Go Barracudas, Go
The Bellaire Barracudas finished out the 2022 swim season strong with 76 swimmers qualifying for the Southwest Aquatic League (SWAL) Championship meet. Swimmers that placed in the top 12 (ages 5-10) and top 6 (ages 11 and older) in the preliminary meet went on to race in the SWAL Championship meet at Willow Pool. Zoe Cheng won first place in the girls’ 9-10-year-old 25-meter Breaststroke. Madelyn Melville placed third in the girls’ 9-10-year-old 25-meter Butterfly. Abigail Ward, Mia Torres, Eliana Munro, and Ariel Li placed third in the 100-meter Freestyle Relay. The team was coached by Sophie McCollum. Pictured (from left) are Madelyn Melville, Zoe Cheng, Abigail Ward, Mia Torres, and Eliana Munro.
Bump set spike
First cousins Mary Clare Huffman and Kingsley Redd (pictured, from left) have been able to play on the same volleyball team together at St. Michael Catholic School for two years now. They both made the varsity level team for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Serves and spikes are these girls’ specialty. Their coaches are Edward Bredehoft and Dave Muzyka, who have developed their skills and helped grow their love of the sport. Not only are Mary Clare and Kingsley close on the court, but they live a couple of blocks away from each other. Riding bikes to each other’s homes and bumping balls is a favorite activity for this volleyball-loving duo. Both girls have made upper-level club teams at Houston Stars Volleyball and are eager to start this November.
Houston Christian’s “Stang Gang” Peps up the Student Body for the Fall Sports Season
On September 9th, Houston Christian High School celebrated the start to a fall sports season with the help of their spirit team, the Stang Gang. Stang Gang MC, Mason Nuño, describes the group as a “hype squad,” whose main purpose is to encourage crowd participation and school spirit. For Mason, Stang Gang provides a unique opportunity to support HC athletics and raise excitement for sports seasons.
Finding joy in movement
As a kid in artistic sports, I thought that artistic expression was limited to helping the audience understand a character’s feelings. At face value, this is true – but personally, I believe someone who has a true mastery of the skill conveys the emotion of their character through their own persona, adding nuance to the performance. I know this sounds complicated, but for me, movement has always been the preferred form of expression.
Buzzing at academic bees
Before this summer, I thought most kids would not enjoy sitting in a small room for many hours in a day, answering questions about history and geography, but after competing in both the National History and International Geography Bees this summer in Florida, I realized there are many kids who love these subjects as much as I do. Since I was 6, I have enjoyed learning about history and geography, like the names of all our presidents and the capitals of all the world’s countries. I knew, though, that while I had practiced a lot for the Bees, there was no guarantee I’d win. I faced tough competition through the whole tournament but had fun meeting the other kids and buzzing in to answer questions.
Holly, age 2
Hi, I’m Holly, like the street in Bellaire where my family used to live. My family got me in August 2020 (#CovidCaninePurchase). I was already 30 pounds then, but now I am 140 pounds. My mom says I’m big-boned, but I’m pretty sure I am just big. Here are a few of my favorite things: 1) my family’s other dog, PJ Tucker, for whom I have heart-eyes, 2) walks, 3) any member of my family, for whom I show affection by leaning on them so hard they are sometimes pinned against the furniture, and 4) barking at any dog who has the audacity to walk down Datonia Street. About the barking: my family says it is “intimidating” and that we “probably do not need to worry about getting robbed.” I guess I am big-lunged, too. If you see me on a walk, say hi – if you don’t run in the opposite direction, like most people.
Finn, age 4 months
Hello! My name is Finnegan, or “Finn” for short. I was born near South Bend, Indiana and have lived in Houston for about a month. My Mom and Dad keep calling me their “empty nest puppy,” but I am not sure what that means. I think my older human siblings live elsewhere for school and work, but they are fun when they visit. My mom takes me to her office as she is training me to be a therapy dog. I cuddle the visitors when they cry, seem upset, or are anxious. I like it too as I meet many people and get extra pets and cuddles. Also, it seems to calm them down and make them smile. I am working hard on my training so that, eventually, I can visit kids in the hospital or the elderly to cheer them up. I am incredibly social, so I think it is the perfect job!
Missy, age 5
Hi, I’m Missy! I may look like a bunny here, but I am in fact a dog. People like to tell me I’m very pretty, and I’m inclined to agree with them. I love keeping watch in the front window, where I pretend to be a guard dog (even though I’m actually very friendly). I have a human baby brother named Bob and a human baby sister named Grace. Bob is very loud and wild and makes me nervous, so I follow him everywhere for protection. Or in case he drops a snack. I’m only five years old, but I’m an old soul and like to snuggle up and sleep next to my family most of the time. When it’s cool outside, I like to run circles in the backyard until I fall asleep again. On the rare occasion when I’m not sleeping, I love dove hunting with my dad!
Chef's Corner: Alfredo Mojica
After four decades of cooking for some of the city’s most notable Italian establishments, Alfredo Mojica sold his home and signed the lease to open Amore Italian Restaurant (3310 S. Shepherd Dr.). The self-taught chef realized it was a gamble. Nine out of 10 restaurants fail, but the former Da Marco chef was confident he had the right formula and was ready to showcase his version of Italian.
Kinder HSPVA’s Annual Club Fair Is A Huge Hit Amongst Students
The Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts is well renowned for its special school spirit; the downtown high school is filled with talented young artists that come together to form a creative student community. With such a one-of-a-kind setting, it was only logical that the annual Club Fair was filled with extraordinary student groups and entertainment.
The 80th annual Bulb & Plant Mart
The Garden Club of Houston (GCH) presents the 80th annual Bulb & Plant Mart this month. Event chairs Paula Mentz, Claire Curtin, and Ashley Clark (pictured, from left), along with club president Nancy Kelley (not pictured), are coordinating the beloved event that gardeners look forward to each year. Shoppers can find top-quality bulbs from the best growers around the United States and abroad, including amaryllis, anemones, crocuses, daffodils, freesias, hyacinths, irises, ranunculi, and varieties of tulips and watsonias. Hard-to-find and unusual flowers, plants, and herbs, including exclusive offerings grown specifically for the Mart from the gardens of GCH members, are also available. The Bulb & Plant Mart will take place at the Church of St. John the Divine on Oct. 13, 5-7 p.m. (Preview Night, including music and light bites); Oct. 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. See gchouston.org/bulb-plant-mart-info for more details and to pre-order.
