approximately 5:40 p.m. the Scottsbluff Police and Fire Departments responded to East 20th Street and 10th Avenue when a vehicle struck a power pole, rolled and was allegedly on fire. 53-year-old Martin Grumbles was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on 20th Street when he collided...
1011now.com
Lincoln couple killed in crash with semi in Morrill County
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people from Lincoln were killed in a crash in Morrill County Tuesday afternoon. Preliminary investigation shows that just after 12 p.m. MT, a Subaru Forester was westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the Forester passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and was then attempting to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Forester.
klin.com
Lincoln Couple Killed in Car Crash
A Lincoln couple was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Morrill County. The couple has been identified as 74 year old Joyce Glaesemann and 75 year old William Glaesemann. The Nebraska State Patrol says the Glaesemann’s Subaru Forester passed a semi and then attempted to make a left...
Body found near old Alliance Kmart
A dead body was recently found near the old Kmart building in Alliance. "On behalf of Chief Lukens in response to numerous rumors, there was a deceased party located in the field near Kmart," Alliance Police Department said. "This was not a student, but an adult female who sadly took her own life in an apparent suicide."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Panhandle police activity, Sept. 15 - Sept. 21
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
News Channel Nebraska
SPD: Woman caught shoplifting at Menards, facing drug charges
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — The Scottsbluff jail staff reported finding a suspected fentanyl pill in a woman's bra. On July 27, Menards employees called Scottsbluff Police Department in reference to two female shoplifting suspects. SPD reported talking to one of the shoplifting suspects identified as 36-year-old Sheila Bouldt. According to...
News Channel Nebraska
Lady Raiders Sweep Scottsbluff
SIDNEY – The Sidney Lady Raiders improved to 15-3 on the season with a sweep of Western Conference foe Scottsbluff Tuesday night at the Cabela’s Athletic Facility. Sidney out hit the Bearcats 41-24 on the way to a 25-19, 25-19, 25-23 win. The Bearcats jumped out to an...
Comments / 0