ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Two girls join Wewoka High School football team to avoid team forfeit
Two senior girls at Wewoka High School helped their football team avoid a forfeit Friday night against Mounds.
News Channel Nebraska
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
MDI Volleyball Defeats Nokomis 3-0
The MDI Volleyball Team traveled to Newport on Saturday, September 24th coming away with a 3-0 victory over the Nokomis Warriors. The individual set scores were 25-18, 25-10, 25-10. MDI Stat Leaders. Addy Boyce: 4 aces, 2 kills, 24 assists, 2 digs. Molly Ritter: 12 kills. Soren Hopkins-Goff: 4 aces,...
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Sept. 27
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 27. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
TVHS inducts second-ever Hall of Fame class
NAUGATUCK – On a night when the red-hot and No. 2-ranked Tug Valley High School football team remained unbeaten with Friday night's 33-22 win over East Ridge, Ky., it was only fitting that Tony Clusky was there. Clusky, the winningest head football coach in school history and the architect...
SKYFORCE ANNOUNCES COACHING STAFF FOR UPCOMING SEASON
The Miami HEAT and Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today the hiring of Ronald Allen as Assistant Coach on Head Coach Kasib Powell’s staff for the 2022-23 season. The team also announced Therian Williams and Nate Wilson will return to their roles as Assistant Coach and Assistant Coach/Video Coordinator. Additionally, Nick Robinson has been named Director of Basketball Operations.
Big 12's first full league weekend has title game rematch
Some things to watch in Week 5 of the Big 12 season, the first full weekend of conference games: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor. A rematch of last season’s Big 12 title game that the Bears won 21-16 when safety Jairon McVea knocked running back Dezmon Jackson out of bounds just short of the end zone on a desperate, fourth-down dive in the final seconds. That was the last Big 12 game for both of those seniors. Before being denied their first Big 12 title since 2011, the Cowboys had won the regular-season meeting over Baylor the first Saturday of last October. Oklahoma State (3-0), the league’s highest-scoring game nearly 52 points a game, is coming off an open date into its conference opener. Baylor (3-1) began Big 12 play with a 31-24 win that snapped Iowa State’s home conference winning streak of 11 that had been the longest in the league.
A's lose to Angels in 99th loss of season
ANAHEIM — Mike Trout hit his 38th home run, Michael Lorenzen went five strong innings and the Los Angeles Angels continued their success against the Oakland Athletics with a 4-1 victory on Wednesday night.Taylor Ward also homered, while Lorenzen (8-6) gave up an unearned run to lower his ERA to 0.45 against the A's this season. The Angels extended their winning streak over Oakland to five games. Los Angeles won for the fourth time in its last five games overall.Rookie Conner Capel drove in the run for the A's, who lost for the fifth time in their last six games...
George Kirby, Eugenio Suarez lead Mariners past Rangers, 3-1
George Kirby allowed one run over six innings, Eugenio Suarez had three hits and an RBI and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Wednesday night
Week 4 Fall Season – High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]
The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week returns for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 4 (September 19-25) of the Fall High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
Gaylord's powderpuff football game part of successful homecoming week
GAYLORD ― With every homecoming week comes the first set of lasts for the particular high school's senior class; the last homecoming football game, the last homecoming dance, the last pep rally, etc. Those memories live on forever, and this year, the Gaylord senior class decided to create one...
