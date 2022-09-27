Some things to watch in Week 5 of the Big 12 season, the first full weekend of conference games: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor. A rematch of last season’s Big 12 title game that the Bears won 21-16 when safety Jairon McVea knocked running back Dezmon Jackson out of bounds just short of the end zone on a desperate, fourth-down dive in the final seconds. That was the last Big 12 game for both of those seniors. Before being denied their first Big 12 title since 2011, the Cowboys had won the regular-season meeting over Baylor the first Saturday of last October. Oklahoma State (3-0), the league’s highest-scoring game nearly 52 points a game, is coming off an open date into its conference opener. Baylor (3-1) began Big 12 play with a 31-24 win that snapped Iowa State’s home conference winning streak of 11 that had been the longest in the league.

