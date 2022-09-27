Read full article on original website
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Cy-Fair couple lives out passion at Masterpiece Desserts
In 2014, a major asthma attack and the flu put Kenneth Brooks into cardiac arrest for four and a half minutes, and he fell into a coma. He woke up craving something sweet. “[I] woke up three days later, recovered for three days and walked out of the hospital—had a taste for cheesecake,” he said.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Kinder HSPVA’s Annual Club Fair Is A Huge Hit Amongst Students
The Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts is well renowned for its special school spirit; the downtown high school is filled with talented young artists that come together to form a creative student community. With such a one-of-a-kind setting, it was only logical that the annual Club Fair was filled with extraordinary student groups and entertainment.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Finding joy in movement
As a kid in artistic sports, I thought that artistic expression was limited to helping the audience understand a character’s feelings. At face value, this is true – but personally, I believe someone who has a true mastery of the skill conveys the emotion of their character through their own persona, adding nuance to the performance. I know this sounds complicated, but for me, movement has always been the preferred form of expression.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Missy, age 5
Hi, I’m Missy! I may look like a bunny here, but I am in fact a dog. People like to tell me I’m very pretty, and I’m inclined to agree with them. I love keeping watch in the front window, where I pretend to be a guard dog (even though I’m actually very friendly). I have a human baby brother named Bob and a human baby sister named Grace. Bob is very loud and wild and makes me nervous, so I follow him everywhere for protection. Or in case he drops a snack. I’m only five years old, but I’m an old soul and like to snuggle up and sleep next to my family most of the time. When it’s cool outside, I like to run circles in the backyard until I fall asleep again. On the rare occasion when I’m not sleeping, I love dove hunting with my dad!
thebuzzmagazines.com
School Buzz
As teens move past their elementary school cut-and-paste days and into high school, they seem to fill up their days more and more. Extracurricular clubs, AP classes, sports – you name it, they’re involved. Writing at this age can often attract a smaller crowd: a thoughtful subset that...
thebuzzmagazines.com
Finn, age 4 months
Hello! My name is Finnegan, or “Finn” for short. I was born near South Bend, Indiana and have lived in Houston for about a month. My Mom and Dad keep calling me their “empty nest puppy,” but I am not sure what that means. I think my older human siblings live elsewhere for school and work, but they are fun when they visit. My mom takes me to her office as she is training me to be a therapy dog. I cuddle the visitors when they cry, seem upset, or are anxious. I like it too as I meet many people and get extra pets and cuddles. Also, it seems to calm them down and make them smile. I am working hard on my training so that, eventually, I can visit kids in the hospital or the elderly to cheer them up. I am incredibly social, so I think it is the perfect job!
Protestors voice their opinions outside drag queen bingo fundraiser at a Katy Church
KATY, Texas — Dueling rallies were held outside a Katy church on Saturday as it hosted an all-ages drag queen bingo night as a fundraiser. Tensions were high outside the First Christian Church in Katy as they were trying to raise money for a program called Transparent Closet, a free clothing boutique for transgender teens and young adults.
KHOU
Crazy video of fight inside Paetow High School in Katy
Video sent to us by a concerned mom shows a chaotic scene inside the Katy ISD school as security guards fought with students. Dozens of other students watched.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Holly, age 2
Hi, I’m Holly, like the street in Bellaire where my family used to live. My family got me in August 2020 (#CovidCaninePurchase). I was already 30 pounds then, but now I am 140 pounds. My mom says I’m big-boned, but I’m pretty sure I am just big. Here are a few of my favorite things: 1) my family’s other dog, PJ Tucker, for whom I have heart-eyes, 2) walks, 3) any member of my family, for whom I show affection by leaning on them so hard they are sometimes pinned against the furniture, and 4) barking at any dog who has the audacity to walk down Datonia Street. About the barking: my family says it is “intimidating” and that we “probably do not need to worry about getting robbed.” I guess I am big-lunged, too. If you see me on a walk, say hi – if you don’t run in the opposite direction, like most people.
Search continues for missing Houston-area middle school teacher
A Houston-area middle school teacher has not been located since Thursday, news outlets report.
City of Houston launching 100 food pantries in 100 days to address food deserts
Houston's program comes as the White House is focused on a plan to end hunger and diet-related illnesses by 2030.
thebuzzmagazines.com
The 80th annual Bulb & Plant Mart
The Garden Club of Houston (GCH) presents the 80th annual Bulb & Plant Mart this month. Event chairs Paula Mentz, Claire Curtin, and Ashley Clark (pictured, from left), along with club president Nancy Kelley (not pictured), are coordinating the beloved event that gardeners look forward to each year. Shoppers can find top-quality bulbs from the best growers around the United States and abroad, including amaryllis, anemones, crocuses, daffodils, freesias, hyacinths, irises, ranunculi, and varieties of tulips and watsonias. Hard-to-find and unusual flowers, plants, and herbs, including exclusive offerings grown specifically for the Mart from the gardens of GCH members, are also available. The Bulb & Plant Mart will take place at the Church of St. John the Divine on Oct. 13, 5-7 p.m. (Preview Night, including music and light bites); Oct. 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. See gchouston.org/bulb-plant-mart-info for more details and to pre-order.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Go inside this surprising waterfront home on the market in Kingwood for $770K
HOUSTON – Some listings jump out at us -- this one in Kingwood is one of those. The home at 2106 Lost Maples Trail is on the market for $770,000. The house has up to five bedrooms and three full and one half bathrooms. The 3,941 square-foot home sits on a 27,325 square-foot lot.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Chef's Corner: Alfredo Mojica
After four decades of cooking for some of the city’s most notable Italian establishments, Alfredo Mojica sold his home and signed the lease to open Amore Italian Restaurant (3310 S. Shepherd Dr.). The self-taught chef realized it was a gamble. Nine out of 10 restaurants fail, but the former Da Marco chef was confident he had the right formula and was ready to showcase his version of Italian.
Frito Lay's Houston warehouse celebrates 40-year anniversary
Rosenberg Mayor Kevin Raines and Fort Bend County Commissioner Vincent Morales attended the 40-year anniversary celebration of the Frito Lay Houston warehouse in Rosenberg on Sept. 20. (Courtesy Kevin Raines) The Frito Lay Houston warehouse located at 3310 Hwy. 36, Rosenberg, celebrated its 40th year of operation Sept. 20. Both...
Click2Houston.com
American Cancer Society looking for volunteers to drive cancer patients to treatment
HOUSTON – The American Cancer Society’s Road To Recovery program offers free transportation to those undergoing cancer treatment. The program was suspended during the pandemic, but the organization wants to relaunch. According to Senior Executive Director, Jenny Todd, the American Cancer Society provided 5,700 free rides to 752...
houstoncitybook.com
Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights
THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
Dozens of parents show up at Paetow High School after 'unfounded' threats and recent fights caught on video
KATY, Texas — Dozens of parents lined up outside Paetow High School in Katy Wednesday morning to pick up their kids after rumors of threats against the school. In a letter to parents, Katy ISD addressed a text message circulating among students that referred to a "school shooting." "Katy...
Click2Houston.com
Restaurant receipt controversy: Family outraged after being labeled ‘negros’ on receipts at popular Mexican restaurant
HOUSTON – One Houston family says it was all fun and games at first, but a meal over the weekend ended on a very sour note. “It’s like we’re repeating our ancestors,” said Laquita Wortham. She said she used to love going to the Spanish Flowers...
myhoustonmajic.com
Nas, Wu-Tang + Busta Rhymes Bring Classic NY Hip-Hop To H-Town
Fans of East Coast rap were treated to rap royalty on Saturday (Sept 24) as Busta Rhymes, The Wu-Tang Clan and Nas took over The Toyota Center during the Houston stop of the New York State of Mind Tour. Busta was joined by his longtime partner-in-rhyme and dedicated hypeman Spliff...
