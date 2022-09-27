Read full article on original website
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com
Holly, age 2
Hi, I’m Holly, like the street in Bellaire where my family used to live. My family got me in August 2020 (#CovidCaninePurchase). I was already 30 pounds then, but now I am 140 pounds. My mom says I’m big-boned, but I’m pretty sure I am just big. Here are a few of my favorite things: 1) my family’s other dog, PJ Tucker, for whom I have heart-eyes, 2) walks, 3) any member of my family, for whom I show affection by leaning on them so hard they are sometimes pinned against the furniture, and 4) barking at any dog who has the audacity to walk down Datonia Street. About the barking: my family says it is “intimidating” and that we “probably do not need to worry about getting robbed.” I guess I am big-lunged, too. If you see me on a walk, say hi – if you don’t run in the opposite direction, like most people.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Finding joy in movement
As a kid in artistic sports, I thought that artistic expression was limited to helping the audience understand a character’s feelings. At face value, this is true – but personally, I believe someone who has a true mastery of the skill conveys the emotion of their character through their own persona, adding nuance to the performance. I know this sounds complicated, but for me, movement has always been the preferred form of expression.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Buzzing at academic bees
Before this summer, I thought most kids would not enjoy sitting in a small room for many hours in a day, answering questions about history and geography, but after competing in both the National History and International Geography Bees this summer in Florida, I realized there are many kids who love these subjects as much as I do. Since I was 6, I have enjoyed learning about history and geography, like the names of all our presidents and the capitals of all the world’s countries. I knew, though, that while I had practiced a lot for the Bees, there was no guarantee I’d win. I faced tough competition through the whole tournament but had fun meeting the other kids and buzzing in to answer questions.
thebuzzmagazines.com
SportzBuzz - October 2022
With the unexpected departure of long-time head coach Terry Pirtle just seven weeks before the start of the football season, the Second Baptist Eagles had big shoes to fill in a short amount of time. Fortunately for the Eagles, former University of Houston head football coach Tony Levine stepped in to fill the void. “I became part of Coach Pirtle’s staff last year as a volunteer assistant when my son joined the varsity [team] as a wide receiver and special teams player, which was a lot of fun,” said Levine. “We had a great season and our team made it all the way to the state finals in TAPPS Division II. So, when Coach Pirtle took the athletic director’s position at Houston Christian this summer, our athletic director Mike Walker met with all our coaches and the last thing they wanted to do was start from scratch by bringing in a new coach with a new system at the very last minute.”
thebuzzmagazines.com
Finn, age 4 months
Hello! My name is Finnegan, or “Finn” for short. I was born near South Bend, Indiana and have lived in Houston for about a month. My Mom and Dad keep calling me their “empty nest puppy,” but I am not sure what that means. I think my older human siblings live elsewhere for school and work, but they are fun when they visit. My mom takes me to her office as she is training me to be a therapy dog. I cuddle the visitors when they cry, seem upset, or are anxious. I like it too as I meet many people and get extra pets and cuddles. Also, it seems to calm them down and make them smile. I am working hard on my training so that, eventually, I can visit kids in the hospital or the elderly to cheer them up. I am incredibly social, so I think it is the perfect job!
thebuzzmagazines.com
School Buzz
As teens move past their elementary school cut-and-paste days and into high school, they seem to fill up their days more and more. Extracurricular clubs, AP classes, sports – you name it, they’re involved. Writing at this age can often attract a smaller crowd: a thoughtful subset that...
WATCH: Brent Strom Got Emotional When Discussing His Return To Houston
WATCH: Brent Strom Got Emotional When Discussing His Return To Houston
collegehoopstoday.com
Kelvin Sampson: I love Terrance Arceneaux
There’s many reasons to be bullish on Houston during the upcoming season. The Cougars will welcome back two of the best players in the American Athletic Conference — Marcus Sasser (17.7 points) and Tramon Mark (10.1 points) — after both missed the majority of last year due to injuries. Houston also returns its starting point guard in Jamal Shead (10 points, 5.8 assists, three rebounds) and brings in a five-star prospect in freshman big man Jarace Walker.
What to plant this fall in Houston
Third-year gardener Shafaq here. Driving the gardening: I'm planting my fall/winter garden now that it's bearable to be outside. The cool front will help seeds germinate. I spoke to Remi Dorosh, an expert at Buchanan's Native Plants nursery, about the best things to plant right now. Here's what she recommended:
houstoniamag.com
8 of the (Supposedly) Most Haunted Places in Houston
Because all our hexes live in Texas. When October comes around, the spirit of Halloween can be seen almost everywhere. Haunted houses, pop-up pumpkin patches, and creepy corn mazes begin to appear. By all means, you can visit the conventional seasonal haunts, but the world of the paranormal exists in the Bayou City year-round. Houston is filled with spots that have unique haunts that have more than just jump-scares.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Chef's Corner: Alfredo Mojica
After four decades of cooking for some of the city’s most notable Italian establishments, Alfredo Mojica sold his home and signed the lease to open Amore Italian Restaurant (3310 S. Shepherd Dr.). The self-taught chef realized it was a gamble. Nine out of 10 restaurants fail, but the former Da Marco chef was confident he had the right formula and was ready to showcase his version of Italian.
momcollective.com
Your Ultimate Guide to the Texas Renaissance Festival
Huzzah, ladies! It is almost time for the most enchanting, exciting and always entertaining Texas Renaissance Festival! If you have never ventured up to the Magnolia area to partake in this event, you need to take that trip this season. I have been going every year for the past 25 years, oftentimes dressed to impress, and always have a rousing good time. Let me give you all the info and tips for making this a fun family adventure this fall.
Texas Is Home To 2 Of The Best Korean Restaurants In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best Korean restaurants in America.
Houston Chronicle
Barrett-Jackson Returns To Houston Next Month
Barrett-Jackson returns to Houston next month from October 20-22. Barrett-Jackson says Houston 2022 will feature an eclectic mix of supercars, muscle cars, Resto-Mods, customs, classics and late-model collectible vehicles. The three-day event will have a lot to live up to given the success of Barrett-Jackson's other events this year. "This...
Katy is now home to Pucci Cafe, a luxury dog restaurant and boutique
The pet-friendly spot at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch offers gourmet food and a dog bakery.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Go inside this surprising waterfront home on the market in Kingwood for $770K
HOUSTON – Some listings jump out at us -- this one in Kingwood is one of those. The home at 2106 Lost Maples Trail is on the market for $770,000. The house has up to five bedrooms and three full and one half bathrooms. The 3,941 square-foot home sits on a 27,325 square-foot lot.
thebuzzmagazines.com
A local author’s new children’s book
Local children’s author Kimberly Miller (pictured), an academic tutor and former elementary school teacher, has released a new book. Webster is a picture book written by Miller and illustrated by Eletra Cudignotto about a spider at a new school that promotes kindness, inclusion, diversity, and anti-bullying. She has done book reads and speaking events at local schools, and recently had reading/signing events in Aspen, Colo. and Brenham. Miller donated 100 books to Houston Children’s Charity’s Back2School backpack and schools supplies program, and also provided books for the Laura Ward Child Life Room at Texas Children’s Hospital Cancer Center. Webster is available locally at Magpies in Bellaire and at both Bering’s locations, as well as online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Fall Festivals
Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Make the most of the cooling temperatures and the spirit of autumn by heading to one of the many fall festivals Houston has to offer.
houstoncitybook.com
Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights
THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
constructiondive.com
Granite nabs 2 Texas highway jobs worth $107M
Award: Two sections of State Highway 288 south of Houston. Granite Construction has continued its strategic pivot to focusing on smaller, simpler jobs with a pair of highway wins in Texas worth a combined $107 million, according to a company press release. The two projects are on State Highway 288,...
