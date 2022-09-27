NEW YORK -- Residents in East Harlem say their apartments are covered in a black tar-like substance due to work being done by the city.They told CBS2's Lisa Rozner it's been going on for seven years. After her reporting on Sept. 16, a small step was made Wednesday in getting them the help they need. READ MORE: Exclusive: Some East Harlem residents say mobile boiler at NYCHA houses has been covering their apartments in sootWednesday, NYCHA workers were seen troubleshooting a mobile boiler on East 102nd Street after receiving more calls about the pollution it's creating inside apartments nearby."The smoke, it's...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO