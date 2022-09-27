ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinder HSPVA’s Annual Club Fair Is A Huge Hit Amongst Students

The Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts is well renowned for its special school spirit; the downtown high school is filled with talented young artists that come together to form a creative student community. With such a one-of-a-kind setting, it was only logical that the annual Club Fair was filled with extraordinary student groups and entertainment.
Finding joy in movement

As a kid in artistic sports, I thought that artistic expression was limited to helping the audience understand a character’s feelings. At face value, this is true – but personally, I believe someone who has a true mastery of the skill conveys the emotion of their character through their own persona, adding nuance to the performance. I know this sounds complicated, but for me, movement has always been the preferred form of expression.
Missy, age 5

Hi, I’m Missy! I may look like a bunny here, but I am in fact a dog. People like to tell me I’m very pretty, and I’m inclined to agree with them. I love keeping watch in the front window, where I pretend to be a guard dog (even though I’m actually very friendly). I have a human baby brother named Bob and a human baby sister named Grace. Bob is very loud and wild and makes me nervous, so I follow him everywhere for protection. Or in case he drops a snack. I’m only five years old, but I’m an old soul and like to snuggle up and sleep next to my family most of the time. When it’s cool outside, I like to run circles in the backyard until I fall asleep again. On the rare occasion when I’m not sleeping, I love dove hunting with my dad!
School Buzz

As teens move past their elementary school cut-and-paste days and into high school, they seem to fill up their days more and more. Extracurricular clubs, AP classes, sports – you name it, they’re involved. Writing at this age can often attract a smaller crowd: a thoughtful subset that...
Finn, age 4 months

Hello! My name is Finnegan, or “Finn” for short. I was born near South Bend, Indiana and have lived in Houston for about a month. My Mom and Dad keep calling me their “empty nest puppy,” but I am not sure what that means. I think my older human siblings live elsewhere for school and work, but they are fun when they visit. My mom takes me to her office as she is training me to be a therapy dog. I cuddle the visitors when they cry, seem upset, or are anxious. I like it too as I meet many people and get extra pets and cuddles. Also, it seems to calm them down and make them smile. I am working hard on my training so that, eventually, I can visit kids in the hospital or the elderly to cheer them up. I am incredibly social, so I think it is the perfect job!
Holly, age 2

Hi, I’m Holly, like the street in Bellaire where my family used to live. My family got me in August 2020 (#CovidCaninePurchase). I was already 30 pounds then, but now I am 140 pounds. My mom says I’m big-boned, but I’m pretty sure I am just big. Here are a few of my favorite things: 1) my family’s other dog, PJ Tucker, for whom I have heart-eyes, 2) walks, 3) any member of my family, for whom I show affection by leaning on them so hard they are sometimes pinned against the furniture, and 4) barking at any dog who has the audacity to walk down Datonia Street. About the barking: my family says it is “intimidating” and that we “probably do not need to worry about getting robbed.” I guess I am big-lunged, too. If you see me on a walk, say hi – if you don’t run in the opposite direction, like most people.
The 80th annual Bulb & Plant Mart

The Garden Club of Houston (GCH) presents the 80th annual Bulb & Plant Mart this month. Event chairs Paula Mentz, Claire Curtin, and Ashley Clark (pictured, from left), along with club president Nancy Kelley (not pictured), are coordinating the beloved event that gardeners look forward to each year. Shoppers can find top-quality bulbs from the best growers around the United States and abroad, including amaryllis, anemones, crocuses, daffodils, freesias, hyacinths, irises, ranunculi, and varieties of tulips and watsonias. Hard-to-find and unusual flowers, plants, and herbs, including exclusive offerings grown specifically for the Mart from the gardens of GCH members, are also available. The Bulb & Plant Mart will take place at the Church of St. John the Divine on Oct. 13, 5-7 p.m. (Preview Night, including music and light bites); Oct. 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. See gchouston.org/bulb-plant-mart-info for more details and to pre-order.
Chef's Corner: Alfredo Mojica

After four decades of cooking for some of the city’s most notable Italian establishments, Alfredo Mojica sold his home and signed the lease to open Amore Italian Restaurant (3310 S. Shepherd Dr.). The self-taught chef realized it was a gamble. Nine out of 10 restaurants fail, but the former Da Marco chef was confident he had the right formula and was ready to showcase his version of Italian.
Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights

THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
Nas, Wu-Tang + Busta Rhymes Bring Classic NY Hip-Hop To H-Town

Fans of East Coast rap were treated to rap royalty on Saturday (Sept 24) as Busta Rhymes, The Wu-Tang Clan and Nas took over The Toyota Center during the Houston stop of the New York State of Mind Tour. Busta was joined by his longtime partner-in-rhyme and dedicated hypeman Spliff...
