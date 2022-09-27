The True Story of the Man who Saved Humanity from Nuclear Annihilation During a Tipping Point in the Cuban Missile Crisis

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
smobserved.com
Former Los Angeles KABC Talk Radio Host Ira Fistell Dies at 81
Former KABC Talk Radio Host Ira Fistell has died at the age of 81, his family said. Fistell was at KABC radio from 1977-95; KKGO/KNNS, 1996-98; KRLA, 1999-2000; KABC, 2000-06. He was at times, a newspaper editor, adult education educator, newswriter, radio and tv personality, lecturer and writer. Fistell grew up fascinated by the radio industry and as a child enjoyed pretending to be on the radio. Coupled with his affinity for reading, he found that in college he could combine his interests and hone them in the field of broadcasting.
capitalandmain.com
A Year Into New Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters, City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court
A year after Los Angeles adopted an ordinance to protect renters from harassment by taking their landlords to court, the law has largely failed its purpose. The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses.
I've lived in Los Angeles almost my entire life — here are 10 of the best places where you should actually eat
For the best restaurants and dining in Los Angeles, a local's list of must-visits includes Shamshiri, Otium, Grand Central Market, and more.
mixonline.com
THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED DOCUMENTARY IMMEDIATE FAMILY TO BE FEATURED AT SELECT FILM FESTIVALS BEGINNING SEPTEMBER 30
September 27, 2022 – The powerhouse supergroup, The Immediate Family has announced their Fall tour dates beginning on November 12 in Santa Clarita, CA. The southern California run includes shows in Agoura Hills, Montclair, Santa Barbara and San Juan Capistrano. Tour dates are listed below with more to be added soon.
theregistrysocal.com
Los Angeles’ Mayfair Hotel Hits the Market with ~$70MM Asking Price
Even as hotel sales across California have slowed down this year compared to last, a group that owns the closed Mayfair Hotel in Los Angles is ready to test the market for investor appetite. The 294-room hotel, located at 1256 West 7th Street, has hit the market with a $69.8 million ($237,414 per key) asking price, according to sources that are familiar with the property.
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For October 2022
Fall is here, which means Pasadena ArtNight is right around the corner. Popping up on Friday, October 14, ArtNight coordinates free admission and community activations at over 20 Pasadena cultural institutions, galleries and venues, including USC Pacific Asia Museum, The Pasadena Museum of History, Armory Center for the Arts, The Gamble House, and Pasadena City Hall. So that’s my top news bulletin for month to come, but it’s far from your only option.
foxla.com
Karen Bass responds to new ad linking her to Church of Scientology
LOS ANGELES - As the race for Los Angeles mayor enters its final weeks, billionaire developer Rick Caruso released a new ad Monday reviving a speech his opponent, Rep. Karen Bass, made at a Church of Scientology event more than a decade ago. The 60-second ad, titled "Church of Karen,"...
mix929.com
Imagine Dragons’ frontman Dan Reynolds snatches up new mansion in Los Angeles
Dan Reynolds, frontman of Imagine Dragons, has a new place to call home. Dirt reports the “Enemy” singer snatched up a mansion in Los Feliz, a hillside neighborhood of LA, for $5.8 million. This becomes his third home in the LA area, joining his $11 million beach house in Malibu, as well as a house in the Eagle Rock neighborhood.
citynewsgroup.com
Target and Sprouts Part of New Development Coming to San Bernardino
The San Bernardino City Council on September 21 unanimously voted to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement (ENA) with Rich Development Enterprises, LLC. to develop a 17.4-acre site that will include national retailers Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Burlington, along with space allocated for an additional retailer, four restaurant pads, and a gas station/convenience store. The property to be developed is located on Highland Avenue adjacent to the 210 Freeway, between Arden Avenue and Guthrie Avenue in the northeast part of San Bernardino. The City-owned site is known by many as the Arden-Guthrie property.
spectrumnews1.com
A new earthquake study comes with a seismic warning
Coming up on “LA Times Today,” a new study comes with a seismic warning. A fault system running along the coast of LA and Orange counties could trigger a 7.8-magnitude earthquake. Plus, evidence of a murder at sea landed in his hands. Now, he’s dedicating his life to...
foxla.com
Sherman Oaks homeless crisis: LA mayoral candidates respond
Business owners in Sherman Oaks are fed up with harassment from local homeless people. Los Angeles mayoral candidates Rick Caruso and Karen Bass say they have plans to fix the issue, but both have differing plans.
highlandernews.org
Los Angeles County holds hotels responsible for housing the expanding homeless population
In 2024, Los Angeles will propose to voters a controversial bill requiring hotels to rent out vacant rooms to the homeless population of the county. This bill, while it may seem like a way to solve the worsening homelessness problem in LA, is a last-ditch effort by the county to hold someone else responsible for a crisis they created.
Santa Clarita Radio
Ulrich Lifestyle In Santa Clarita Sells Custom Sheds, Garages, Playhouses And More
Many of the sheds they offer can be turned into a bedroom, man cave, storage shed, home office and more. The sheds are meant to provide extra space completely separate from your home. Ulrich Barns has various sheds on display at their Santa Clarita location. You can always go check out their pre-made sheds.
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan challenges parole denial
Sirhan originally was sentenced to death, but that sentence was commuted to life when the California Supreme Court briefly outlawed capital punishment in 1972.
oc-breeze.com
Irvine man sentenced to 4 years in federal prison for obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for sham businesses
An Orange County man was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies. Raghavender Reddy Budamala, 36, of Irvine, was sentenced by United States District Judge Otis D. Wright II, who also ordered Budamala to pay $5,151,497 in restitution.
nypressnews.com
Homeless vagrant takes up residency on Los Angeles home’s PORCH and refuses to leave
A Los Angeles homeowner who is housing an uninvited homeless man on her porch is concerned for her safety after the police have ‘done nothing’ to remove him. Shacola Thompson, a resident of Van Nuys, said the homeless man has nestled up on her patio furniture about ten times this month.
Self-proclaimed "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying women in Orange County arrested in Northern California
A self-described "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying and harassing unsuspecting women and posted the videos to YouTube was arrested in Northern California and brought back to Orange County to face charges of felony assault and hate crimes.Johnny Deven Young, 25, of Anaheim, appeared in court Monday after his arrest in San Mateo County. He has been charged with assault with great bodily injury, illegal use of tear gas, the personal use of a deadly weapon, all felonies, and hate crime enhancements. He also faces misdemeanor charges of violation of civil rights.Police say Young recorded himself pepper spraying two women...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool
Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
Washington Examiner
George Gascon accused of punishing veteran prosecutors with 'vindictive demotions' after recall bid
Three veteran Los Angeles prosecutors are speaking out against their boss, District Attorney George Gascon, for transferring them to lesser positions after they publicly backed his recall. They say the moves are retaliatory because the trio vocalized how residents have suffered under Gascon’s two-year reign due to slashing charges and...
Mountain Lion Found Dead of Mange Complications in Santa Monica Mountains
A mountain who was being tracked by National Park Service researchers has died of complications from notoedric mange.
