Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
New York households to payments get up to $1,050Jake WellsNew York City, NY
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
The Best Sliders in America Can Be Found Inside this Tiny New Jersey RestaurantTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
Related
Mayor Adams Wants Migrants Housed in this New York City Neighborhood
Mayor Eric Adams and migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Five buses arrived in New York City on Tuesday as the city is building up tent city in the Bronx. Tent city is not a permanent home for migrants but a temporary home to facilitate their transfer which is expected to last up to four days.
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 129 apartments in East New York near Shirley Chisholm Park
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 129 newly constructed apartments at Linden Terrace II, a housing development at 573 Emerald St. in East New York. Rents start at $397 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $16,183 to $115,850 depending on the size of the household.
Brooklyn residents fed up with sewer problems in their neighborhood: ‘It’s unacceptable’
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A little rain is cause for big concern for residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood dealing with persistent flooding issues in their homes due to outdated sewer infrastructure. That’s according to Democratic State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who joined Dyker Heights residents and other elected officials on Tuesday in calling on the […]
BK man steals $194K check meant for NJ food pantry, cashes and spends it
A Brooklyn man is facing multiple charges, including identity theft and money laundering, for intercepting a $194,000 check that was supposed to go to a New Jersey food bank, authorities said Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Weekly community op-ed from Mayor Adams
Last week, the United Nations gathered in our city for the annual General Assembly, the first in-person Assembly in two years. I was honored to meet with leaders from all over globe to discuss the many issues we’re facing, from migration to economic recovery to climate change. These are issues that have no borders, and I want New Yorkers to know that our city and many others around the world are working together to make a difference.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
BQE repair plan panned by Windsor Terrace, Kensington residents
WINDSOR TERRACE — A plan to close much of the BQE during three weekends next year and divert traffic onto local streets has met with some real opposition in the Windsor Terrace and Kensington areas, published reports say. As the Brooklyn Eagle reported earlier this month, traffic from the...
Phys.org
Coyotes in New York City do not need to rely on human food
Researchers in New York City have analyzed the DNA of urban coyotes and discovered that the coyotes eat a variety of native prey species and supplement this diet with human-sourced food items. The study is published in PeerJ. "Urban areas have lots of people and thus greater availability of anthropogenic...
NY1
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
RELATED PEOPLE
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Update on schedule: Brooklyn Book Festival highlights of in-person and virtual programming
Editors’ Note: Thanks to Brooklyn’sown Blake Zidell and Associates, we offer our readers a rundown on virtual and live events available for the Brooklyn Book Festival. Highlights tonight ( September 28) include the brilliant cartoonist Kate Beaton ( Hark! A Vagrant), live at the Brooklyn Public Library’s main branch on Grand Army Plaza. On Friday (September 30 ) hear a dawn reading of Hart Crane’s poetry, read from canoes on the Gowanus Canal. These and much more. Read below and marvel, then attend.
Atlas Obscura
The Double Life of New York’s Black Oyster King
In the heart of New York’s financial center, a vacant building has sat untouched for decades. Behind its unassuming brass shell is the story of New York City’s once-famed oyster houses and the overlooked life of Thomas Downing, the city’s Black oyster king. During the 1800s, the...
Thieves break into New York City food court, steal cash from vendors
It appears the thieves broke in through a glass door and broke into an office to obtain keys to the individual restaurants.
New York households to payments get up to $1,050
Photo of moneyPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will possibly make your wallet smile. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn taxi driver sues NYPD alleging retaliatory arrest inside his mosque
Ishtiaq Ahmed, a Pakistani-American taxi driver from Brooklyn, says his license was suspended and his livelihood interrupted after police framed him for an assault that never happened and arrested him inside of his mosque to get back at him for enforcing social distancing guidelines there. Less than three months after...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Army Corps of Engineers releases details of long-awaited Coastal Resiliency Plan
The federal government wants to build a massive system of storm surge gates and seawalls to protect the New York harbor region from flooding and has put forth a much-delayed plan that would remake coastal areas from upper Manhattan down to Jamaica Bay. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over...
Air quality violations found in East Harlem apartment
NEW YORK -- Residents in East Harlem say their apartments are covered in a black tar-like substance due to work being done by the city.They told CBS2's Lisa Rozner it's been going on for seven years. After her reporting on Sept. 16, a small step was made Wednesday in getting them the help they need. READ MORE: Exclusive: Some East Harlem residents say mobile boiler at NYCHA houses has been covering their apartments in sootWednesday, NYCHA workers were seen troubleshooting a mobile boiler on East 102nd Street after receiving more calls about the pollution it's creating inside apartments nearby."The smoke, it's...
fox5ny.com
12 people shot in 9 hours across NYC
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating several shootings that rattled neighborhoods in four boroughs on Tuesday. 12 people were shot. Half of the victims in the shootings were innocent bystanders, police said. Harlem Shootings. There were two shootings in Harlem. One happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Rikers death toll hits grim mark
Only weeks away before it will attempt to prove to a federal judge that it has gained control of Rikers Island, the city’s Department of Correction passed a grim milestone. Robert Pondexter, a 59-year-old who was held in Rikers Island’s George R. Vierno Center, died on Friday, becoming the 16th person to die while in or shortly after being granted compassionate release from DOC custody this year.
Eric Adams: I reversed my diabetes. Now I want to help America get healthy
Ahead of the first White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health in more than 50 years, New York City Mayor Eric Adams writes about why his administration has prioritized food and public health in policy making.
Comments / 0