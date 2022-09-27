ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 new books to read this week

Read C. J. Tudor’s spooky selection of short stories in preparation for Halloween…Fiction1. A Sliver Of Darkness by C. J. Tudor is published by Michael Joseph, priced £16.99 (ebook £7.99). Available September 29Just 6 days till Halloween comes early. A SLIVER OF DARKNESS - out on Sept 29th! 🎃💀🖤#ASliverofDarkness #HalloweenComesEarly pic.twitter.com/b9khMtTEb7— C. J. Tudor 🇺🇦 💀 🌔 (@cjtudor) September 23, 2022This is C. J. Tudor’s first short story collection. For those not familiar with her work, she has been dubbed Britain’s Stephen King and set the literary horror world alight in 2018 with her debut novel The Chalk Man. Here,...
HowTheLightGetsIn: The festival of big ideas seeking to circumvent literary festival cliches

“There is an enormous amount of division within society,” Hilary Lawson, the founder of HowTheLightGetsIn festival, tells The Independent. “We need to talk about the ideas that underly those divisions rather than retreating to our different tribal identities.”Lawson’s brainchild, which is the biggest philosophy and music festival in the world, is something of a panacea to the average literary festival. This is because first off, the festival has music, and secondly, the festival is centred around panel debates and discussions.“We are fundamentally different to literary festivals in many ways, and that is centrally because we are about ideas and the...
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture

The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
These high school 'classics' have been taught for generations – could they be on their way out?

If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of the Flies.” For many former students, these books and other so-called “classics” represent high school English. But despite the efforts of reformers, both past and present, the most frequently assigned titles have never represented America’s diverse student body. Why did these books become classics in the U.S.?...
Manifesting Your Best Life By Working With Spirit Guides

Activating your spiritual team to awaken your highest potential. A core principle of the manifestation ethos is pronoia, the belief that fate is conspiring in your favor. Manifesting, then, is an act of co-creation, aligning your will to an already-surging current. If you’re ready to accept that someone — indeed, many someones — are not only listening to your wishes, but are rooting for you with unconditional support, then why not get to know your team? How do you get in contact with the guides, ancestors, past lives, inner parts, angels, higher powers, and archetypes who are in your ring? Here’s how to forge a connection and ask for help — who may answer the call.
