crestviewbulletin.com
Baker hosts Stingrays for Homecoming 2022
Homecoming 2022 at Baker School draws to a close on Friday as the Gators host Lighthouse Christian Academy in a 7 p.m. game at Doug Griffith Memorial Stadium. The Gator Growl pep rally is scheduled for 8:30 on Friday morning. The Homecoming Parade will leave the school at 4 p.m. And the crowing of the Homecoming Queen will take place at half time of the game.
WJHG-TV
Randy Pittman wins this week’s Player of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Our high school football Player of the Week this week hails from the team in Lynn Haven, the Mosley Dolphins. Senior Randy Pittman, who plays all over the field on both sides of the ball for coach Tommy Joe Whiddon and the Dolphins, had himself a game at Wakulla. As a receiver on offense he caught 7 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown after lining up in the backfield. On defense he racked up ten tackles, and both recovered a fumble and forced another fumble that Mosley recovered. That truly is doing it all for number 6 Friday. So congratulations to Randy Pittman earning this week’s honor!
WJHG-TV
Hurlburt Field area evacuated as Hurricane Ian approaches
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurlburt Field Air Force Base has been evacuated for protection from any possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Hurlburt remains in Hurricane Condition 5 as reports have shown Hurricane Ian coming towards Central Florida. The evacuation will help men and women of the 1 SOW support any emergency or crisis unaffected by weather. As of Tuesday, air base personnel have not been evacuated.
Local firefighters head for South Florida
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
WJHG-TV
Monday evening tropics check
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Ian will strengthen as it moves into the Gulf on Tuesday. The forecast track remains uncertain as it moves toward the western Florida peninsula. Models slow the storm to a crawl with some keeping it barely offshore and others moving onshore north of Tampa and some even south. The exact track will determine where the most significant impacts will be.
mypanhandle.com
Minimal impacts in the Panhandle from Hurricane Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The Panhandle is expecting just a minor impact from Hurricane Ian. High waves, windy weather, and high fire danger are the main issues across the area. Rainfall is expected to be just spotty showers that go on Thursday and Friday. The highest winds are...
WJHG-TV
Hurricane Ian Sunset
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Clouds from the outflow of Hurricane Ian gave us a spectacular sunset over NWFL. The cirrus clouds are made of ice crystals and those crystals bend the light giving us the spectacular pink, orange, and red colors. Check out the pictures and submit your own here...
WJHG-TV
Sunday Ian update
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunday has brought about some subtle changes to the track of Ian. Models have come into slightly better agreement with more western solutions Saturday shifting east today. That being said, we are 3-5 days from effects from the storm depending on the track and errors in the forecast remain large 4-5 days out (150-200 miles) on average.
Verizon prepping for Hurricane Ian
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Verizon is preparing to connect communities across Florida as Hurricane Ian nears. Spokesperson for Verizon, Andrew Testa, said they have teams of engineers running emergency drills and preparing for the incoming storm. “Our team of engineers are actively preparing, running emergency drills, testing fiber, looking at cell sites and making sure […]
Bay Co. residents prepare for possible hurricane
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Floridians were busy this weekend preparing for what could be a major hurricane headed in their direction. From Tampa Bay to the Florida Panhandle, weather experts and elected officials urge people to keep an eye on the forecast. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to arrive in Florida as a hurricane […]
WJHG-TV
Lessons learned from Hurricane Michael
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The west coast of Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian’s impact, but inland areas of the Florida peninsula are also at risk. We saw that scenario during Hurricane Michael nearly four years ago. Inland areas, like Jackson County were hit hard. The Jackson County...
speedonthewater.com
FPC Emerald Coast Poker Run Celebrates 30th Anniversary With 92-Boat Turnout
For the second year in a row, late-September dates proved ideal for the Emerald Coast Powerboat Week Poker Run in Destin, Fla. Last weekend’s Florida Powerboat Club-produced event attracted 92 registered boats. Club president Stu Jones moved the event from mid-August to late September in 2021, and that happening...
niceville.com
Okaloosa students are 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Two students from the Okaloosa County School District (OCSD) are 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, the OCSD has announced. Nicholas Ford of Niceville High School, and Olivia Mead of Fort Walton Beach High School, are among the approximately 16,000 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists for 2023. “Becoming...
WJHG-TV
Bay District Schools planned to close due to hurricane
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 09/27/22 10:24 a.m.: Bay District Schools will officially be closed on Thursday. According to the district, a decision about Friday’s operations will be made on Wednesday. Wednesday was already scheduled as a planning day for staff with no students attending schools. All extra-curricular...
Okaloosa County offers sandbags to residents before Hurricane Ian
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Emergency Management team have announced sandbags are available for residents before Hurricane Ian makes landfall. According to the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, they are monitoring shifts and local impacts the storm could have on the community. As of now, the exact track of Hurricane […]
WEAR
Tolls reinstated in Northwest Florida amid no Hurricane Ian impacts
Tolls across Northwest Florida are reinstated after being suspended Monday ahead of Hurricane Ian. FDOT announced Tuesday evening that tolls on Mid-Bay Bridge in Okaloosa County, Spence Parkway in Okaloosa County and Garcon Point Bridge in Santa Rosa County are back up and running. FDOT suspended those tolls Monday when...
WJHG-TV
Panama City boaters will have an additional launching spot
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners are setting their sights high for the boating community. They approved of a construction company to build a state-of-the-art boat launch from scratch. The project is called the Snug Harbor Boat Launch Facility. It’s located at the corner of Maple Avenue in...
Panama City commissioners approve new Millville boat ramp
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners expect to begin construction on a new boat ramp at Snug Harbor in Watson Bayou in the next 4-6 weeks. “We’re trying to set a standard for what boat ramps should be across the city,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. The project will cost more than […]
Development firm brings major businesses to Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re a fan of brands like Aldi, Slim Chickens and Chicken Salad Chick, read on. More brands like these may be on their way to the Bay County area and it’s all thanks to an economic Development firm called Nextsite. The company utilizes specialized technology to perform market analysis, connecting […]
gbhsblueandgold.com
New stores and restaurants in Gulf Breeze
The popular restaurant, Crumbl Cookie is opening in Gulf Breeze, Florida. Crumbl Cookie is famous for their cookies. What makes this company special is their weekly rotating schedule. Every week the menu changes with their uniquely flavored cookies. This includes their award-winning chocolate chip cookie and their semi-permanent chilled pink...
