Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 15 Washington at UCLA, Friday. The Huskies have turned things around quickly in their first season under coach Kalen DeBoer. Washington (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) has had a great pass rush so far, racking up 15 sacks, and Michael Penix Jr. has been superb now that he’s healthy, throwing for an FBS-best 1,388 yards and 12 TDs. The Huskies have their first 4-0 start since 2017, but are facing their first road game in the only matchup up undefeated Pac-12 teams. The Bruins (4-0, 1-0) have a seven-game winning streak over two seasons, their longest since opening the 2005 season. They also have won 11 straight games against top-15 opponents, including Washington twice. MATCHUP OF THE WEEK

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO