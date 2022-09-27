ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekly community op-ed from Mayor Adams

Last week, the United Nations gathered in our city for the annual General Assembly, the first in-person Assembly in two years. I was honored to meet with leaders from all over globe to discuss the many issues we’re facing, from migration to economic recovery to climate change. These are issues that have no borders, and I want New Yorkers to know that our city and many others around the world are working together to make a difference.
BQE repair plan panned by Windsor Terrace, Kensington residents

WINDSOR TERRACE — A plan to close much of the BQE during three weekends next year and divert traffic onto local streets has met with some real opposition in the Windsor Terrace and Kensington areas, published reports say. As the Brooklyn Eagle reported earlier this month, traffic from the...
Coyotes in New York City do not need to rely on human food

Researchers in New York City have analyzed the DNA of urban coyotes and discovered that the coyotes eat a variety of native prey species and supplement this diet with human-sourced food items. The study is published in PeerJ. "Urban areas have lots of people and thus greater availability of anthropogenic...
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?

It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
Update on schedule: Brooklyn Book Festival highlights of in-person and virtual programming

Editors’ Note: Thanks to Brooklyn’sown Blake Zidell and Associates, we offer our readers a rundown on virtual and live events available for the Brooklyn Book Festival. Highlights tonight ( September 28) include the brilliant cartoonist Kate Beaton ( Hark! A Vagrant), live at the Brooklyn Public Library’s main branch on Grand Army Plaza. On Friday (September 30 ) hear a dawn reading of Hart Crane’s poetry, read from canoes on the Gowanus Canal. These and much more. Read below and marvel, then attend.
The Double Life of New York’s Black Oyster King

In the heart of New York’s financial center, a vacant building has sat untouched for decades. Behind its unassuming brass shell is the story of New York City’s once-famed oyster houses and the overlooked life of Thomas Downing, the city’s Black oyster king. During the 1800s, the...
New York households to payments get up to $1,050

Photo of moneyPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will possibly make your wallet smile. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
Brooklyn taxi driver sues NYPD alleging retaliatory arrest inside his mosque

Ishtiaq Ahmed, a Pakistani-American taxi driver from Brooklyn, says his license was suspended and his livelihood interrupted after police framed him for an assault that never happened and arrested him inside of his mosque to get back at him for enforcing social distancing guidelines there. Less than three months after...
Air quality violations found in East Harlem apartment

NEW YORK -- Residents in East Harlem say their apartments are covered in a black tar-like substance due to work being done by the city.They told CBS2's Lisa Rozner it's been going on for seven years. After her reporting on Sept. 16, a small step was made Wednesday in getting them the help they need. READ MORE: Exclusive: Some East Harlem residents say mobile boiler at NYCHA houses has been covering their apartments in sootWednesday, NYCHA workers were seen troubleshooting a mobile boiler on East 102nd Street after receiving more calls about the pollution it's creating inside apartments nearby."The smoke, it's...
12 people shot in 9 hours across NYC

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating several shootings that rattled neighborhoods in four boroughs on Tuesday. 12 people were shot. Half of the victims in the shootings were innocent bystanders, police said. Harlem Shootings. There were two shootings in Harlem. One happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of...
Rikers death toll hits grim mark

Only weeks away before it will attempt to prove to a federal judge that it has gained control of Rikers Island, the city’s Department of Correction passed a grim milestone. Robert Pondexter, a 59-year-old who was held in Rikers Island’s George R. Vierno Center, died on Friday, becoming the 16th person to die while in or shortly after being granted compassionate release from DOC custody this year.
